Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clemsontigers.com
2023 Schedule Announced
CLEMSON, S.C. – The 2023 Tiger baseball schedule features 34 home games and 30 games against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams. Clemson, which is set to begin its 126th season under first-year Head Coach Erik Bakich, starts its 56-game schedule on Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. with the first of three games against Binghamton at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. All game times for the 2023 season are subject to change.
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Come Back to Beat UMass, 3-1
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers (9-5-1, 2-4-1 ACC) earned a comeback win over UMass (6-3-7, 1-1-5 Atlantic 10) on Monday night thanks to three second-half goals. Three different Tigers found the back of the net as Clemson earned the victory, ending a three-match losing streak. Clemson came out...
clemsontigers.com
Shipley Named National Running Back of the Week
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that Clemson running back Will Shipley has been named the Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 27-21 win vs. No. 14 Syracuse last Saturday. More information from the PwC SMU Athletic Forum is included below.
clemsontigers.com
McFadden, Shipley Again Garner ACC Accolades
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that offensive tackle Jordan McFadden (Offensive Lineman of the Week) and running back Will Shipley (Running Back of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 27-21 victory against No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday.
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Set for Preseason Basketball Event “Rock the ‘John”
CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson’s preseason basketball event “Rock the ‘John” returns for the first time since 2014 on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and admission to the event is free. Rock the ‘John will showcase the...
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Split on Day Three of ITA Regionals
CARY, N.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team completed day three of the ITA Regionals in Cary, N.C. The Tiger doubles pairs of Ethan Silva/Matt Pitts dropped their match to end their run in ITA Regionals, but Ryuhei Azuma/Spencer Whitaker were victorious to continue their impressive doubles play another day.
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Finishes 10th at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
Clemson, SC—Jonathan Nielsen shot a one-under-par 71 on Sunday to lead Clemson at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, GA. The Tigers finished in 10th place as a team out of the 14 teams in the field with a score of three-under-par 861 for the 54-hole, three-day tournament.
Comments / 0