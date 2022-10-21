ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown dead at 55

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDwvS_0ihD195h00

Tony Brown, an NBA referee who worked more than 1,100 games over a 20-year career that included an appearance in the NBA Finals, died Thursday. He was 55.

Brown was surrounded by family members after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, WSB-TV reported.

“We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength, acceptance and peace,” Brown’s wife, Tina Brown, said in a statement. “We ask that you join us in that spirit as we prepare to celebrate Tony’s life. Our biggest thank you to our village of family and friends, near and far, old and new. Your love is immeasurable. Thanks to the Lustgarten Foundation and PanCan. Keep striving for the cures. Many, many thanks to our NBRA and NBA family whose generosity is unmatched. And a very special thank you to the Emory/Bridgeway Hospice Unit. Your compassion and care went above and beyond. We are forever grateful!”

Brown officiated 1,110 regular-season games and 35 playoff games during his years as an NBA referee, The Associated Press reported. He debuted as an NBA Finals referee during the 2019-20 season, the league said in its statement.

“Tony Brown was one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

Brown graduated from Clark Atlanta University, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), according to WSB. No scholarship was available there, so Brown worked his way through school as an employee of Delta Air Lines, the AP reported. He cleaned planes, drove passenger carts and then became a flight attendant.

He retired from Delta in 2007.

Brown was a member of the officiating crew that worked the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta, which honored HBCU schools, according to the NBA’s news release. He joined fellow Atlanta residents Tom Washington and Courtney Kirkland, who were also graduates of HBCU schools, the AP reported. The NBA raised more than $3 million in scholarships to HBCU schools from that game.

Brown was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April 2021 and took eight months off, Sports Illustrated reported. He returned in November 2021 to work in the NBA replay center, according to the AP.

“I haven’t had time to sit around and be like ‘Why me?’ or ‘What am I going to do?’” Brown told the AP earlier this year. “Me not fighting would have made me feel like I was letting people down. What kind of example was I going to be to my kids if I just laid in this bed and let it overtake me? I had to show my kids that there’s nothing in life that you can’t challenge and overcome if you have a positive mindset.”

Before the NBA, Brown worked four seasons in the NBA G League and CBA and three seasons in the WNBA, according to Sports Illustrated. The native of Tallahassee, Florida, worked the 2002 WNBA Finals, the 2002 WNBA All-Star Game and the 2001 CBA Finals, the magazine reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Fantasy Basketball: How long can these four rookies keep it going?

I've always been leery of drafting rookies in fantasy basketball outside of the obvious franchise-altering talents — you know, the LeBron James, Derrick Rose, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Davis types. I even recommended fading Paolo Banchero at his 73.8 ADP (a take that will probably end up on the fantasy receipts account in due time).
INDIANA STATE
WSB Radio

Eagles acquire 3-time Pro Bowl DE Quinn from Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — (AP) — The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles already have one of the NFL's best defenses. Now, they're adding another pass rusher to the mix. The Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a 2023 fourth-round pick on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSB Radio

Ryan surprised, hopeful after getting benched by Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan stood at his locker Wednesday, the disappointment etched all over his face. Two days after coach Frank Reich announced he was benching the 2016 league MVP, little had changed for the 15-year veteran. He was still upset that just seven games into his Indy career, he'd lost the starting job possibly permanently.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSB Radio

Lions owner says she is still confident in team's leadership

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — (AP) — Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp shared her frustration with the team's 1-5 record and expressed confidence in the franchise's leadership. “We’ve got 11 more games to go, so I just don’t want everyone to push the panic button and give up the ship," Hamp said to reporters Wednesday while the team practiced. “I think we’ve got the right people in place to pull this off, and I truly believe that. I wouldn’t say that if I didn’t."
DETROIT, MI
WSB Radio

Eagles stay aggressive, make trade with Bears for top pass rusher Robert Quinn

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't satisfied with a 6-0 start. They want to get better. General manager Howie Roseman made another big move on Tuesday, trading for pass rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. Quinn has just one sack this season but posted 18.5 last season. He will add to an Eagles defense that was already pretty good. According to ESPN, the Eagles are sending the Bears a fourth-round pick.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSB Radio

Bears LB Roquan Smith fights tears, exits news conference after learning of Robert Quinn trade

The Philadelphia Eagles surprised many with their trade for Chicago Bears pass-rusher Robert Quinn on Wednesday, but few were hit as hard as Quinn's teammate Roquan Smith. Smith had been speaking with reporters when he was told the veteran had been traded. After being asked for his opinion on Quinn's three-year tenure in Chicago, Smith struggled for words before requesting a moment to gather his thoughts.
CHICAGO, IL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
101K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy