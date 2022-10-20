ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

hartfordhawks.com

Hawks Return To Action In ODU/Outer Banks Invitational

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Hartford men's golf returns to action Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Old Dominion/Outer Banks Invitational at Kilmarlic Golf Club in Powells Point, N.C. The Hawks started off strong this year with back-to-back Big Sky Conference Player of the Week awards. Junior Conor Byrne got the Fall season off to a swell start with a fourth place finish at the Ryan Lee Memorial Challenge. Back-to-back rounds hitting three-under par scores helped Byrne to earn the first award of the season.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle

No. 3 Quinnipiac men’s hockey eaten alive in embarrassing loss to Maine

ORONO, Maine – They say the least dangerous type of bear is a black bear – Maine men’s ice hockey debunked that notion Saturday night. The home squad played its best hockey of the season while Quinnipiac helped the Hockey East bottom feeders look like national title contenders en route to an embarrassing 4-0 loss.
ORONO, ME
hartfordhawks.com

Hawks Drop Four-Set Match At Stonehill

Box Score EASTON, Mass. – Hartford volleyball dropped a four-set (13-25, 25-22, 20-25, 20-25) match at Stonehill Saturday evening in the Merkert Gymnasium. Senior outside hitter Greta De Gasper led the team with 19 digs and 12 kills. Senior setter Lika Nkenchor provided attackers with 15 assists. Senior middle blocker Sara Gasparotto blocked four Stonehill attacks.
EASTON, MA
New Britain Herald

East Hartford stuns Hurricanes 26-25

EAST HARTFORD – Five minutes and 10 seconds. That’s how short it was for one team to go from jubilation to heartbreak, and vice versa. East Hartford quarterback Drayvn Roberts' 15-yard touchdown run with a 1:04 remaining capped off a 13-0 sprint in the final 5:10 to lift the once winless Hornets over New Britain 26-25 Friday night.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

This Year's Final DominGO! Event Held in Hartford

Throughout the summer and fall, Hartford has been home to a new tradition - the city's first open-streets program. The event shuts down miles of streets in the Capitol City, making them wide open to activities, fitness and local food vendors. The festival began in June as a way to...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Freebie Friday: Cumberland Farms coffee, UConn tickets

Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a fun time of year to get out with the family. Many activities will cost you money, but we’re Stretching Your Dollar with a few festive freebies. They say the best things in life are free, and at Cumberland Farms, it’s coffee. Every Friday through the end of the month, grab a cup.
NEWINGTON, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health

In Northampton, Massachusetts, set in a residential neighborhood on a busy street, a small, unassuming white cape-style house offers refuge for people experiencing mental health issues or distress where they can take some time for themselves, come and go as they please, and, most importantly, converse with the staff, all of whom have experienced mental […] The post Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WTNH

Walk to end domestic violence today in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Interval House will be hosting the Jennifer Farber Dulos Walk to End Domestic Violence at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford on Sunday morning. Registration for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. at the stadium and the walk begins at 9 a.m. Registration costs $25 and proceeds go to the Interval House […]
HARTFORD, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- October 20, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook was happy to report that he spent some time on the water this week and was able to find a late season push of local false albacore. It has been quiet on the albie front lately, but it seems like we’re getting one last October push, similar to what we saw in LIS last season. Striped bass can still be found blitzing on peanut bunker all over the area, so there is no shortage of light tackle action, even if the albies don’t cooperate. Tautog fishing has been decent, but the more well-known spots have been hit hard, and the catch still tends to be dominated by shorts. As the water continues to drop, the fishing pressure should decrease, along with the number of small fish in the area. It also appears that targeting cleaner water has helped anglers find keeper fish, as some of the water has gotten cloudy with the recent rains.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Plans underway to re-develop legendary Hartford diner

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop the legendary Comet Diner in Hartford. It’s a longtime go-to destination in the city for food, social gatherings and nightlife. “I eat out regularly, but I got to other neighborhoods,” said Jackie McKinney, Chairperson of the Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association. Asylum Hill resident, Jackie […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Officers' procession heads through Hartford en route to East Hartford

Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Honoring fallen officers

While driving around town late Wednesday afternoon, I spotted a fellow putting up a set of blue Christmas lights on a telephone pole. I pulled my car over and began talking to him. This was local contractor Michael Masse, and the lights were to honor the two recently fallen Bristol police officers.
BRISTOL, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?

When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
TORRINGTON, CT

