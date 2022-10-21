Xiaomi Redmi X Pro: Gaming TV arrives boasting a 4K native resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and HDMI VRR connectivity

Read full article on original website
TCL miniLED smart TV sales increase "significantly" for the third quarter of 2022
MiniLED - also known as mini LED or mini-LED - is emerging as a prominent rival to OLED as a material for some of the newest and highest-end smart TVs on the market. At least, that is the case according to TCL, a company that somewhat justifiably touts itself as a pioneer in this area.
Despite high demand, NVIDIA allegedly prioritizes Hopper H100 AI GPUs over GeForce RTX 4090s
Shortly after the release of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090-based video cards across the globe, demand remains high and after the sale of the first batch, the second one usually gets fully pre-ordered as soon as it gets listed. This happens in multiple markets, although the prices are quite high. However, NVIDIA might lower the production priority of these popular GPUs to focus on the Hopper H100 AI GPUs, a product that generates even higher profits.
Redmi Note 12: Early details of global version leak online
The Redmi Note 12 series is set to debut in China next month. Xiaomi has a global launch planned out as well, but new reports indicates that event is months away, and the devices to be launched will not be the same as the imminent Chinese models. Android Chinese Tech...
OPPO Find X6 Pro is tipped to debut with the new Sony IMX890 as an ultrawide-angle camera
The world has already met Sony's new flagship image sensor for smartphones, the IMX989, in its role as the top-end main shooter in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's colossal camera hump. It is said to be the first of a new line-up that might include interesting, potentially upgraded, subordinates such as the IMX890.
Rumor | Vivo X90-series camera tech upgrade preview is happening later in October 2022
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Software. Vivo's X90 series are thought to become the latest mobile photography-specific flagships from their Android brand during its next (and possibly last) major product event of 2022. Now, however, it seems this launch will be preceded by a press conference for the OEM's most cutting-edge camera tech to take place much sooner in the year.
iPad with a bundled keyboard for under US$500: Apple supposedly canceled a cheap iPad with a plastic back
Apple recently launched the 10th gen iPad at a starting price of US$449 for a Wi-Fi only 64 GB model. Unfortunately, the tablet doesn’t come with the new Magic Keyboard Folio in the box, and you’ll have to shelve another US$249 for the accessory. So, anyone looking for a low-cost alternative to Chromebooks or Microsoft Surface Go 3 from within the Apple ecosystem will likely be disappointed. Apple insider Mark Gurman now alleges that Apple had planned to produce, at least internally, a cheap plastic iPad.
Update | Razr 22: Motorola sets an imminent launch date for the global version of its latest foldable smartphone
Update: As the global version of Motorola.com is now showing a welcome pop-up form for an email list to stay updated on the release of its flagship foldable, it seems leaks predicting its imminent launch are right on the money. It seems the device will ship as the "Razr 22" on the international market, although it seems to have the same design and specs as the original premium mid-year model so far.
Casiris A6 4K ultra short throw projector with triple laser technology arrives on Indiegogo
Casiris has launched an Indiegogo InDemand campaign for its A6 4K UST projector. The gadget was previously available via a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, which raised a total of US$317,543 for the project. The company claims its device produces the most authentic colors compared to similar competitor models, thanks to triple laser technology. The light source is expected to last up to 30,000 hours, and the projector covers 107% of the BT.2020 color gamut.
Raptor Lake mobile CPUs: Intel is allegedly preparing four new 13th gen chips including two previously unknown models
It is safe to say that Intel has had a successful launch for the Raptor Lake desktop CPUs. The processors not only bring meaningful performance upgrades over the 12th gen Alder Lake parts but also compare quite favorably to AMD’s Zen 4 offerings owing to Intel’s aggressive pricing. As confirmed by Intel previously, the company is preparing to launch Raptor Lake mobile processors by the end of the year. Hardware leaker @momomo_us now alleges that Intel is readying four 13th gen SKUs for notebooks.
The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is an incredibly exciting, but expensive convertible
Alder Lake Convertible / 2-in-1 Laptop Thunderbolt Tablet Touchscreen Windows Review Snippet. With the Zenbook 17 Fold, Asus has released a large 17-inch convertible with the ability to be folded-up. While Lenovo released a similar concept in the form of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold two years ago, Asus uses a significantly larger 17-inch OLED screen instead of the Lenovo's smaller 13-inch display. This makes the Zenbook Fold much more flexible and its 12.5-inch display in laptop mode stiil worth using for productivity. The true advantage is the possibility to set the large tablet down on a table (which can be easily accomplished thanks to the integrated stand) and enjoy the large OLED panel in its entirety. When folded-up, the Fold is significantly thicker than traditional, mobile laptops, which is something users will have to contend with. The laptop also weighs more than 1.8 kg including the Bluetooth keyboard, making it not exactly great in terms of portability.
