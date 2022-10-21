Xiaomi Redmi X Pro: Gaming TV arrives boasting a 4K native resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and HDMI VRR connectivity

Alder Lake Convertible / 2-in-1 Laptop Thunderbolt Tablet Touchscreen Windows Review Snippet. With the Zenbook 17 Fold, Asus has released a large 17-inch convertible with the ability to be folded-up. While Lenovo released a similar concept in the form of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold two years ago, Asus uses a significantly larger 17-inch OLED screen instead of the Lenovo's smaller 13-inch display. This makes the Zenbook Fold much more flexible and its 12.5-inch display in laptop mode stiil worth using for productivity. The true advantage is the possibility to set the large tablet down on a table (which can be easily accomplished thanks to the integrated stand) and enjoy the large OLED panel in its entirety. When folded-up, the Fold is significantly thicker than traditional, mobile laptops, which is something users will have to contend with. The laptop also weighs more than 1.8 kg including the Bluetooth keyboard, making it not exactly great in terms of portability.

