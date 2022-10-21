WCSO Alerts: 2 Monroe arrested for Fentanyl possession; slew of arrests following DUI accidents / traffic stops

Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in Henry and Clayton counties arrested in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in both Henry and Clayton counties was arrested with an outstanding warrant in Jones County on Monday. The sheriff's office has identified Richard Darryl Johnson as the suspect wanted for probation violation and failure to appear. The office said additional warrants are being secured against Johnson for trafficking in methamphetamine and false imprisonment.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County police arrest suspect in fatal September five-car crash
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police said witnesses from a Jonesboro car accident in September positively identified the man accused of causing the fatal multi-vehicle crash. On Oct. 21, Derrick Omar Lundy was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, homicide by vehicle/habitual violator/revoked license,...
fox5atlanta.com
Teen caught with guns, drugs, stolen IDs in smoke-filled car, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A teenager is facing multiple charges after Clayton County police say he was caught with guns, drugs, and stolen items in his car. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers were conducting a general patrol on Riverdale Road when they noticed a black Chevrolet Tahoe filled with smoke.
accesswdun.com
Distracted driving leads to major drug bust in Cornelia
A driver looking at his cell phone led to two arrests and the seizure of a large quantity of drugs late Sunday in Cornelia. Cornelia Police Chief Jonathan Roberts said officers pulled over a truck that was maneuvering erratically on Ga. 385 near RaceTrac. During the traffic stop, a large...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Gun, magazines and ammo stolen from vehicle; call resulted in disabled person kept in poor conditions; K9 left locked in car
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 13 – 20, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Vehicle –...
accesswdun.com
White County wreck seriously injures one driver
A three-vehicle wreck on Ga. 254 in White County Friday night injured three people, one seriously. The wreck happened at 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Ga. 254 and Webster Lake Road and Post Road. A Dodge Caliber failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the road and struck...
The Citizen Online
Girl, 14, admits in juvenile court she started Peachtree City Walmart fire, says DA
Under state’s first offender law, her sentence can’t be made public — The 14-year-old Peachtree City girl responsible for setting the Aug. 24 fire that caused significant damage to the Walmart superstore on Peachtree City’s west side appeared in juvenile court on Oct. 21 on charges of 1st degree arson, where she admitted starting the fire.
WGAU
East Athens shootings: two teens wounded, one killed
Athens-Clarke County Police have a homicide on their hands: a 19 year-old was shot and killed and 18 year-old wounded in a shootout on Gaines School Road in Athens. Police say it looks like they shot each other. They say the wounded 18 year-old is expected to survive. Athens-Clarke County...
Gwinnett high schooler opens fire minutes after dismissal, school police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County high school student is in jail after opening fire toward someone in a moving car on campus, Gwinnett County School Police said. 17-year-old Kaleb Henderson was charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon in a school safety zone and reckless conduct on Friday.
krcgtv.com
Georgia man arrested for going nearly 100mph over the speed limit
HOWELL COUNTY — In a twitter post Friday night, Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a person was stopped for traveling more than two and a half times the speed limit. The post said it is believed to be a record speeding violation for the troop.
The Citizen Online
More vehicles entered, more guns and cash stolen in Fayetteville, Peachtree City
The theft of handguns from vehicles continues to be a popular item for thieves. Two handguns were recently stolen from two vehicles in Fayetteville, with one of those at a residence and the other at a downtown restaurant. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said the victim in one case...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman found stabbed to death in NW Atlanta home where SWAT arrests man, police say
ATLANTA - A man is in custody following a SWAT standoff at a home in which police discovered a woman was apparently stabbed to death in northwest Atlanta. The situation started at around 8:15 p.m. at a home on North Avenue. Neighbors called officers to the area due to safety concerns.
fox5atlanta.com
GSP: Pedestrian killed in Walton County car crash
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Walton County. The Georgia State Patrol says the deadly crash happened on State Route 81. According to investigators, the pedestrian was cross the roadway when he was struck by a truck traveling north,...
Georgia grandmother convicted of trafficking meth with 2-year-old grandchild in the car
ATHENS, Ga. — A federal jury convicted an Athens woman of trafficking methamphetamine with her grandchild in the car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday the jury in Athens found Kimberly Garcia, 52, guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent...
WRDW-TV
Driver arrested after Columbia County crash kills 1 person
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died in a crash Thursday in Columbia County, leading to the arrest of a driver, according to authorities. Madrez Jackson of Washington, Ga., was killed in the crash that happened between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 20 near the Appling-Harlem interchange.
wgac.com
Driver Charged in Connection with Deadly Wreck on I-20 in Columbia County
One person was killed and three others were injured when three vehicles collided last night on I-20 in Columbia County near mile marker 180, not far from the rest area. Major Steve Morris says an SUV driven by Michael Gene Glenn of Washington, Georgia slammed into the back of a Honda Accord, killing one of the passengers. Glenn told authorities he had taken his eyes off the road to look at his radio and didn’t see two vehicles coming to a stop in front of him. The impact pushed the Honda onto the shoulder of the road, while Glenn’s SUV rolled onto the driver’s side. Glenn’s vehicle also hit the back of a pickup truck in front of the Honda.
fox5atlanta.com
Police make shocking discovery in case of missing Douglasville teen
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen. On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. They have not concluded that the body belonged...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Drugs, firearms, and cash seized during search at Piedmont Avenue apartment
ATLANTA - An investigation into a fight at an Atlanta apartment ended with the arrest of three people and the discovery of dozens of pounds of marijuana, police say. The Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the investigation began Wednesday around 9 a.m. when Zone 5 officers responded to a dispute with a weapon call on the 300 block of Piedmont Avenue.
19-year-old dead after shootout with another teen, Athens police say
ATHENS, Ga. — A teenager in Athens has died after getting into a shootout with an 18-year-old. Athens-Clarke County officers say there were called to Gaines School Road just before 5 p.m. on October 21st, where they found two people who had been shot. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead...
fox5atlanta.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Moreland Avenue
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian just south of Interstate 20 in Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX 5 the crash happened just after midnight on the 400 block of Moreland Avenue. Officials say the pedestrian, described only as an adult, was struck by the vehicle...
