ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

WCSO Alerts: 2 Monroe arrested for Fentanyl possession; slew of arrests following DUI accidents / traffic stops

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted in Henry and Clayton counties arrested in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in both Henry and Clayton counties was arrested with an outstanding warrant in Jones County on Monday. The sheriff's office has identified Richard Darryl Johnson as the suspect wanted for probation violation and failure to appear. The office said additional warrants are being secured against Johnson for trafficking in methamphetamine and false imprisonment.
JONES COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County police arrest suspect in fatal September five-car crash

JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police said witnesses from a Jonesboro car accident in September positively identified the man accused of causing the fatal multi-vehicle crash. On Oct. 21, Derrick Omar Lundy was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, homicide by vehicle/habitual violator/revoked license,...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Distracted driving leads to major drug bust in Cornelia

A driver looking at his cell phone led to two arrests and the seizure of a large quantity of drugs late Sunday in Cornelia. Cornelia Police Chief Jonathan Roberts said officers pulled over a truck that was maneuvering erratically on Ga. 385 near RaceTrac. During the traffic stop, a large...
CORNELIA, GA
accesswdun.com

White County wreck seriously injures one driver

A three-vehicle wreck on Ga. 254 in White County Friday night injured three people, one seriously. The wreck happened at 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Ga. 254 and Webster Lake Road and Post Road. A Dodge Caliber failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the road and struck...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

East Athens shootings: two teens wounded, one killed

Athens-Clarke County Police have a homicide on their hands: a 19 year-old was shot and killed and 18 year-old wounded in a shootout on Gaines School Road in Athens. Police say it looks like they shot each other. They say the wounded 18 year-old is expected to survive. Athens-Clarke County...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

GSP: Pedestrian killed in Walton County car crash

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Walton County. The Georgia State Patrol says the deadly crash happened on State Route 81. According to investigators, the pedestrian was cross the roadway when he was struck by a truck traveling north,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Driver arrested after Columbia County crash kills 1 person

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died in a crash Thursday in Columbia County, leading to the arrest of a driver, according to authorities. Madrez Jackson of Washington, Ga., was killed in the crash that happened between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 20 near the Appling-Harlem interchange.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Driver Charged in Connection with Deadly Wreck on I-20 in Columbia County

One person was killed and three others were injured when three vehicles collided last night on I-20 in Columbia County near mile marker 180, not far from the rest area. Major Steve Morris says an SUV driven by Michael Gene Glenn of Washington, Georgia slammed into the back of a Honda Accord, killing one of the passengers. Glenn told authorities he had taken his eyes off the road to look at his radio and didn’t see two vehicles coming to a stop in front of him. The impact pushed the Honda onto the shoulder of the road, while Glenn’s SUV rolled onto the driver’s side. Glenn’s vehicle also hit the back of a pickup truck in front of the Honda.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police make shocking discovery in case of missing Douglasville teen

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen. On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. They have not concluded that the body belonged...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Drugs, firearms, and cash seized during search at Piedmont Avenue apartment

ATLANTA - An investigation into a fight at an Atlanta apartment ended with the arrest of three people and the discovery of dozens of pounds of marijuana, police say. The Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the investigation began Wednesday around 9 a.m. when Zone 5 officers responded to a dispute with a weapon call on the 300 block of Piedmont Avenue.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Moreland Avenue

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian just south of Interstate 20 in Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX 5 the crash happened just after midnight on the 400 block of Moreland Avenue. Officials say the pedestrian, described only as an adult, was struck by the vehicle...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy