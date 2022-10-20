Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
kitco.com
The West has 'essentially stolen' Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, says Kremlin
(Kitco News) Moscow said Western countries used sanctions to steal its gold and foreign exchange reserves. "In general, a large part of our assets have been essentially stolen by specific Western countries," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday after being asked about a proposal by the European Union to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.
kitco.com
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
kitco.com
French bank SocGen to further reduce exposure to oil and gas production
PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) said in a statement that it planned to further reduce its exposure to the oil and gas production sector and was making good progress on its goal of a complete exit from coal. The bank said it now aimed to...
Sunak takes over as UK prime minister amid economic crisis
LONDON — (AP) — Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister of the year on Tuesday, tasked with taming an economic crisis that has left the country's finances in a precarious state and millions struggling to pay their food and energy bills. Sunak, who is the U.K.'s first...
kitco.com
Italy's new boss is missing a trick on tax evasion
MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Giorgia Meloni’s first budget law will be a massive headache. The hard-right leader, sworn in on Saturday as Italy’s first female prime minister, is rushing to outline her 2023 budget plans. With debt at 147% of GDP and rising bond yields, she has minimal fiscal room to ease an ongoing energy crisis, let alone keep other spending promises. A proper fight against endemic tax evasion would give her much-needed ammunition.
kitco.com
Dollar rises amid suspected BOJ intervention; pound choppy as Sunak gets top job
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Monday despite another suspected foreign exchange intervention by Japan, while sterling was choppy after Rishi Sunak was picked to become Britain's third prime minister in the last seven weeks, and China's offshore yuan fell to a record low. The...
kitco.com
Dollar shrugs off suspected Japan intervention; pound eyes UK politics
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A blast of suspected intervention by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Monday to boost the yen did little to tame the dollar, while the pound see-sawed as former finance minister Rishi Sunak emerged as the front-runner to be the next British prime minister. The...
kitco.com
Australia's budget to downgrade growth, keep spending in check
SYDNEY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Labor government will unveil its first budget on Tuesday as economic growth slows both at home and abroad, emphasizing its spending will focus on easing the cost-of-living crisis without lighting a fire under already high inflation. Keen to avoid Britain's recent mini-budget debacle, Treasurer...
kitco.com
Rishi Sunak declared next leader of UK Conservative Party, to become next PM
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Rishi Sunak was declared the next leader of Britain's Conservative Party by the head of the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers on Monday, placing him on course to be the country's next prime minister. The committee sets the rules for selecting and changing the party's...
kitco.com
Last man standing: Sunak to be new UK Prime Minster; gold sees little reaction
(Kitco News) - British parliament is set to have its third Prime Minister in less than two months with former finance minster Rishi Sunak now tasked with leading the nation that faces tumultuous economic conditions. The former millionaire hedge fund manager secured the leadership role after his only opponent Penny...
kitco.com
Yellen is monitoring 'potential vulnerabilities,' cites 'serious global headwinds', promises to improve Treasury market
(Kitco News) Even though the U.S. economy is still showing "significant strength," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she is monitoring "potential vulnerabilities" amid severe global headwinds. And one of the immediate priorities for Yellen is to bolster the Treasury market. "We are at an important moment for the global economy....
Comments / 0