WATCH: Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton snags 1st career INT

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton was supposed to be one of the team’s starting cornerbacks at the start of the season. However, a cooking accident had him sidelined the first four games of the season.

Now getting some more playing time, we can see why Arizona’s coaches were impressed by him.

On third down in the red zone, he picked off a pass from New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton intended for Marquez Callaway to end a scoring threat.

New Orleans led 7-3 and looked like thy were going go up 14-3 but Hamilton took the ball away.

It was his first career interception. It came in his 77th career game.

