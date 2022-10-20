ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kitco.com

New PM Rishi Sunak pledges to lead Britain out of economic crisis

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister in two months on Tuesday and pledged to lead the country out of a profound economic crisis and rebuild trust in politics. Sunak quickly reappointed Jeremy Hunt as his finance minister in a move designed to calm markets...
kitco.com

Rishi Sunak declared next leader of UK Conservative Party, to become next PM

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Rishi Sunak was declared the next leader of Britain's Conservative Party by the head of the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers on Monday, placing him on course to be the country's next prime minister. The committee sets the rules for selecting and changing the party's...
kitco.com

UK PM handover not happening on Monday, discussions ongoing - Truss's spokesperson

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A handover to Britain's new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, will not happen on Monday, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Liz Truss said, outlining that discussions were being held on the timing and choreography of the transition. "I can confirm that the transition won't be taking...
kitco.com

Dollar shrugs off suspected Japan intervention; pound eyes UK politics

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A blast of suspected intervention by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Monday to boost the yen did little to tame the dollar, while the pound see-sawed as former finance minister Rishi Sunak emerged as the front-runner to be the next British prime minister. The...
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
kitco.com

The West has 'essentially stolen' Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, says Kremlin

(Kitco News) Moscow said Western countries used sanctions to steal its gold and foreign exchange reserves. "In general, a large part of our assets have been essentially stolen by specific Western countries," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday after being asked about a proposal by the European Union to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.
kitco.com

Dollar rises amid suspected BOJ intervention; pound choppy as Sunak gets top job

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Monday despite another suspected foreign exchange intervention by Japan, while sterling was choppy after Rishi Sunak was picked to become Britain's third prime minister in the last seven weeks, and China's offshore yuan fell to a record low. The...
kitco.com

Bank of England acutely aware of impact of rising rates, Ramsden says

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said the central bank was "acutely aware" of the impact that its interest rate increases were having on borrowers but the BoE would take the steps needed to get inflation back to target. "I have every confidence that...
kitco.com

U.S., European shares climb on hopes Fed will slow rate hike pace

WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. shares extended last week's rally and European shares climbed on Monday as signs of a cooling U.S. economy stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 1.34%, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained...
WASHINGTON STATE
kitco.com

Italy's new boss is missing a trick on tax evasion

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Giorgia Meloni’s first budget law will be a massive headache. The hard-right leader, sworn in on Saturday as Italy’s first female prime minister, is rushing to outline her 2023 budget plans. With debt at 147% of GDP and rising bond yields, she has minimal fiscal room to ease an ongoing energy crisis, let alone keep other spending promises. A proper fight against endemic tax evasion would give her much-needed ammunition.
kitco.com

Carney says new data will hold banks accountable for climate progress

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney said a new data utility being set up by an environmental group he leads will make banks and other institutions accountable for meeting the targets they are setting out to cut carbon emissions. Carney, speaking to a committee of...
kitco.com

Ex FBI negotiator: ‘I'm glad' Elon Musk put forth Ukraine peace ideas - Chris Voss

On October 3rd, Elon Musk tweeted a proposal for peace between Russia and Ukraine, which included securing Crimea’s water supply, affirming that Crimea is Russian, and ensuring Ukraine remains neutral. The Tweet was controversial, causing some, like Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, to accuse Musk of backing Russia in its...
kitco.com

Australia's budget to downgrade growth, keep spending in check

SYDNEY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Labor government will unveil its first budget on Tuesday as economic growth slows both at home and abroad, emphasizing its spending will focus on easing the cost-of-living crisis without lighting a fire under already high inflation. Keen to avoid Britain's recent mini-budget debacle, Treasurer...
kitco.com

Lebanon deputy PM says state cannot "save all depositors" who lost funds in crisis

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Lebanon's deputy prime minister Saade Chami said Monday that the government's plan to revive an economy crushed by a three-year financial crisis would not be able to pay back all depositors in full. Chami, speaking on local broadcaster LBCI, said that accounts holding more than $100,000...
kitco.com

U.S. yields climb as hawkish Fed concerns outweigh weaker economic data

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday as investors remained concerned the Federal Reserve would maintain its ultra hawkish stance on fighting inflation despite economic data pointing to a slowdown in U.S. business activity in October. The Fed is widely expected to increase rates by...
kitco.com

Oil gains on weaker U.S. business activity, but Chinese demand data weighs

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Oil edged up in choppy trade on Monday, as weakening U.S. business activity data eased expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes, while data showing demand from China remained lacklustre in September limited prices. Brent crude futures for December settlement were up 55 cents,...

