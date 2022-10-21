Read full article on original website
ksl.com
21-year-old man and juvenile arrested in connection with Idaho church vandalism
POCATELLO — Two suspects were arrested late last week in connection with vandalism that occurred at a local church earlier in October, police say. Jakob Andrew McCormick, 21, was identified in court documents and charged with felony malicious injury to property. He caused over $1,000 worth of damage, police say. Pocatello Police confirmed with EastIdahoNews that the other suspect that was arrested was a male juvenile. His name is not being released since he is underage.
eastidahonews.com
Former sheriff gets probation for pulling gun on LDS youth group
BLACKFOOT — Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Thomas Rowland has been sentenced to three years probation. Four underage victims spoke during a sentencing hearing Tuesday, each of whom echoed the fact that they continue to suffer from ongoing fear and anxiety dating back to the night Rowland pulled a gun on them.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Woman found lying unconscious on highway and baby saved from drowning
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 24 to Oct. 30 in east Idaho history. IDAHO FALLS — A 22-year-old woman was found unconscious by the side of a highway, according to an article in The Rigby Star that was originally shared in the Idaho Falls Post.
eastidahonews.com
Chubbuck man arrested following alleged ax attack
CHUBBUCK — Police say a man’s judgment was “flawed” when he used an axe to defend himself during an altercation. Kevin Lee Farnsworth, 43, has been charged with a felony for aggravated assault, court records show. Chubbuck police received a call just before midnight on Oct....
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:38 p.m. Monday at US 91 near Tyhee Road north of Chubbuck. The post Police investigate crash that hospitalized 2 appeared first on Local News 8.
East Idaho woman charged in kidnapping case takes plea deal
An Idaho Falls woman who was charged with kidnapping a woman and leaving her naked outside in freezing temperatures has accepted a plea deal. Tabatha McKnight, 39, will plead guilty to burglary, accessory to harboring a felon, and witness intimidation. The charges are a reduction from those originally filed, which included first-degree kidnapping, grand theft and aggravated battery. The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office will drop charges against her for misdemeanor battery and assault. ...
Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland was sentenced on aggravated assault charges Tuesday to 10 days in jail and serve probation for 3 years for pulling a gun on a church youth group. The post Former Bingham Sheriff sentenced to 10 days in jail appeared first on Local News 8.
CHUBBUCK — Multiple people are reportedly injured as a result of a head-on crash at a busy intersection north of Chubbuck. The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. Monday at Yellowstone Avenue and Tyhee Road. The intersection is currently blocked by the wrecked vehicles and motorists should avoid the area until further notice. Multiple people suffered injuries in the crash and reports indicate one person was ejected. Chubbuck police, Idaho State Police, Bannock County sheriff's deputies, Bannock County Search and Rescue and the Chubbuck and Pocatello fire departments have responded to the crash. This is a developing story so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
eastidahonews.com
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:38 p.m. on Monday at U S91 near Tyhee Road, North of Chubbuck, in Bannock County. A Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on US 91 with no lights...
eastidahonews.com
CHUBBUCK — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash that sent two people to the hospital. The crash occurred at 7:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 91 near Tyhee road, north of Chubbuck, in Bannock County. Police reports show a Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on...
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:38 PM Monday, October 24, 2022, on US Highway 91 near Tyhee Road, north of Chubbuck, in Bannock County. A Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on US91 with no lights on. The driver drove over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a Lexus SUV head-on, which was traveling southbound. The Dodge was driven by a 25-year-old...
eastidahonews.com
New details released about crash that killed Idaho Falls woman
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police have released additional details about a crash that left one woman dead in Idaho Falls on Friday evening. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hitt Road/25th East and John Adams Parkway. ISP Sgt. Blake Higley says a car...
Two men arrested, third suspect wanted in connection to alleged gang-related attack at house party
POCATELLO — Two local men were recently arrested and a third man is wanted in connection to an alleged gang-related attack of a local man at a house party Jamaal Kent Bell, 19, and Eli Flores, 18, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm following a recent Pocatello police investigation of the Oct. 7 incident. Both Flores and...
Police: Incident near Pocatello school was not attempted abduction
Through further investigation, we were able to determine that incident was not an attempted abduction. The vehicle referenced in ealier releases was in the area, but was not involved in the incident, and the report of an armed suspect was unfounded. School District 25 as well as the Idaho State University will be notified of the positive outcome of the investigation. We wish to thank all who were involved in assisting with the investigation.
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash at East Idaho intersection
IDAHO FALLS — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle wreck at a local intersection. The Friday night crash occurred at 25th East and John Adams Parkway, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. One of the drivers died of injuries suffered in the collision while the other driver was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. ...
Town hall Tuesday to help combat illegal drugs including fentanyl
This meeting is to define the problem, provide education to the public and set the table for future discussion. The post Town hall Tuesday to help combat illegal drugs including fentanyl appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Gas leak being repaired in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Crews are repairing a gas line following a gas leak at an Idaho Falls apartment complex. Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the leak started around 3:30 p.m. A backhoe hit a gas line near the 100 block of Maurine Drive. Once...
Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found
In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Local Man Arrested After Disturbance Call
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on Rebel Rd. in Ammon yesterday afternoon to a report of a disturbance between a man and woman. Dispatch received the call around 4:30pm advising that an intoxicated male had left the residence after damaging property and pushing the reporting party against a wall. A Deputy arrived and was advised 21 year old Chays R. Henrie had damaged the house, property, and a vehicle before leaving. During the disturbance and in recent instances, Henrie was reported to have been physical with the reporting party causing minor injuries.
