Credit Suisse to pay 238 mn euros to settle French fraud probe
Credit Suisse has agreed to pay 238 million euros ($234 million) to avoid prosecution on French money laundering and tax fraud charges, according to a settlement approved Monday by a Paris court. The settlement will see Switzerland's second-largest bank pay a fine of 123 million euros and pay an additional 115 million euros in damages and interest to the French state.
U.S. yields slide from multi-year highs on hopes of Fed pivot
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell from multi-year highs on Friday after a report suggesting the Federal Reserve is likely to debate in two weeks whether to signal plans for a smaller interest rate hike in December. The market is pricing in a 75 basis-point hike...
Hong Kong diverges from China, revealing it will legalize retail crypto investing
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The government of the special administrative region of China is considering the introduction of a bill that will...
Wall Street jumps on hopes of smaller Fed rate hikes
Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes jumped on Friday after a report said the Federal Reserve will likely debate on signaling plans for a smaller interest rate hike in December, reversing declines set off by social media firms after Snap Inc's ad warning. Some Fed officials have begun sounding...
Fed's Daly: Want to step down from 75 bps increments
Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. central bank should avoid putting the U.S. economy into an "unforced downturn" by overtightening, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Friday, adding that the Fed is nearing a point where it should slow rate hikes. "We don't just keep going...
N26 and OANDA launch crypto trading desks in Europe and the U.S.
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Beginning today, customers in Austria will be able to trade more than 200 tokens – from market leaders...
AmEx quarterly profit up on resilient spending
Oct 21 (Reuters) - American Express (AXP.N) said on Friday its third-quarter profit had modestly improved as spending on goods, services and travel kept up despite fears of a potential economic slowdown later in the year. The company said it now expects to report full-year profit above its prior forecast...
Yen slides further to 151 per dollar, pound falls on UK turmoil
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The yen was on track for its 10th straight weekly decline against the relentlessly strong dollar on Friday, while sterling fell as political turmoil once again gripped Britain. The dollar gained across the board, also pushing the Swiss franc to its lowest level since May...
CPM Trade Signal - October 21, 2022
Prices as of 9:50 a.m. EDT 21 October 2022 $1,643.55 (Basis the December 2022 Comex Contract). Initial Timeframe: 21 October 2022 to 28 October 2022. Gold prices broke below CPM Group’s sell trade recommendation target price of $1,630. While prices still could soften, with support at $1,615, there is greater potential for prices to rise from current levels, with resistance at $1,650. While a short-lived rebound is possible, a more sustained recovery seems unlikely in the short term, as long as a broad swath of assets from currencies to bonds, stocks, and a range of commodities remain under downward pressure.
Nasdaq futures slide as Snap's ad warning knocks down social media shares
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Nasdaq futures tumbled on Friday as elevated U.S. Treasury yields and Snap Inc's forecast of no revenue growth for the busy holiday quarter rattled shares of other social media companies. The owner of photo messaging app Snapchat (SNAP.N) lost more than a quarter of its market...
Gold price ending the week on solid footing above $1,650 but bearish sentiment remains firm
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. For the third consecutive week, Wall Street analysts are solidly bearish on gold prices in the near term;...
Verizon profit declines as pricier plans result in subscriber loss
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc's (VZ.N) profit fell 23% and it added fewer-than-expected wireless subscribers in the third quarter as its raised prices drove some customers to cheaper plans from fast-growing rivals AT&T Inc (T.N) and T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O). The largest U.S. wireless carrier said on Friday...
Dollar pares gains as Fed rate hike plan remain in focus
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar pared gains against a basket of currencies on Friday after a report said some Fed officials have signalled greater unease with big interest rate rises to fight inflation, even as they line up another big rate hike for November. The Wall...
Snap sets off alarm bells in ad-reliant social media sector
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Snap Inc (SNAP.N) shares sank nearly 30% in premarket trading on Friday, after the company's forecast of zero revenue growth pointed to more pain ahead for a social media sector heavily dependant on digital advertising. YouTube-parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Facebook-parent Meta Platform Inc (META.O) and Pinterest...
Why Huntington Bancshares Shares Surged Around 10%; Here Are 72 Biggest Movers From Friday
Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI jumped 89.3% to close at $58.92 on Friday. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. CYTO climbed 58.6% to close at $0.5197 on Friday after the company announced divestiture of its inner ear development assets. Missfresh Limited MF gained 57.5% to close at $2.52. Enservco Corporation ENSV climbed...
Rio Tinto board needs mining skills, geographical diversity - chairman
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The board of directors of global miner Rio Tinto needs more mining and renewable energy experience and a more diverse geographical background, its chairman Dominic Barton said on Friday. "I think there's a lot of changes that need to occur. On the board we need the mining experience," Barton said in a pre-recorded interview at the FT Mining Summit in London. "I think that capabilities on the renewable energy side (are) going to be quite important to have," he added.
COP27′s Coke sponsorship leaves bad taste with green groups
LONDON (AP) — This year’s United Nations climate summit is brought to you by Coke. Soft drink giant Coca-Cola Co.’s sponsorship of the flagship U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, sparked an online backlash and highlighted broader concerns about corporate lobbying and influence. The COP27 negotiations aimed...
Autoliv & Geely Partner On Safety Technology For Future Vehicles
Autoliv Inc ALV subsidiary Autoliv China and Geely Auto Group have entered into a strategic cooperative agreement to develop advanced safety technology for future vehicles. The collaboration includes a system approach to automotive safety and will cover 16 technologies. The objective is to develop products that will meet the future...
Lucid Group Opens First Studio In Middle East
Lucid Group Inc LCID has opened its first Studio in the Middle East, located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The retail space will invite customers to experience the brand and its products in the heart of Riyadh's Al Nakheel District. Earlier in 2022, Lucid announced plans for a full production factory...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday. "We have decided to pull out of the Energy Charter Treaty," said...
