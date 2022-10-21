U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.

