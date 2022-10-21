PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The alleged mass shooter Ethan Crumbley pled guilty to all 24 counts charged against him Monday. The 16-year-old was in court for an 8:45 a.m. hearing in Oakland County. He's been incarcerated since 2021 where he gunned down four teenagers and wounded several others. Crumbley...

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO