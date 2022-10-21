ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grady County, OK

Related
KTUL

Ghostly knocking, rapes reported overnight in Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Tecumseh police say more than 40 residents reported loud knocking on their door or window Saturday night. In home security footage, you can hear the banging but no one is there. Police say the knocking was reported from homes along Jefferson Street. They also say...
TECUMSEH, OK
KTUL

Fatal shooting prompts Strother Public Schools to cancel classes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Strother Public Schools canceled classes on Monday after a maintenance man allegedly shot and killed his wife. Police said the incident near Strother Public Schools around 11 p.m. Sunday. FOX 25 was told the maintenance worker lives on school property. A manhunt is underway for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Walmart launches InHome Delivery services to Oklahoma City area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Walmart is bringing its InHome delivery service to families in Oklahoma City, which will bring over 70 new jobs to the metro area. InHome comes just in time for shoppers' Halloween needs, allowing customers to receive fresh groceries, costumes, last minute candy needs, pet costumes, everyday essentials and more delivered to a location of their choice. Whether it's dropped off at the shoppers' doorstep, or unpacked directly into their kitchen or garage refrigerators.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Dolly Parton Imagination Library comes to Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Public Schools and the Metropolitan Libary System announced the arrival of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Oklahoma County on Monday. The Imagination Library is a literacy-promoting program that provides participating kids with a book a month until they are five years old.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Bright Health to stop offering plans to Oklahomans in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Bright Health will no longer have individual health plans in 2023 in all the Affordable Care Act (ACA) markets across the country. The move impacts roughly 14,000 people in Oklahoma, Canadian and Cleveland counties. Earlier this year, members enrolled in impacted plans received a letter...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Clinical trial through OU Health shows promising results for drug derived by deer antlers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A clinical trial at OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center showed some promising results for a new drug derived by deer antlers. OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center was the highest-enrolling site for a clinical trial that showed promising results for a new drug that would help treat mouth sores caused by radiation and chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer.
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Small businesses on display at OKC's An Affair of the Heart

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Small businesses flocked to the State Fair Park for a popular shopping event this weekend. It's the 37th year of Braum’s An Affair of the Heart, where artists, boutique owners, and crafters sell their one of a kind items. Organizers say their October event is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma celebrates production of Tulsa King ahead of November premiere

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Paramount+ has wrapped season one of "Tulsa King" in Oklahoma ahead of its November premiere. The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) announced on Tuesday that Paramount+ wrapped the principal photography for season one of "Tulsa King." "Tulsa King" is the largest, scripted television series...
TULSA, OK

