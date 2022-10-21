SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced two Springfield women after pleading guilty for their roles in the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol building. They faced three other charges in the incident. A judge sentenced both to 45 days in custody, 36 months of probation, and a $500 fine.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 17 DAYS AGO