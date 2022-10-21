In-Depth Preview: Texas vs. Oklahoma State

It’s about time for the Longhorns’ late October trip to Stillwater, and it figures to be a spooky scene. No. 20 Texas faces No. 11 Oklahoma State in a crucial battle for both teams.

Spencer Sanders has underperformed based on his own standards over the last two games. The veteran quarterback completed just 44% of his passes in a loss against TCU last week. The week before, Sanders posted a 48.9 completion percentage at home against Texas Tech.

Clearly, the Oklahoma State signal-caller is not his usual self. Some are speculating that a shoulder injury could prevent him from playing against Texas.

The Longhorns enter the game riding a three-game win streak, while the Cowboys could be fragile following a tough loss to TCU. Nevertheless, Texas will have to overcome a raucous homecoming crowd from the opposition and the toughest conference foe they will have faced all year.

Let’s look at how the teams match up.

Matchup to watch

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas offensive line vs. Oklahoma State defensive line

The Texas offensive line is in for a battle with the Oklahoma State defensive line. The Cowboys were able to make life difficult on TCU before surrendering a double-digit lead late. If Texas is able to win this battle, it could light up the scoreboard.

Weakness to exploit

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Spencer Sanders’ compromised arm strength

Sanders usually has a rocket arm. I’m not sure it will be present on Saturday. The talented passer did not appear to be his usual self on a critical throw last week. While I believe he could lob the ball downfield on a coverage bust, I’m not sure he will have the zip to make contested throws. Texas can’t give away anything easy.

Weakness to protect

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Role players

D’Shawn Jamison and Ryan Watts are having great seasons. Their absence is felt when they leave the field. Fortunately both should be ready to go on Saturday. For various reasons, whether it be injury or quality of play, Texas heavily rotated defensive backs against Iowa State. The backups weren’t yet ready to step into their roles. As for the offensive side, Texas probably relied too heavily on Casey Cain on some of their most critical plays. Players with secondary roles deserve credit for their hard work, but Texas needs to rely on its most dependable players this week.

Defining characteristic of the game

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Play calling and game management

Steve Sarkisian is due much more credit than he is getting for game management last week. It was perhaps his best coaching performance given that he outdueled arguably the best game manager in the Big 12, Matt Campbell. Texas may need another big time performance this week: Mike Gundy excels at muddying the water and making games competitive. His special teams mischief is well-documented and could make the game close.

Oklahoma State wins if...

Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State wins if it has good quarterback play. Whether it plays Spencer Sanders or Gunnar Gundy, Mike Gundy’s son, the game plan should be tailored to the quarterback’s strengths. Whoever starts will simply have to make plays. The Texas defense has performed well, but is more vulnerable than stats might indicate. If the Longhorns continue to concede easy completions, Oklahoma State could make this a shootout.

Texas wins if...

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas wins if it gets more stops this week. Iowa State went 9-for-15 on third down and converted its only fourth-down attempt. Perhaps the best way to stop an offense is through disruption, and the Longhorns could use some of that this week. With multiple underclassmen expected to contribute for the Texas offense, they might need their veteran defense to silence the crowd and make plays.

Prediction: Texas 38, Oklahoma State 31

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas has a record of 1-2 this season in games decided by one score. In the lone win, Quinn Ewers made the game-winning touchdown throw on fourth-and-goal. In the losses, Ewers was out with injury in the second half. A quarterback advantage can be the difference in a close game, and the gifted redshirt freshman is a difference maker. The game should be faster paced than last week. Texas bounces back with a better showing on the road.