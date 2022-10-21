Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
u.today
Fidelity Extends Its Massive Crypto Hiring Push
Financial giant Fidelity intends to hire 100 more people for its cryptocurrency unit over the next six months, Bloomberg reports. The new hiring push sets the Boston-based financial giant apart from some cryptocurrency companies that recently started firing their workforce en masse due to declining cryptocurrency prices. Fidelity, which boasts...
Digital Yuan Transactions Pass $14B While US Debates Digital Dollar
Chinese citizens have spent more than $14 billion worth of digital yuan, the People’s Bank of China said last week. That represented 360 million transactions made at some 5.6 million merchants in 15 provinces who now support the central bank digital currency (CBDC), formally called e-CNY or digital renminbi, the PBoC said in a release.
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
zycrypto.com
$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin
Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'
PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
u.today
“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Rally Above $20,000 Triggers Over $800,000,000 in Liquidations – Analysts Outline What’s Next for BTC
Nearly 120,000 crypto traders are having their positions obliterated over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) launches an abrupt rally above $20,000. Data from derivatives trading analytics platform Coinglass reveals that on October 25th, more than $806.39 million worth of long and short positions were liquidated as the crypto markets at large pulled off a sudden rally led by Bitcoin.
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will shoot over $100K in 2023 before 'largest bear market' — trader
Bitcoin (BTC) will top $100,000 next year but a record-breaking bear market will follow, a popular trader believes. In a Twitter discussion on Oct. 22, Credible Crypto endorsed a theory that Bitcoin’s next halving will also see macro lows of just $10,000. BTC bulls need only wait a year...
Yahoo!
Crypto company Blockchain.com to issue Visa debit card
Visa (V) is opening its payment network to another major crypto firm a day after reporting earnings that topped estimates. This newest card from London and Miami-based Blockchain.com, which will be issued through fintech platform Marqeta (MQ), comes with no fees and allows users to earn 1% back in crypto.
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
coingeek.com
Collapsed Australian digital currency exchange accused of misappropriating customers’ funds
Blockchain Global Limited, the operator of the ACX exchange, is accused of diverting customer funds to raise a loan to support another arm of its business. The matter was brought before the Supreme Court of Victoria by the exchange’s liquidators on the grounds of financial discrepancies. Jin Chen, former Chief Technology Officer of the company, admitted under examination to moving funds on the instruction of the firm’s co-founder, Allan Guo.
Ethereum Whales Have Pocketed A Staggering $4,550,000,000 Worth Of ETH In A Month: Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Ethereum whales are busy accumulating ETH despite the ongoing bear market crunch. According to crypto analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum whales have collectively pocketed 3.3 million worth of ETH tokens in the past month. Data acquired from crypto analytics firm Santiment has revealed staggering observations regarding Ethereum whales. The data notes...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP and One Ethereum Competitor Are Now Flashing Bullish Signal: Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says one metric indicates bullishness for four crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The crypto analytics platform says that trader sentiment has turned positive for BTC, ADA, Binance Coin (BNB), and XRP on expectations of a market upturn in the fourth quarter. According to...
Bitcoin Winning Middle Market Appeal for Cross Border Payments
There are a lot of potential points of friction or failure in cross-border payments between businesses, ranging from slow finality and high costs to counterparty risk. Those are all problems that using bitcoin, stablecoins and other digital assets can help you bypass, said Stephen Pair, CEO of crypto payments technology firm BitPay.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Gearing Up for 400% Rally, According to Crypto Analyst Tone Vays – Here’s His Timeline
Experienced crypto trader and analyst Tone Vays is predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a six-figure price in 2023. In a Kitco News interview, the veteran crypto trader says that Bitcoin’s next halving cycle will trigger a bull run next year. Vays says that he will be “surprised” if...
CoinTelegraph
What does the global energy crisis mean for crypto markets?
There’s no denying that the world is currently facing an unprecedented energy crisis, one that has compounded severely in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic so much so that countries across the globe — especially across Europe and North America — are witnessing severe shortages and steep spikes in the price of oil, gas and electricity.
CoinTelegraph
South African crypto landscape primed for TradFi growth after FSCA ruling
South African financial service providers have been primed to offer cryptocurrency products and services to customers after regulatory amendments in the country. This comes after South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) amended its financial advisory act from 2002 on Oct. 19 to define crypto assets in the country as financial products. Most importantly, the definition means that cryptocurrencies can now be offered by financial service providers, both domestic and international, given that they are licensed in South Africa.
