OHP, law enforcement agencies partnering together for sobriety checkpoint to ENDUI
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) ENDUI team is partnering with several local law enforcement agencies to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma County on Friday. The OHP ENDUI team has partnered with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO), Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) and Del...
Man jailed after allegedly trying to rob O'Reilly's Auto Parts store in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man is in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after police said he tried to rob the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store near Southwest 67th and May earlier this month. According to court documents, Jerry Milburn had a knife in his hand and demanded...
Two tornadoes confirmed in Pottawatomie County during ongoing severe weather
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Two tornadoes have been confirmed in Pottawatomie County. According to the Pottawatomie County Emergency Manager, there were two brief tornadoes at Highway 177 and Tucker, and another at Highway 177 and Highway 59B. As of right now, the only damage reported is tree damage,...
Ghostly knocking, rapes reported overnight in Tecumseh
TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Tecumseh police say more than 40 residents reported loud knocking on their door or window Saturday night. In home security footage, you can hear the banging but no one is there. Police say the knocking was reported from homes along Jefferson Street. They also say...
Fatal shooting prompts Strother Public Schools to cancel classes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Strother Public Schools canceled classes on Monday after a maintenance man allegedly shot and killed his wife. Police said the incident near Strother Public Schools around 11 p.m. Sunday. FOX 25 was told the maintenance worker lives on school property. A manhunt is underway for...
Stillwater police release bodycam footage from 150 MPH crash that killed two people
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police released bodycam footage of an officer responding to a fatal crash that killed two people earlier this month. The crash happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 15 near State Highway 51 and Country Club Rd. Police said Luke House was driving...
Oklahoma City police: Man gets into elderly woman's car and steals her purse
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police need help finding a suspect who allegedly robbed a 76-year-old woman. Police said the incident happened near Newcastle Road and S. Portland Avenue this past weekend. According to police, the suspect approached the victim as she pulled into her driveway and was...
Walmart launches InHome Delivery services to Oklahoma City area
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Walmart is bringing its InHome delivery service to families in Oklahoma City, which will bring over 70 new jobs to the metro area. InHome comes just in time for shoppers' Halloween needs, allowing customers to receive fresh groceries, costumes, last minute candy needs, pet costumes, everyday essentials and more delivered to a location of their choice. Whether it's dropped off at the shoppers' doorstep, or unpacked directly into their kitchen or garage refrigerators.
Student safety a concern after medical emergency at high school football game
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Safety at a high school sporting event. It's a new concern some Oklahomans have after a scary incident in Putnam City. The Putnam City-Putnam City North football game was delayed Friday, October 21 after a band student had a medical emergency. An Oklahoma bill called...
'We need to act immediately': Nelson, Walters, schools discuss solutions to test scores
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The candidates for state superintendent and local school districts are reacting to the new national report card results. The report shows Oklahoma students continue to fall far behind the rest of the nation. Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) tells Fox 25 they're introducing new programs...
Six years since Oklahoma voters approved SQ781 and lawmakers haven't funded rehab efforts
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma lawmakers are putting a spotlight on criminal justice reform. At an interim study on Monday, state leaders and advocates from both sides of the political spectrum came together to tackle a major funding issue. Back in 2016, Oklahomans voted in favor of two...
Dolly Parton Imagination Library comes to Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Public Schools and the Metropolitan Libary System announced the arrival of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Oklahoma County on Monday. The Imagination Library is a literacy-promoting program that provides participating kids with a book a month until they are five years old.
Bright Health to stop offering plans to Oklahomans in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Bright Health will no longer have individual health plans in 2023 in all the Affordable Care Act (ACA) markets across the country. The move impacts roughly 14,000 people in Oklahoma, Canadian and Cleveland counties. Earlier this year, members enrolled in impacted plans received a letter...
Clinical trial through OU Health shows promising results for drug derived by deer antlers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A clinical trial at OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center showed some promising results for a new drug derived by deer antlers. OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center was the highest-enrolling site for a clinical trial that showed promising results for a new drug that would help treat mouth sores caused by radiation and chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer.
Senior Center hosts fall festival for residents and family in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Teal Creek Senior Living Center hosted its annual fall festival on Saturday. The event was for residents and family members with lots of activities. Activities included a cupcake walk, a petting zoo, and face painting.
Small businesses on display at OKC's An Affair of the Heart
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Small businesses flocked to the State Fair Park for a popular shopping event this weekend. It's the 37th year of Braum’s An Affair of the Heart, where artists, boutique owners, and crafters sell their one of a kind items. Organizers say their October event is...
Turkey shortage leads to higher turkey prices ahead of Thanksgiving
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As people start their preparations for Thanksgiving dinner, you may have some trouble finding the perfect holiday bird this year. Experts say you may have slim pickings when it comes to finding the perfect turkey this year, and you can expect to pay much more for the bird.
Oklahoma celebrates production of Tulsa King ahead of November premiere
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Paramount+ has wrapped season one of "Tulsa King" in Oklahoma ahead of its November premiere. The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) announced on Tuesday that Paramount+ wrapped the principal photography for season one of "Tulsa King." "Tulsa King" is the largest, scripted television series...
