itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will shoot over $100K in 2023 before 'largest bear market' — trader
Bitcoin (BTC) will top $100,000 next year but a record-breaking bear market will follow, a popular trader believes. In a Twitter discussion on Oct. 22, Credible Crypto endorsed a theory that Bitcoin’s next halving will also see macro lows of just $10,000. BTC bulls need only wait a year...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Addresses Holding Up to $1,900,000,000 BTC Hit 20-Month High: Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
The number of huge whales holding the largest crypto by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC), is on the rise, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes that the number of Bitcoin whale addresses holding between 10,000-100,000 BTC ($190,000,000-$1,900,000,000) have reached their highest level since February 2021, as have addresses holding between 10-100 BTC ($190,000-$1,900,000).
NEWSBTC
Best Bitcoin And Ethereum Trading Strategy In 2022? This Report Answers
Bitcoin and Ethereum remain stuck in a range with no clear direction during today’s trading session. The crypto market’s uncertainty has been smashing on long and short positions, but one sector is blooming under current conditions. At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $19,360 with sideways movement...
u.today
“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
ohmymag.co.uk
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP and One Ethereum Competitor Are Now Flashing Bullish Signal: Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says one metric indicates bullishness for four crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The crypto analytics platform says that trader sentiment has turned positive for BTC, ADA, Binance Coin (BNB), and XRP on expectations of a market upturn in the fourth quarter. According to...
themarketperiodical.com
Top Ten Bitcoin holders in the World
Investing in bitcoin is no longer just a fade, but a long term business strategy. In a past few years bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as a whole has emerged as an alternative to the stock market. They are not merely creating news, but creating wealth. Though there are individuals like tech giant Elon Musk, who holds massive reserves of bitcoins, big corporate companys’ hoards surpass them by manyfolds. Let’s have a look at the top 10 companies with the largest bitcoin cache.
decrypt.co
Fireblocks Adds Worldpay as Network Partner for New Crypto Payments Engine
Fireblock’s Payments Engine aims to provide a turnkey solution for businesses looking to integrate cryptocurrencies into their products. Digital assets security platform Fireblocks today announced the public launch of a new suite of tools designed to enable payment service providers (PSPs) with the ability to provide an end-to-end solution for merchants, entrepreneurs, and creators to accept, manage and settle global crypto transactions.
Android Headlines
Best Ways To Trade Cryptocurrency For Android Users In 2023
There are certainly tremendous ways you can trade in the 21st century. Options for trading, investing, buying and selling are endless with the latest AI-integrated technologies that help you make smart decisions in the saturated crypto market. In 2023, the trading of cryptocurrency will be at our mere fingertips. With...
zycrypto.com
$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin
Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has outlined a framework for limiting industry hacks.
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Casper, rising 33.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has hired a new head of digital assets regulatory policy, less than a month after CEO Jamie Dimon told lawmakers that cryptocurrencies are "decentralized Ponzi schemes." Aaron Iovine joined the company this week as executive director for digital assets regulatory policy, reports Bloomberg, a newly created role. He was previously head of policy and regulatory for cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network writes Bloomberg.
coingeek.com
Germany: Nuri bank urges customers to remove funds from platform ahead of shutdown
German-based digital asset provider Nuri has given a heads-up to its customers to withdraw their assets from the platform before December 18, after which the firm will shut down all its operations. Company chief executive officer Kristina Mayer disclosed the development in a blog post, saying that the firm ran...
decrypt.co
MakerDAO Votes to Custody $1.6 Billion in USDC With Coinbase
The MakerDAO pilot will run through the end of 2022 before the community needs to vote on whether to keep its USDC with Coinbase next year. Coinbase will custody $1.6 billion worth of MarkerDAO’s USD Coin (USDC) treasury with its institutional-grade service, allowing the DAO to earn up to 1.5% rewards on the funds.
kitco.com
Nubank and Santander move to integrate blockchain into the Brazilian banking system
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Nubank plans to airdrop Nucoin to customers in the first half of 2023, with the token serving "as...
cryptopotato.com
The Crypto Industry is Not Decentralized: SEC Chairman
Gary Gensler said that crypto exchanges are developing network effects that make them highly dominant players, like in other financial markets. Gary Gensler – chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – said on Monday that crypto markets are, ironically, not decentralized. The chairman argued that there...
decrypt.co
Freeway Token Plunges as ‘High Yield’ Crypto Project Halts Withdrawals
Freeway, which boasted 40% returns, has halted its services, citing “volatility" in the forex and cryptocurrency markets. Crypto yield scheme Freeway has paused withdrawals on its platform, prompting its token (FWT) to plunge by more than 70% in value. The company, formerly known as AuBit, allows users to buy...
CoinTelegraph
HK and Singapore’s mega-rich are eyeing crypto investments: KPMG
Hong Kong and Singapore’s wealthy elite appear to be looking at digital assets with fervor, after a new report from KPMG suggesting over 90% of family offices and high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) are interested in investing in the digital assets space or have already done so. According to an Oct....
decrypt.co
Fidelity to Roll Out Ethereum Trading for Institutions Next Week
Fidelity will officially make Ethereum—the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap—available to its customers on October 28. After starting with Bitcoin, $4.5 trillion asset manager Fidelity is now turning to Ethereum. “Institutional Ethereum capabilities are coming to the Fidelity Digital Assets platform on October 28, 2022,” Fidelity Digital Assets...
