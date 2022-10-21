Detroit Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy Is On Leave After The Team Started An Investigation Into An Allegation Of Workplace Misconduct Involving A Former Female Employee, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

Read full article on original website
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Complex
Cam’ron Shares DM He Sent Nia Long Shooting His Shot With Actress
Cam’ron tried to shoot his shot with Nia Long by sliding into her DMs, and shared his message to her on Instagram. “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Killa Cam wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”
Kawhi Leonard Accidentally Threw A Towel At A Woman, And NBA Fans Started Joking Around: "Phone Number Was Written On That Towel. The Claw Knew What He Was Doing."
NBA fans had jokes when they saw that Kawhi Leonard accidentally threw his towel at a woman who was sitting courtside during the Clippers vs. Lakers game.
Michael Jordan Agreed With Charles Barkley About NBA Players Not Being Role Models: "I Realized We're Really Not. We Assume That Responsibility Because Of The Respect We're Given."
Michael Jordan once revealed that he agreed with Charles Barkley about NBA players not being role models for kids.
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have Targeted 4 Players In Potential Trades For Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly identified four players they'd like to get in exchange for Russell Westbrook.
Lou Williams' Response About His Two Wives Becomes Viral: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn't These Two."
Lou Williams roasted a troll who tried making fun of him having 2 wives by sharing a picture of some other women with Williams.
Yardbarker
Adam Silver Reacts To LeBron James Saying He Wants To Be The Owner Of An Expansion Team In Las Vegas: "I Think It's Very Healthy For The League..."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. There's no doubt that he's one of the most prominent figures in the league today, and his popularity is not only due to his play on the court but also due to his ventures off the court.
Yardbarker
2 Miami Heat Players Suspended
On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season. The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2. A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Giving A Shout Out To Anfernee Simmons: "You Should Come To Portland And Play With Dame And Anfernee"
You would be hard-pressed to find someone who predicted that the Portland Trail Blazers of all teams would start off the 2022-23 NBA season with a 4-0 record. The Blazers have been one of the biggest surprise stories of the new campaign and they are now the only team in the Western Conference that hasn’t lost a game this season.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Is The Reason Why Pro Athletes Pay Taxes In Every State They Play: California Forced Him To Pay Taxes And Illinois Got Its Revenge
Michael Jordan is one of the most influential basketball players of all time, as he became one of the most famous athletes of all time during his time with the Chicago Bulls. The shooting guard was simply unbelievable, doing never-before-seen stuff in Windy City, catching the attention of a lot of people around the world.
