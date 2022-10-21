ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Your Picks For Grand Junction Colorado’s Best Bacon

Did you know the average American consumes nearly 18 pounds of bacon per year? According to you, this is where you'll find the best bacon in Grand Junction, Colorado. I asked on Facebook, "Where will you find the best bacon in Grand Junction." You mentioned several excellent restaurants around the valley. In the end, one locally-owned and operated restaurant stood out from the crowd.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Bicyclist Tragically Struck and Killed By Train In Grand Junction

Tragedy struck suddenly in Grand Junction on Thursday. The community is mourning the death of a man who was struck by a train in the 2300 block of River Road Thursday morning. According to the Grand Junction Police Department, the man was trying to cross the tracks on his bicycle when he was struck by an oncoming train. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The GJPD indicates the accident did not occur at a railroad crossing, but, the investigation is ongoing and the Mesa County Coroner's Office will be responsible for officially releasing the identity of the victim.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
These are the Best Places for Chicken Tenders in Grand Junction

What's the difference between chicken tenders, chicken fingers, and chicken strips? Very little. These tasty appetizers are a house favorite pretty much anywhere. They are a great snack, our kids will almost always eat them, and when paired with a great dipping sauce they can really hit the spot. We asked you about your favorite places to go for chicken tenders in Grand Junction.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Major Pickleball and Tennis Court Upgrades Are Coming To Grand Junction Parks

In case you haven't noticed, pickleball is huge in Grand Junction and it's about to get even bigger. Believe it or not, pickleball has been around since 1965, but it's only been in recent years that it's exploded in popularity. It's been growing by leaps and bounds over the past decade and in 2021 and 2022, pickleball was named the fastest-growing sport in America with nearly 5 million players. It's been estimated that by the end of the decade there could be 40 million people playing pickleball.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
What Are Police Officers Doing All Week Long In Grand Junction?

Have you ever wondered what officers with the Grand Junction Police Department do on a weekly basis?. What I can tell you with relative certainty, there's hardly a dull moment as Grand Junction police officers patrol the approximately 39 square miles of the city limits. I found it interesting to see the latest weekly snapshot from the Grand Junction Police Department detailing their activity for the week of October 9.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Wildlife Galore: Amazing Barn Home On 139 Acres For Sale Near Whitewater

This is an amazing piece of property for sale near Whitewater that includes two houses and wildlife galore on over 139 acres of land. When describing this property, it's hard to know exactly where to start, but a good place would be the beautiful rustic barn home with 4100 feet of living space. That includes four bedrooms, and three bathrooms with lots of gorgeous wood features, a massive kitchen, and a large covered porch.
WHITEWATER, CO
Grand Junction, CO
