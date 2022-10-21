Andrea Botez claims Hans Niemann suing Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura is ‘big flex’ even if it fails

Thai organization Talon Esports has unveiled its VALORANT roster for the inaugural season of the APAC international league next year. Talon Esports has signed six players to the organization, with former Overwatch player Patiphan Chaiwong leading the charge. Patiphan left Overwatch to pursue a career in VALORANT in 2020 but later returned to the Overwatch League with the Los Angeles Gladiators.

1 DAY AGO