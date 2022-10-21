Andrea Botez claims Hans Niemann suing Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura is ‘big flex’ even if it fails

Read full article on original website
Only 2 players remain with double-digit KDAs at Worlds 2022—and they’re on the same team
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After almost a full month of action at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, there...
The difference-makers: 11 players to watch during IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022
For more than 10 years, CS:GO pros have elevated the level of the game, constantly improving and setting the skill ceiling higher with every tournament. And on Oct. 31., IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022 begins. The bar and the stakes are the highest they’ve ever been. The Brazilian Major...
Talon Esports introduces VCT 2023 roster featuring former Overwatch star
Thai organization Talon Esports has unveiled its VALORANT roster for the inaugural season of the APAC international league next year. Talon Esports has signed six players to the organization, with former Overwatch player Patiphan Chaiwong leading the charge. Patiphan left Overwatch to pursue a career in VALORANT in 2020 but later returned to the Overwatch League with the Los Angeles Gladiators.
