Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook
After only two games into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been involved in trade rumors once again. The Purple and Gold have lost against two big rivals, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively, but fans are still unhappy about the team's performance, especially from Russell Westbrook.
Lakers expect to re-open their trade talks with Utah Jazz
Count Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer among the NBA analysts who believe the Lakers should be feeling some urgency to find a trade involving Russell Westbrook sooner rather than later. O’Connor opens his latest article by dubbing the former MVP a “washed-up bricklayer,” contending that the Lakers need to trade him immediately to have any chance of salvaging their season.
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
Watch: Lakers fan yells 'You suck a--' at Russell Westbrook, leads to confrontation
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook had a lousy outing this week against the Los Angeles Clippers, managing only two points in a 103-97 loss. Following the final buzzer, Westbrook confronted a Lakers fan who had shouted something nasty at the nine-time All-Star as he headed to the locker room.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Strong Five-Word Message After Dropping 44 Points And 12 Rebounds In Win Over The Rockets
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks did not advance very far in last season's NBA playoff bracket, but they remain one of the favorites to win the title again this year. With Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and others, the Bucks have a strong roster that can keep up with any...
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
The Lakers suffered yet another loss as they fell to a 106-104 defeat at the hands of the Trail Blazers. With their latest loss against Portland, the Lakers now have a 0-3 record in the league to start with. While this game was not a blowout, it was a cruel...
Kendrick Perkins Sends A Big Warning To Russell Westbrook: "If He Don't Be Careful, He Will Find Himself Out Of The League Come Next Year."
Russell Westbrook has been on the receiving end of criticism for a while now, and every day, this situation gets worse for the former NBA MVP. His tenure on the Los Angeles Lakers has been anything but good, as he's constantly criticized for his performances, bad decisions, and the fact that he can't shoot the ball to save his life.
NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Shows Off His Mind-Blowing Physique At The Gym, NBA Fans Erupt On Twitter
Shaquille O'Neal is truly one of the game's all-time greats. At his absolute peak, he was an unstoppable force on the court who led the Los Angeles Lakers to a historic three-peat from 2000 to 2002, but Shaq was so gifted, that you were still left wondering how much more he could have achieved on a basketball court.
Grant Williams Called Out Celtics Teammates After Allowing 120 Points To Magic
The Boston Celtics have started this season in a curious way. They clearly beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the season opener, but then struggled a little more to beat the Floridian teams, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic. The C's need to make a statement after the last two games, and...
Report: Lakers have 'high' interest in trading for Hornets' Terry Rozier
The Los Angeles Lakers’ guard rotation is a desert wasteland right now, which may force the team to take action. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Lakers have a “high” level of interest in a potential trade for combo guard Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets. Charania adds that the 28-year-old Rozier had emerged as a trade target for the Lakers over the offseason as well.
Lakers HC Darvin Ham explains why he benched Russell Westbrook in loss
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 0-3 on Sunday night, and the team’s head coach offered a strong response when asked about his decision to bench point guard Russell Westbrook late in the game. Last season was a disaster for the Lakers. However, with no cap space and few...
Jalen Rose Reveals His Top Five Toughest Players To Guard In NBA History: Tracy McGrady, Kobe Bryant, And Michael Jordan
From 1994 to 2007, former guard Jalen Rose enjoyed a great career in the NBA. While he was never considered a star back in his day, Rose was always an important rotation player for his team and he crossed paths with many of the game's all-time greatest players. So when...
LeBron James' Honest Response To What's The Mood Like In The Lakers Locker Room After 0-3 Start: "If You’re Around A Group Of Guys That Are Excited After A Loss, Then That’s The Worst Business You Can Be."
The first week of the 2022-23 NBA season is in the books, and the Los Angeles Lakers are in the 14th place in the Western Conference standings after losing a close game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The LeBron James-led team has started the season with three consecutive defeats, and...
2 Miami Heat Players Suspended
On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season. The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2. A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and...
Klay Thompson Defends Kevin Durant Against 'Bus Rider' Comments: "It Bothers Me When People Don't Talk About Kevin's Greatness"
Klay Thompson has come in Kevin Durant's defense after the Brooklyn Nets superstar was heavily criticized after the Golden State Warriors secured the 2022 NBA championship. It's been three years since Durant left the Warriors to join the Nets, and he's yet to play in a Conference Finals with his new team.
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have Targeted 4 Players In Potential Trades For Russell Westbrook
As long as the Los Angeles Lakers keep playing at a terrible level, trade rumors surrounding Russell Westbrook will keep coming. The point guard was considered a scapegoat after his first season with the team, but now, the situation has gotten out of hand, and nobody knows what will happen with Russ and the Lakers.
Lakers Rumors: Perimeter Shooting, Russell Westbrook, Terry Rozier, Jordan Clarkson
Not only are they looking to make trades after getting a look at the roster, but they are also scouring the list of available veteran free agents. Through three games, LA is shooting a miserable 21 percent on 3-pointers. As star forward LeBron James told reporters, “We can’t throw a penny in the ocean.”
Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors both likely have no interest in this hypothetical Draymond Green trade
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic leads Mavs in record-breaking rout
Luka Doncic single-handedly outscored the Memphis Grizzlies in the first quarter en route to a game-high, 32-point performance that propelled the host Dallas Mavericks to a 137-96 thrashing Saturday night. Successfully rebounding from a 107-105 road loss to the Phoenix Suns on Opening Night, the Mavericks ran up the largest...
Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook
Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
