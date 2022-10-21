Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Destructive joyride through cornstalks causes over $1000 of damage
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An 18-year-old and a juvenile have been arrested for speeding through a farmer's crops and causing a major loss to their farm, according to East Cocalico Township Police Department. Police say that Josiah Ingraham and a juvenile were seen driving both of their cars...
local21news.com
Armed woman threatens church patrons before service, now facing charges
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were called to Bethel Assembly of God Church on Holly Pike, South Middleton Township on October 23, just after 10 a.m., for a reported armed individual making threats to patrons of the church walking in before their service. Police say the patrons...
local21news.com
Hunt for kidnapper of 2-year-old from Rhode Island ends in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have apprehended a father on I-81 for the kidnapping of his daughter in Rhode Island. Officials say that the child, Penelope McClure was initially taken from East Providence by her father, 24-year-old Jordan McClure. McClure reportedly took Penelope from her mother's...
local21news.com
NAEP report shows lowest reading and math test scores in the nation since 2019
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) has released a full report that ranks the nation at some concerning lows for math and reading. Pennsylvania however, seems to be in the clear, for the most part. The full report shows the overall math and...
local21news.com
Drunk woman crashes car into house after police chase in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been arrested early this morning after drunkenly crashing her car into a residence following a police chase, according to Lower Paxton Township Police Department. Police say that on Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m., 22-year-old Kennedy Jackson-Foucher attempted to evade authorities...
local21news.com
Progressive Auto Salvage verdict announced by AG Shapiro, consumer laws violated
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A verdict was announced by Attorney Josh Shapiro regarding Progress Auto Salvage, Inc., in Harrisburg, as well as the owner, Emeka K. Oguejiofor as they've violated Pennsylvania Consumer protection laws, according to the office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “This junkyard and its owner scammed people...
local21news.com
What can PA counties do about incomplete ballots?
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — With 15 days left until Election Day, hundreds of thousands mail in ballots have already been returned in Pennsylvania. Across the state, 1.2 million mail-in ballots have been sent out and over 540,00 have been returned. Compared to the 2020 presidential election, over three...
local21news.com
Dept. of Labor and Industry announces grants to support healthcare apprenticeships
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry has announced the availability of $1.2 million in grants to support healthcare apprenticeships. The program is designed to prepare Pennsylvanians for nursing careers and address the critical shortage in the nursing community. “How we recruit and how do we get more folks into...
local21news.com
'Spineless, wannabee dictator': Charlie Crist slams Ron DeSantis on Twitter ahead of debate
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (TND) — Candidate for Florida governor Charlie Crist is calling incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis’s agenda “hateful” and levying many other sharp criticisms against him ahead of a Monday night debate between the two. In case you haven’t heard: Ron DeSantis is a spineless,...
Comments / 0