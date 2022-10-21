Attorney General Tom Miller may be vulnerable in reelection challenge from Republican Brenna Bird

Read full article on original website
Meet the Republican candidate for governor: Kim Reynolds; Incumbent has had a whirlwind 4 years
OTTUMWA — Kelley Koch loves Iowa’s direction, for which she credits Gov. Kim Reynolds and her fellow Republicans who are pulling all the levers in state government. “We are living in a snow globe. We are enjoying what a conservative government feels like: low crime, low taxes, safe schools,” Koch, who is chair of the Dallas County Republicans, said recently at a campaign event featuring Reynolds and other Iowa Republican candidates.
Meet the Democratic candidate for governor: Deidre DeJear; Des Moines businesswoman trying to upset GOP incumbent
NORTHWOOD — They like Deidre DeJear, two women say at separate political events, held 120 miles apart on the same autumn afternoon in rural Iowa. They think DeJear is a great candidate. They think she would make a great governor. They just wish more people could hear her speak.
Iowa collects record amount on sports bets
Iowa collected a record amount of state revenue last month on sports betting with the kickoff of the football season — despite fewer bets being placed compared with a year ago. Iowa’s 19 state-licensed casinos reported adjusted gross revenue of nearly $451 million from slot machines and table games...
