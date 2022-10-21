Read full article on original website
evanstonroundtable.com
Speakers ask for more comment time on Evanston’s proposed budget
Veteran Evanston budget watchers raised concerns about a proposed tax hike, the funding of positions needed to pursue the city’s climate action goals and the status of contributions from Northwestern University at a public hearing on the city’s proposed 2023 budget Monday, Oct. 24. There also was pushback...
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the community: Biss on sustainability
At Monday night’s City Council meeting, our Sustainability & Resilience Coordinator Cara Pratt presented an update on Evanston’s implementation of our Climate Action and Resilience Plan (.PDF). The long and the short of it was that we’ve made critical and important strides (for instance reducing emissions 38.3% from a 2005 baseline) but also that we have way, way more work to do.
evanstonroundtable.com
Town hall prompts questions on city’s reparations program
The city’s ground-breaking reparations program continues to prompt questions and comments from the community, as 38 queries flooded into the town hall hearing Saturday, Oct. 22. A panel of community leaders addressed questions only from Rev. Dr. Michael C.R. Nabors of the Second Baptist Church. Questions from the public...
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: Ranked choice voting will be boon to Evanston, says Daniel Biss
Early voting for the critical midterm elections has begun – you can vote early at the Civic Center, 2100 Ridge Avenue, every day through Monday, Nov. 7 (exact hours listed here). You don’t need me to tell you what’s stake in this election, for reproductive rights, for racial justice,...
evanstonroundtable.com
School districts discuss collaboration on safety, career readiness and literacy
At the joint meeting of Evanston/Skokie District 65 and Evanston Township High School District 202 school boards the discussion on Monday, Oct. 24, was about collaboration across the aisle on security and literacy. In the wake of incidents that occurred last year at schools around the city – including a...
evanstonroundtable.com
Emergency Preparedness Fair helps public with CPR, information
Do you know what to do if you or a family member is confronted with an emergency?. Seconds matter and planning in advance is key. The Evanston Fire Department’s Office of Emergency Management held its first emergency preparedness fair at the Robert Crown Community Center Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 to help residents prepare for all types of emergencies.
evanstonroundtable.com
Eye on Evanston: Thoughts on Design | Coming of age in the 20s
Part one of this series reprinted the introduction to the 1988 proposal by Anne Earle to consider nomination of a Northwest Evanston Historic District and provided her description of the older east portion. Part two features Earle’s discussion about the types of properties in the proposed district, reproduced below as originally written.
evanstonroundtable.com
City reminds residents of additional fall street cleaning dates
The City of Evanston’s Public Works Agency is reminding community members of additional fall street cleaning dates planned for residential streets in November and early December. Each year, the Public Works Agency expands residential street cleaning operations during the late fall months to ensure that debris is cleared prior...
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
“When you are older, every day is a gift,” says Helen Tsaggaris, reading a book at the Dempster Avenue Beach. Tsaggaris, who drives to the lake many days from her Morton Grove home, prefers swimming to sitting on shore. But she was unsure of the currents. “I’m very hesitant because I’m 85,” she said. “I want to be sure I can get out. Getting in is not hard. Getting out is the problem.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Ethel Migra: 1930-2022
Editor’s note: This obituary has updated to correct that Ethel Migra moved to Evanston in 1980. Ethel Migra, 92, was a dedicated educator who completed her Ph.D. in her 40s and was devoted to progressive ideas about education and humanistic values. She viewed teaching as a natural partnership with learning.
evanstonroundtable.com
Kathleen Anne Hewitt Kastilahn: 1946-2022
Kathleen Anne Hewitt Kastilahn died on Oct. 11, less than a month after her 76th birthday. Born in Chicago to Harley and Ruth Hewitt, she attended Lyons Township High School, where she was yearbook editor. At Northwestern University, where she majored in journalism, she met William (“Bill”) Kastilahn. Both sets...
evanstonroundtable.com
Sauna Club brings a Nordic treat closer – even to your backyard
Dozens of sunrise swimmers and strollers enjoyed a warmup before and after their exertions Friday morning as they slipped inside a mobile sauna unit parked at Lee Street Beach. The event was organized by Sauna Club, a new Evanston business whose owner Ryan Cohler aims to bring the pleasures and...
evanstonroundtable.com
Books: Will Linder turns a pandemic passion into a co-authored book
Like a lot of us, Evanston resident Will Linder spent time during the pandemic watching lectures online. Linder, a graduate of Johns Hopkins University, was captivated by a series of “fascinating lectures on important figures who had changed medicine, all of them connected with Johns Hopkins, not all of them physicians,” given by Dr. Ralph H. Hruban, a professor at his alma mater.
evanstonroundtable.com
Northwestern to host three-day event commemorating Title IX anniversary
In recognition of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Northwestern University is hosting a three-day series of panels and events Oct. 27 through Oct. 29 to explore the 1972 law that prohibited discrimination based on sex in education and programs receiving federal financial assistance and confront the needs for improvement moving forward.
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
Rowing teams on a beautiful autumn day at the boat landing of the Dammrich Rowing Center north of Oakton Street on the North Shore Channel. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner.
evanstonroundtable.com
Wildkit girls cross country team set for sectionals next Saturday
Editor’s note: Dennis Mahoney wrote this story and Cross Country team dads Brian Schunemen and Kevin Malia took the pictures. The Wildkit girls, who placed fourth in the team standings on Saturday at the Class 3A Wheeling Regional at Heritage Park, automatically qualified its full team to the Hoffman Estates Sectional, and will be at Busse Woods next Saturday.
