Minnesota Neighbor is One of the Most Haunted States in the US
Do you believe in ghosts? Have you ever seen a ghost? I personally have not seen a ghost but it sounds like plenty of people have because a recent study ranks how haunted each state is based on the number of ghost sightings. One of Minnesota's neighboring states is actually one of the 15 most haunted.
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest
It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
Jason Voorhees is Chained Deep in a Minnesota Lake
Deep in a water-filled mine pit in Crosby, Minnesota sits a creepy surprise for anyone who is able to dive deep enough to see it. Looking up at you in the dark, deep water is Jason Voorhees from 'Friday the 13th'. But how did he get there?. Jason has been...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted In Minnesota
An extremely rare animal was spotted in Northern Minnesota recently and chances are, you've never seen this animal. Thanks to some amazing cameras, we all can enjoy a glimpse of this unusual sighting. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Minnesota is home to so many amazing animals!...
St. Paul’s ‘Most Mysterious House’ Might be Haunted and You Can Spend the Night
You might want to start gathering your paranormal investigating gear, there's an Airbnb in St. Paul, Minnesota that might be haunted! The host says the home (that looks like a castle) is about 10 minutes from MSP and was at one point named the 'most mysterious house' in St. Paul.
The Unusual Things Minnesota Pet-Owners Do When We Leave Our Pets Home Alone
For most of us in Minnesota, our pets are a beloved part of our families-- and we do some interesting things for them when we head out the door and leave them home alone. One of the more pronounced changes brought about when we were all spending a lot of time at home during the early stages of the pandemic was the increase in pet adoptions. But now that many of us have headed back to work in person in Minnesota (at least some of the time), those pets are now spending some serious time home alone.
RECALL: Weird Plastic Found In Breakfast Sausage Sold In Minnesota
Bob Evans Farms Foods is recalling about 7,500 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials. These products have been sold in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, and nationwide. U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the contamination is thin blue rubber....
About 37 Million Popular Cleaning Products Sold In Minnesota Recalled
If you are looking for your favorite cleaning product on store shelves in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin and you can't find it, there is a very good chance that it was part of a huge recall. Clorox has recalled about 37 million cleaning products due to the possibility of harmful bacteria in the product that could cause a serious infection that could require medical treatment.
Popular Hair Care Products Recalled In Minnesota Due To Cancer Causing Agent
Heads up if dry shampoo products are a must-have item in your bathroom. A huge recall was just issued throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and throughout the nation due to a cancer-causing agent that was found in a very long list of popular products produced by the Unilever Company. Huge...
Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations
A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
Minnesota’s Most Expensive Home Costs Selling For $15 Million
If you have $15,000,000+, you can buy this cozy little lake cottage, and live in the most comfortable comfort right on the lake!. With all the windows, and the decks right outside so many rooms, this home is Mood Lake, 100%! It has five bedrooms, 6 full and 1 partial bathroom, and a lot of spacious rooms for relaxing, cooking, etc. On 2.89 acres you get a home with 9,016 square feet!
The Most Unique Place You Can Now Get a Free Caribou Coffee In Minnesota
Caribou Coffee locations can be found all over Minnesota, but there's one place you probably haven't a cup of Caribou Coffee...yet. Caribou Coffee is a proud Minnesota company, having been founded here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes by John and Kim Puckett 30 years ago in 1992. The Caribou website says their corporate headquarters and roastery are still here in the North Star State, though there are over 700 Caribou locations across the world, and you can get Caribou products in all 50 states.
Pandemic Steepened Declines in Minnesota Math & Reading Scores
Washington D.C. (KROC-AM News) - Students in Minnesota and across the United States did poorly on the standardized tests for reading and math conducted by the National Assessment of Educational Progress. The average math score for Minnesota eighth-graders dropped 10 points from 2019 to 280. The average eighth-grade reading score...
Huge List of 30+ Stores Closed in Minnesota on Thanksgiving
If you were planning on eating a whole bunch of turkey on Thanksgiving Day and then hitting up some stores for deals, you'll need to do a lot of that shopping online this year. Over 30 stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States have already announced that they are closing for the day.
Southeast Minnesota High School Football Quarterfinal Scores and Highlights
It was a busy night of High School Football Tuesday as the section quarterfinals got underway across much of the state. There were some great games across the area, and some upsets too. The semifinals are now set! Check out the scores and highlights from last night's quarterfinal action below.
Final Minnesota High School Volleyball Rankings of the Season Released
Section tournaments are underway and the final rankings have been released by the Minnesota High School Volleyball Coaches Association. There was limited movement from a week ago. Minneota, Nova Classical, and Marshall all remained at #1 in their respective classes, while Lakeville North made the jump to #1 in Class AAA. You can see the full rankings for yourself below:
Roseville Teen Suspected of Deadly Assault on Family Members
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a Twin Cities suburb today while authorities searched for a teenage suspect in a deadly attack on multiple people at his family's home. The alert was issued around 10:30 AM by Ramsey County's Dispatch at the request of the...
AT LAST! New Taco Bell Food Being Tested In Minnesota!
Have you heard about Taco Bell's new foods? They're only in the testing phase, but good news! For once, they're testing something new in Minnesota!. A story in The Hill talks about it... Taco Bell is introducing several new menu items this month, including Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries (made with...
Scammers Are Targeting Minnesota Women With These Apps
Unfortunately, scammers are everywhere and targeting everyone these days. There is one specific scam that is getting a lot of attention because of recently released data that shows the number of victims grew from 467,361 in 2019 to 847,376 last year. The FBI says these people lost nearly $7-billion. There...
Minnesota Has More Than 4 Job Openings For Each Unemployed Person
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's economy continued to add jobs last month but the unemployment rate still moved slightly higher. The latest report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose a tenth of a point to 2% in September. It was the first time since May the rate has been at 2% or higher, but the jobless rate remains well below the 3.2% rate from September of last year.