Redmi Note 12 Pro: Xiaomi shares information about 'flagship camera' and series launch date
Only a few days have passed since Xiaomi shared a cryptic Redmi Note 12-related teaser on Weibo. While the company claimed that the Redmi Note 12 series would not be ready until November, it has since clarified a specific release date, as well as providing several other details about its upcoming mid-range smartphones. Presumably, Xiaomi is at the start of its Redmi Note 12 teaser campaign too.
Stable One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy S22 Ultra to arrive in Italy on October 24
Samsung promised it would start rolling out the Android 13 update to eligible devices sometime in October. The ongoing One UI 5.0 beta program received its fourth and final update not too long ago, indicating that a stable release was around the corner. Tutto Android reports that users in Italy will be able to download the One UI 5.0 update on their on October 24. Eligible devices include the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy Z Fold4, and Galaxy Z Flip4.
Deal | Galaxy S22-series devices offered at 256GB for the price of 128GB during "Samsung Week" in the US
Samsung is holding what it is calling its eponymous Week on its US website as a sort of Hallowe'en/early Black Friday special event. In addition to the deals to be available over the period in question, it is holding exclusive daily deals, such as the US$350 off a 1TB SKU of the Galaxy Z Fold4 offered today (October 24, 2022).
Ulefone Armor 17 Pro is touted as the world's latest 'luxury' rugged smartphone
Android Accessory Business Launch Smartphone Touchscreen. Ulefone's most interesting addition to its line of rugged mobile devices was one that shot for the ''world's loudest smartphone' title with its massive rear-mounted speaker, whereas the one before that came with its own inbuilt TWS earbuds that it could house and charge in its chassis. Therefore, one might wonder what the OEM could possibly do with its next release; as it turns out, it is to try and make it as premium as possible.
Persona 5 Royal now available for Nintendo Switch
Persona 5 was developed by P-Studio and was first announced in 2013, when it was supposed to launch in 2014. However, it only managed to arrive in 2016, but was received as one of the greatest role-playing video games of all time and received multiple awards ever since. The enhanced Royal version, which features new content, was released worldwide in March 2020. Now, it is finally available for Nintendo Switch.
Best Buy discounting the latest HP Envy x360 13 with 8 GB of fixed RAM to just $700 USD
Deal | Best Buy discounting the latest HP Envy x360 13 with 8 GB of fixed RAM to just $700 USD. Alder Lake Convertible / 2-in-1 Intel Evo Laptop Review Snippet Touchscreen. HP recently started shipping its latest 2022 Envy x360 13 convertible with Intel 12th gen U-series processors. SKUs would include either 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM with various CPU and storage options ranging from $900 up to $1200 USD for the highest option. Best Buy, however, is already heavily discounting one specific SKU despite how new the model is.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X dumped behind Intel Core i7-12700K as misleading UserBenchmark placing taints genuine i9-13900K prowess
Many outlets have been thoroughly excited about the Zen 4 vs. Raptor Lake competition, with some opining that the real winner is the consumer. While the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X offers RDNA 2 graphics power and efficient cores, the Intel Core i9-13900K supplies impressive single-core performance at an arguably reasonable price. Both parts have their strengths and weaknesses, with Ryzen 7000 being fairly criticized for requiring new motherboards and lacking DDR4 support. However, it deserves to be pointed out that both Team Read and Team Blue update sockets for CPUs, with Alder Lake chips requiring LGA 1700 motherboards upon their 2021 release.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 headed to laptops with an AD103 GPU
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 reviews have overwhelmingly concluded that the Ada Lovelace-based graphics card is incredibly power-hungry. Porting it to laptops would be nothing short of a nightmare, but Nvidia seems to be up to the task, at least that's what a new leak says. Twitter user REHAWK stumbled upon an internal document highlighting various Ada Lovelace laptop graphics cards, including the GeForce RTX 4090.
Porsche x Garmin Epix 2 special edition smartwatch launches with exclusive watch faces
Garmin and Porsche Design have collaborated on a new edition of the Epix 2 smartwatch. The wearable has a black, silver and red color scheme, with a 22 mm silicone strap and a clasp bearing the Porsche logo. You can also find the Porsche branding on the start/stop button and the watch's dial. Plus, you can personalize your gadget by selecting from various Porsche logos and designs to be displayed on the watch's face.
Tesla cuts Model 3 and Model Y prices in the world's most competitive EV market by nearly 10% and offers free colors
Tesla may not only be done with raising the Model 3 and Model Y prices in China, but actually lowered them just as analysts were suggesting when it started offering buying incentives last month and closing expensive mall showrooms. For the first time, Tesla cut the Model 3 and Model Y prices in the world's largest and most competitive market for electric vehicles on softening demand.
