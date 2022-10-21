Read full article on original website
Related
myedmondsnews.com
No mandatory drug treatment at Edmonds hotel shelter
Homeless people seeking shelter at new emergency housing in Edmonds will not have to agree to drug treatment before they are allowed to move in. The Snohomish County Council earlier this week – for the second time – voted not to make drug treatment mandatory at the Edmonds Best Value Inn, along with another hotel purchased in Everett.
mltnews.com
Looking Back: The Cressey Family of Lynnwood and Edmonds, Part 4
You can read Part 1 of this series here, Part 2 here and Part 3 here. Soon after Lewis Cressey arrived in South Snohomish County, his name became a familiar one. Through the years, the Cressey name remained well known in connection with Lynnwood, and because of this, on July 30, 1953, the Cressey family was honored in a Special Progress Edition of Lynnwood’s newspaper The Reporter. Shown here sometime in the early 1920s are Lewis and Ruth Cressey, with their children, Charles, Rachel and little Thelma.
mltnews.com
Deadline Nov. 30 to apply for Edmonds School District Highly Capable Program testing
The deadline is Nov. 30 for families interested in having students tested for the Edmonds School District’s Highly Capable/Gifted Program for grades 1-6. The full-time elementary district program is located at Terrace Park Elementary. The Gifted Middle School Program is at Brier Terrace Middle School and has a mix of self-contained and combined classes for seventh- and eighth-grade students. These programs are for students who perform or show potential for performing at significantly advanced academic levels when compared with others of their age, experiences or environments.
mltnews.com
Reminder: Small Business Summit at Lynnwood Convention Center Oct. 26
Join over 600 individuals from a variety of industries for the North Puget Sound Small Business Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Businesses from across the region will be represented during a full day of panel discussions, training opportunities, an exhibition hall to access resources and networking opportunities. Admission costs $25...
mltnews.com
School board scheduled Oct. 25 to approve 2022-23 school improvement, Highly Capable Program plans
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Oct. 25 meeting is set to approve the district’s 2022-23 school improvement plans as well as the 2022-23 Highly Capable Program plan. Every year, each school in the district is required to develop and adopt a school improvement plan...
mltnews.com
Happening nearby: Alleged shooter in Lynnwood Daleway Park homicide arrested in Tacoma
The second suspect and alleged shooter from the Daleway Park homicide was arrested by detectives of the Lynnwood Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the Tacoma area. The suspect, a 24-year-old male from Tacoma, was arrested without incident and booked...
mltnews.com
High school sports roundup for Oct. 21-22, 2022
In a battle for third place in the Wesco 3A South Division, the Warriors pulled away with the victory and captured the No. 3 seed. The win sets Edmonds-Woodway up to host the No. 5 seed in the Wesco 3A North Division, Oak Harbor, next Friday with the winner advancing to the District playoffs the following week. The Hawks wrapped up the regular season with the No. 4 seed and will host the No. 4 seed from the North — Marysville Pilchuck — with the winner also advancing.
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 17-20, 2022
4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A man and woman who were dating got into a verbal argument after the woman told her boyfriend she wanted to break up with him. The boyfriend then began throwing items around their apartment. Both parties were provided with domestic violence pamphlets. 6600 block 220th...
mltnews.com
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Progress on new Ballinger Park playground
The new Ballinger Park playground is getting close to completion. The inclusive playground will be accessible to children with disabilities and sensory challenges.
mltnews.com
Playtime: Storybook Theater comes to Edmonds, plus Dia de los Muertos drawing class
After being thrilled it finally rained, moving the smoke out of our area, it didn’t take long to remember what it’s like to navigate daily activities when it’s wet out. School pick-up took longer than it did before, and the school dance I just did the drop-off carpool for required jackets and even an umbrella. I don’t mind it and look forward to this time of year, but if you’re looking to burn off some pre-nap energy or have a small athlete to cheer on, things look a lot different this weekend.
mltnews.com
Fitness Corner: Audit and edit your fitness regimen for winter
Lately, it hasn’t felt in the Seattle area as though winter is near (and hardly even fall) although this may have changed by the time this column is published. In fact, this is the perfect time to take a good look at your current exercise program and think about how you may want to prepare for a smooth transition into colder darker weather.
Comments / 0