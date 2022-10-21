ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Lions Rescued And Airlifted From Ukraine To Colorado

Since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine, there have been a whole bunch of people who have lost everything, their homes, their belongings, family members, friends, and in general life as they've known it. It's been heartbreaking to see, to say the least, and in addition to that heartbreak for...
COLORADO STATE
Field & Stream

Hunter Shoots Giant Non-Typical Mule Deer in Wyoming High Country

After multiple days in the backcountry, a hunter in Wyoming has bagged the mule deer buck of a lifetime. The massive muley, still in full velvet, was killed by Bo Gardner, and according to his guide Thomas Baker of Buro Crazy Outfitters, the deer was about 10 years old. “When me and my son first found the buck in July, I forgot about everything else and lived with this deer,” Baker said in an Instagram post. “Staying at a distance and watching him was so special, and I had to pinch myself all the time realizing what I was watching!” He said the deer went completely nocturnal sometime during the month of August. After that, his sightings were usually limited to about one to two minutes per day.
WYOMING STATE
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
LAMAR, CO
NBC News

Grizzly bear attacks two college students in Wyoming

Two college students were attacked by a grizzly bear in Wyoming while on an antler-hunting trip with their college wrestling teammates. NBC News’ Niala Charles reports on how this recent attack comes after a Connecticut man saved a 10-year-old boy from the jaws of a 250-pound black bear. Oct. 19, 2022.
WYOMING STATE
a-z-animals.com

Mountain Lions In Indiana

One of the big cat species indigenous to North America is the mountain lion, sometimes referred to as the cougar, panther, or puma. It is a fearsome, nimble predator that has successfully adapted to various habitats. Mountains, coniferous woods, grasslands, marshes, and arid shrublands are all habitats for mountain lions.
INDIANA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Is It Legal To Bury A Loved One In Your Yard in Iowa?

While no one chooses to be faced with the death of a friend or family member, the sad reality is, it's part of life. Unless there is some magic pill created by science in the future, it's something everyone will have to go through. Back in April of this year, we were wondering if it was legal to bury a pet in your yard in Iowa. I'm now wondering, could you do this with a friend or family member?
IOWA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Was Idaho Really This Deadly 100 Million Years Ago?

I remember when the first Jurassic Park movie came out back in the early 90s and the talk of the time was... is this possible? Could scientists really use frog DNA to bring back dinosaur clones? It's a terrifying thought, to say the least, and as the films have taught us, it's just not a good idea.
IDAHO STATE
