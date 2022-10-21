CLEMSON, S.C. – The 2023 Tiger baseball schedule features 34 home games and 30 games against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams. Clemson, which is set to begin its 126th season under first-year Head Coach Erik Bakich, starts its 56-game schedule on Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. with the first of three games against Binghamton at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. All game times for the 2023 season are subject to change.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO