WATCH: Kyler Murray gets heated with Kliff Kingsbury

By Jess Root
 5 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals tied the score 14-14 late in the first half in their game against the New Orleans Saints Thursday night but before that, there was some Kyler Murray frustration.

After the Cardinals had to burn their final timeout of the half in a goal-to-go situation, Murray was caught by the TV cameras shouting angrily with expletives at head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Murray has been seen multiple times this season frustrated when a play call doesn’t come in.

DeAndre Hopkins got between them and receivers coach Shawn Jefferson also attempted to calm Murray.

The Cardinals scored after that but let his emotions show.

He has been fed up with losing and mistakes.

After the touchdown, the defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns before the end of the first half to take a 28-14 lead into halftime.

