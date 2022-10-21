Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxrichmond.com
One man dead in Southside shooting
Oct. 24, 2022 — RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police were called to the city’s southside following reports of a shooting. Officers arrived at the 5700 block of Thorndale Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a near hospital where he later died.
Man fighting for life, woman arrested after shooting in Southside Richmond
A man was left fighting for his life after a shooting in Richmond early Monday morning.
Richmond student found dead in trash can, family wants answers
"We need answers. We don't have the answers," said Daytoria Durant, the stepmother of the victim. "Tamel was not a threat to anybody. It's confusing. It's a cycle. We are so distraught. We try to breathe and it starts all over again. I feel like I'm publicly drowning and my life is shattered."
4 arrested, 2 sought, in Gloucester Co. maiming by mob
The sheriff's office released images of the two adult suspects under arrest.
NBC12
Woman dead following weekend shooting in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman who was flown to a nearby hospital following a shooting over the weekend in Petersburg has died. Police were called to the 2000 block of East Washington Street due to reports of gunshots on Saturday, Oct. 22. Upon arrival, police found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
NBC12
Police search for suspect in Tropical Smoothie robbery
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Colonial Heights are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery last week. At around 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 17, police said the suspect entered the backdoor of the Tropical Smoothie located at 190 Southgate Square. While inside, the suspect pointed a gun at an employee and told them not to move.
Man escapes psychiatric hospital, Virginia State Police lead search
Virginia State Police is searching for a man who reportedly escaped the Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg.
A year after losing her son, a Richmond mother wants gun violence to end
A year after one Powhatan man was shot and killed, his family is speaking out against gun violence in Richmond.
Man sentenced to 45 years for deadly 7-Eleven shooting in Smithfield
A man will spend 45 years behind bars for a deadly shooting at Smithfield 7-Eleven in 2019. Rojawn Warren, 22, was sentenced to 70 years with 25 years suspended.
NBC12
Man hospitalized after shooting in Richmond’s southside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is currently in the hospital after being allegedly shot by a woman in Richmond’s southside early Monday morning. On Oct. 24, around 12:56 a.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Woodmere Drive for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Two dead, three hospitalized in crash following police chase in Fredericksburg
Two people were killed and three more were hospitalized following a crash near Lee Hill.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Hopewell Police looking for suspect in armed robbery
Hopewell Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday evening and are asking for the public’s help finding the suspect. Hopewell Police officers responded to the Corner Store Mart located at 2311 Oaklawn Boulevard at 9:35 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 for a reported armed robbery. According to...
Chesterfield Police asking for help finding wanted fugitives
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help locating two wanted fugitives.
WRIC TV
Person shot during confrontation Saturday night in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night that left a person hurt. The department tells 8news multiple people were involved in a confrontation near the intersection of Castlewood Road and Richmond Highway. The call came in at 9:36 p.m. When officers arrived they found...
He vanished from a Richmond nightclub. His dad won’t stop searching for him.
Randall Collins vanished without a trace from Richmond, Virginia in April 2014. Now, more than eight years later, his father Rannie Williams reached out to CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett.
2 killed, 3 in critical condition following Spotsylvania Co. crash
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Three people are in critical condition after a driver crashed a car while trying to speed from police in Spotsylvania County early Monday morning. According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, a person called 911 just before 2:30 a.m. saying they had been the victim of an armed robbery and claimed that the robbers were driving on Lafayette Boulevard.
Augusta Free Press
FBI: $5,000 reward being offered in ‘Dapper Dan Bandit’ armed robbery case
The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the ID and arrest of the “Dapper Dan Bandit,” a man wanted in connection with the Sept. 29 armed robbery of the First Community Bank in North Chesterfield. The man is described as a slender white...
Chesterfield Police looking for armed robbery suspect
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say robbed someone at knifepoint in the parking lot of convenience store on Marina Drive.
960 The Ref
Virginia teen fatally shot; body found in trash can
RICHMOND, Va. — A 17-year-old Virginia boy was fatally shot, with police finding the teen’s body inside a trash can that had been rolled to the curb, authorities said. Tamel Durant, of Richmond, was discovered by police at about 2:37 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, WWBT-TV reported. He was...
Police: Man killed in Southside shooting; detectives not looking for suspects
An investigation is underway after a man was killed on the city's Southside Friday night, according to Richmond Police.
