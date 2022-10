Sun Devil hockey recorded its first series sweep against Colorado College at Mullett Arena and has improved to 4-4 on the season. In game one, the Sun Devils started the game slowly but would rally to a 5-3 victory over the Tigers. Led by a stellar two-goal performance by graduate forward Demetrios Koumontzis, the five goals were the most the Sun Devils scored in any game this season.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO