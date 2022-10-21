ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Hunt for kidnapper of 2-year-old from Rhode Island ends in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have apprehended a father on I-81 for the kidnapping of his daughter in Rhode Island. Officials say that the child, Penelope McClure was initially taken from East Providence by her father, 24-year-old Jordan McClure. McClure reportedly took Penelope from her mother's...
Drunk woman crashes car into house after police chase in Dauphin Co.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been arrested early this morning after drunkenly crashing her car into a residence following a police chase, according to Lower Paxton Township Police Department. Police say that on Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m., 22-year-old Kennedy Jackson-Foucher attempted to evade authorities...
What can PA counties do about incomplete ballots?

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — With 15 days left until Election Day, hundreds of thousands mail in ballots have already been returned in Pennsylvania. Across the state, 1.2 million mail-in ballots have been sent out and over 540,00 have been returned. Compared to the 2020 presidential election, over three...
