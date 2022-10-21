ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Andrea Botez claims Hans Niemann suing Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura is ‘big flex’ even if it fails

By Alex Tsiaoussidis
dotesports.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
dotesports.com

The difference-makers: 11 players to watch during IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022

For more than 10 years, CS:GO pros have elevated the level of the game, constantly improving and setting the skill ceiling higher with every tournament. And on Oct. 31., IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022 begins. The bar and the stakes are the highest they’ve ever been. The Brazilian Major...
dotesports.com

Talon Esports introduces VCT 2023 roster featuring former Overwatch star

Thai organization Talon Esports has unveiled its VALORANT roster for the inaugural season of the APAC international league next year. Talon Esports has signed six players to the organization, with former Overwatch player Patiphan Chaiwong leading the charge. Patiphan left Overwatch to pursue a career in VALORANT in 2020 but later returned to the Overwatch League with the Los Angeles Gladiators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy