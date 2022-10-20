ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Marco Wilson takes 1st career INT to the house!

By Jess Root
 5 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals picked off New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton three times in the first half of their Thursday night game.

The second interception of the night went for a touchdown.

Marco Wilson snagged the ball out of the air after the pass after Marquez Callaway failed to catch it and he returned it 38 yards for the touchdown.

It gave the Cardinals a 20-14 first-half lead.

The interception was Wilson’s first in the NFL and it was a good one. He capitalized the play leaping high into the air as he dove for the end zone.

The 2021 fourth-round pick hopefully will make many more plays like this in the future.

