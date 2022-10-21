ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

foxrichmond.com

One man dead in Southside shooting

Oct. 24, 2022 — RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police were called to the city’s southside following reports of a shooting. Officers arrived at the 5700 block of Thorndale Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a near hospital where he later died.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Woman dead following weekend shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman who was flown to a nearby hospital following a shooting over the weekend in Petersburg has died. Police were called to the 2000 block of East Washington Street due to reports of gunshots on Saturday, Oct. 22. Upon arrival, police found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Police search for suspect in Tropical Smoothie robbery

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Colonial Heights are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery last week. At around 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 17, police said the suspect entered the backdoor of the Tropical Smoothie located at 190 Southgate Square. While inside, the suspect pointed a gun at an employee and told them not to move.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
NBC12

Man hospitalized after shooting in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is currently in the hospital after being allegedly shot by a woman in Richmond’s southside early Monday morning. On Oct. 24, around 12:56 a.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Woodmere Drive for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
RICHMOND, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Hopewell Police looking for suspect in armed robbery

Hopewell Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday evening and are asking for the public’s help finding the suspect. Hopewell Police officers responded to the Corner Store Mart located at 2311 Oaklawn Boulevard at 9:35 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 for a reported armed robbery. According to...
WRIC TV

Person shot during confrontation Saturday night in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night that left a person hurt. The department tells 8news multiple people were involved in a confrontation near the intersection of Castlewood Road and Richmond Highway. The call came in at 9:36 p.m. When officers arrived they found...
RICHMOND, VA
WUSA9

2 killed, 3 in critical condition following Spotsylvania Co. crash

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Three people are in critical condition after a driver crashed a car while trying to speed from police in Spotsylvania County early Monday morning. According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, a person called 911 just before 2:30 a.m. saying they had been the victim of an armed robbery and claimed that the robbers were driving on Lafayette Boulevard.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
960 The Ref

Virginia teen fatally shot; body found in trash can

RICHMOND, Va. — A 17-year-old Virginia boy was fatally shot, with police finding the teen’s body inside a trash can that had been rolled to the curb, authorities said. Tamel Durant, of Richmond, was discovered by police at about 2:37 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, WWBT-TV reported. He was...
RICHMOND, VA

