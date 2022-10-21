ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

NASCAR fan’s tribute to Dale Earnhardt Sr. leads to $235K NC lottery jackpot

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QpeUd_0ihD1sHn00

RALEIGH, N.C. — “The Intimidator” must be smiling. And a North Carolina man is digging it.

A NASCAR fan who counts the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. as a favorite driver bought three Cash 5 tickets in the North Carolina Education Lottery, and one of them came up a big winner -- a $235,001 jackpot.

Luther Dowdy, 63, of Lincolnton, said he bought the three tickets online Monday to honor Earnhardt, who drove car No. 3 during his NASCAR career from 1975 to 2001.

“It was the first time I’ve ever played Cash 5,” Dowdy said in a statement. “I chose Quick Pick three times for Dale Earnhardt.”

Earnhardt was a seven-time Winston Cup series champion who died in a crash at Daytona International Speedway in February 2001.

Dowdy, who works as a grave digger, said he has always been a stock car racing fan. He decided to buy the tickets on a whim while watching television, lottery officials said.

“I about fell out of my chair when I saw how much I won,” Dowdy said after matching all five white balls.

Dowdy went to lottery headquarters on Wednesday. After state and local taxes were withheld, Dowdy walked away with $166,875.

“Now I might be able to retire at the end of this year,” Dowdy told lottery officials.

Dowdy said he would also use the cash to pay off his mortgage and help a neighbor.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

‘Chaotic scene’: Michigan man shoots 4 at south Georgia restaurant

CORDELE, Ga. — A gunman opened fire at a south Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, wounding four people, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the 16 East Restaurant in Cordele at about 10:30 p.m. EDT, according to a news release from the Cordele Police Department. Officers arriving at the restaurant said they encountered a “chaotic scene” with several victims.
CORDELE, GA
WSB Radio

Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high '22 turnout

ATLANTA — (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans' overhaul of election procedures after Democrats' 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — A defiant Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate on Monday. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

2 conservatives accused in hoax robocall scheme plead guilty

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail.
CLEVELAND, OH
WSB Radio

Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. — (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who've been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WSB Radio

Gov. DeSantis won't directly say he'll serve full 2nd term

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Defiant as ever, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fiercely defended his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and his focus on divisive cultural issues in his first and only reelection debate Monday, as Democrat Charlie Crist accused his Republican rival of being distracted by his national political ambitions.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana on the ballot in 2022?

Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country if the handful of states with cannabis measures on ballots this November pass them. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots this fall for voters to consider legalizing recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis.
MISSOURI STATE
WSB Radio

Battle rages in W.Va. over control of public school policy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — Voters in West Virginia will get the final say on a ballot question that would amend the state constitution to give the Republican-dominated legislature control over virtually every aspect of public schooling. The vote comes amid a fight raging nationally over the politicization...
WSB Radio

Texas state police fire 1st officer over Uvalde response

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety fired an officer Friday who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack.
UVALDE, TX
WSB Radio

More questioning sought of Trump aide in Mar-a-Lago probe

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department is seeking to again question an associate of Donald Trump who was seen on security camera footage moving boxes of classified records at the former president's Florida estate, according to a person familiar with the matter. Walt Nauta has already been...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy