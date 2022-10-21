ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Tulsa Public Schools to host FAFSA workshop

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) will be hosting a FAFSA workshop Tuesday evening at Webster High School, near W. 41st Street and S. Union Ave. The workshop lasts from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to students at any Tulsa high school. Staff will be...
Community identifies traits wanted from future superintendent

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City residents want a school superintendent who values ethics and integrity, leads by example through honesty, is an effective communicator and is accountable for his or her actions. These sought-after traits came from the community wide survey completed by the superintendent-recruiting firm the Sioux City...
MINI: Will federal relief for farmers draw Republican opposition?

THE MINI: The USDA is spending $3.1 billion in debt relief for 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on their loans. That averages to just over $86,000 each. I am waiting for outrage from the Republican Party leadership. -- Greg Nooney, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are...

