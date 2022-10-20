ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
kitco.com

Investors sell UK bonds as new race for PM job raises risks

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Investors sold British government bonds on Friday as they faced uncertainty about what the race to become the next UK prime minister could mean for attempts by finance minister Jeremy Hunt to restore the country's fiscal credibility. Yields on 2-, 5-, 10- and 20-year gilts...
kitco.com

Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia can access enough tankers to ship most of its oil beyond the reach of a new G7 price cap, industry players and a U.S. official told Reuters, underscoring the limits of the most ambitious plan yet to curb Moscow's wartime revenue. The Group of...
WASHINGTON STATE
kitco.com

UK and EU officials move to establish laws for regulating crypto and DeFi

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The new clause is intended “to clarify that the powers relating to financial promotion and regulated activities can...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak – live: Penny Mordaunt scrambles for support as most Tory MPs back rival

Penny Mordaunt faces a frantic drive to gather the 100 supporters needed to get on the ballot in the Tory leadership race with frontrunner Rishi Sunak, who has the backing of more than half of Tory MPs.Boris Johnson’s retreat from the contest last night left Mr Sunak and Ms Mordaunt as the only declared contenders in the contest to succeed Liz Truss.The former chancellor had more than 180 nominations on Monday morning, while the leader of the Commons trailed far behind with a mere 26 public declarations of support as the 2pm deadline for nominations nears.Supporters of Ms Mordaunt...
The Guardian

‘It’s a medieval vision’: fears for LGBTQ+ rights in Meloni’s Italy

Holding a rainbow flag, Marco Marras walked on stage at the start of a rally being held by Giorgia Meloni in Sardinia during her election campaign to confront her over gay rights. As security men moved to shoo him away, the student told the Brothers of Italy leader, now Italy’s first female prime minister, he wanted to be able to get married and raise a family in his own country. Meloni replied: “You want a lot of things … everyone wants things; you already have civil unions.”
kitco.com

Yen slides further to 151 per dollar, pound falls on UK turmoil

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The yen was on track for its 10th straight weekly decline against the relentlessly strong dollar on Friday, while sterling fell as political turmoil once again gripped Britain. The dollar gained across the board, also pushing the Swiss franc to its lowest level since May...
kitco.com

As intervention threat grows, Japan deals 'strictly' with FX speculators

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that authorities were dealing with currency speculators "strictly", as an extended sell-off of the yen kept markets on heightened alert for further dollar-selling intervention by Tokyo. Speculation that Japan would follow up its September move and step...
kitco.com

Rio Tinto board needs mining skills, geographical diversity - chairman

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The board of directors of global miner Rio Tinto needs more mining and renewable energy experience and a more diverse geographical background, its chairman Dominic Barton said on Friday. "I think there's a lot of changes that need to occur. On the board we need the mining experience," Barton said in a pre-recorded interview at the FT Mining Summit in London. "I think that capabilities on the renewable energy side (are) going to be quite important to have," he added.
kitco.com

Mexican president urges U.S. to make up with Venezuela, hints at accord

MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday urged the United States and Venezuela to restore relations and pressed for Washington to allow more Venezuelans to enter the United States as migration reaches record levels. The United States last week announced a plan to...
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Aid slowly reaches Nigerian flood victims

Along a highway engulfed by dark waters, Nigeria residents load dozens of boats full of food to bring assistance to the victims of the country's worst floods in a decade.  In 2012, particularly deadly floods ravaged Nigeria, but residents said this year's disaster was becoming much worse. 
kitco.com

U.S. yields slide from multi-year highs on hopes of Fed pivot

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell from multi-year highs on Friday after a report suggesting the Federal Reserve is likely to debate in two weeks whether to signal plans for a smaller interest rate hike in December. The market is pricing in a 75 basis-point hike...
ALABAMA STATE
kitco.com

N26 and OANDA launch crypto trading desks in Europe and the U.S.

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Beginning today, customers in Austria will be able to trade more than 200 tokens – from market leaders...

Comments / 0

Community Policy