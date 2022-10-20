Read full article on original website
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
hartfordhawks.com
Hawks Return To Action In ODU/Outer Banks Invitational
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Hartford men's golf returns to action Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Old Dominion/Outer Banks Invitational at Kilmarlic Golf Club in Powells Point, N.C. The Hawks started off strong this year with back-to-back Big Sky Conference Player of the Week awards. Junior Conor Byrne got the Fall season off to a swell start with a fourth place finish at the Ryan Lee Memorial Challenge. Back-to-back rounds hitting three-under par scores helped Byrne to earn the first award of the season.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
No. 3 Quinnipiac men’s hockey eaten alive in embarrassing loss to Maine
ORONO, Maine – They say the least dangerous type of bear is a black bear – Maine men’s ice hockey debunked that notion Saturday night. The home squad played its best hockey of the season while Quinnipiac helped the Hockey East bottom feeders look like national title contenders en route to an embarrassing 4-0 loss.
hartfordhawks.com
Hawks Drop Four-Set Match At Stonehill
Box Score EASTON, Mass. – Hartford volleyball dropped a four-set (13-25, 25-22, 20-25, 20-25) match at Stonehill Saturday evening in the Merkert Gymnasium. Senior outside hitter Greta De Gasper led the team with 19 digs and 12 kills. Senior setter Lika Nkenchor provided attackers with 15 assists. Senior middle blocker Sara Gasparotto blocked four Stonehill attacks.
sheltonherald.com
Connecticut native Mary Baskerville renewing her love for basketball as Quinnipiac graduate transfer
HAMDEN — Mary Baskerville thought she was ready to be done with basketball. After four years of playing at Providence College and over a decade playing before then, she had fallen out of love with the sport. More importantly, she just wanted to be home back in Connecticut. When...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Protesters storm field during halftime of Penn vs. Yale, delaying game by more than an hour
Penn's homecoming game against Yale experienced a lengthy delay at halftime on Saturday when protesters stormed the field at the end of the first half, with many remaining on the field for more than an hour. As the first half concluded with the Quakers and Bulldogs tied at 10, protestors...
New Britain Herald
East Hartford stuns Hurricanes 26-25
EAST HARTFORD – Five minutes and 10 seconds. That’s how short it was for one team to go from jubilation to heartbreak, and vice versa. East Hartford quarterback Drayvn Roberts' 15-yard touchdown run with a 1:04 remaining capped off a 13-0 sprint in the final 5:10 to lift the once winless Hornets over New Britain 26-25 Friday night.
William Watson III’s five total touchdowns leads No. 1 Central to 64-0 victory against No. 11 Holyoke
HOLYOKE – After getting stopped on fourth down and turning the ball the over on its opening drive, No. 1 Central took it personally. Very personally. By the time the dust settled, the Golden Eagles had defeated No. 11 Holyoke 64-0 on the road on Friday night under the lights.
NBC Connecticut
This Year's Final DominGO! Event Held in Hartford
Throughout the summer and fall, Hartford has been home to a new tradition - the city's first open-streets program. The event shuts down miles of streets in the Capitol City, making them wide open to activities, fitness and local food vendors. The festival began in June as a way to...
WTNH.com
Freebie Friday: Cumberland Farms coffee, UConn tickets
Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a fun time of year to get out with the family. Many activities will cost you money, but we’re Stretching Your Dollar with a few festive freebies. They say the best things in life are free, and at Cumberland Farms, it’s coffee. Every Friday through the end of the month, grab a cup.
Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health
In Northampton, Massachusetts, set in a residential neighborhood on a busy street, a small, unassuming white cape-style house offers refuge for people experiencing mental health issues or distress where they can take some time for themselves, come and go as they please, and, most importantly, converse with the staff, all of whom have experienced mental […] The post Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Walk to end domestic violence today in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Interval House will be hosting the Jennifer Farber Dulos Walk to End Domestic Violence at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford on Sunday morning. Registration for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. at the stadium and the walk begins at 9 a.m. Registration costs $25 and proceeds go to the Interval House […]
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million prize won in Chicopee
A lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts is more than $1 million richer than they were earlier this week. The top $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50x Cashword” scratch-off lottery game was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Quick Pick Convenience in Chicopee. The winnings amount to $1.3 million before taxes.
East Hartford shooting is top story on newscasts
There seems to be one common denominator in the evening newscasts on our local TV stations. Most of the time, the lead story is a shooting. Sometimes the shooting takes place in Hartford. Other times it takes place in New Haven.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- October 20, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook was happy to report that he spent some time on the water this week and was able to find a late season push of local false albacore. It has been quiet on the albie front lately, but it seems like we’re getting one last October push, similar to what we saw in LIS last season. Striped bass can still be found blitzing on peanut bunker all over the area, so there is no shortage of light tackle action, even if the albies don’t cooperate. Tautog fishing has been decent, but the more well-known spots have been hit hard, and the catch still tends to be dominated by shorts. As the water continues to drop, the fishing pressure should decrease, along with the number of small fish in the area. It also appears that targeting cleaner water has helped anglers find keeper fish, as some of the water has gotten cloudy with the recent rains.
foxwilmington.com
Connecticut Man Who Killed 2 Police Officers Played High School Football With Aaron Fernandez and Alex Ryng
Three high school football teammates went on to become cold-blooded killers in three separate and unrelated murder cases. Aaron Hernandez, Alex Ryng and Nick Brutcher all went to Bristol Central High School in Connecticut. Aaron Hernandez became a pro-football player for the New England Patriots until he was convicted of...
Plans underway to re-develop legendary Hartford diner
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop the legendary Comet Diner in Hartford. It’s a longtime go-to destination in the city for food, social gatherings and nightlife. “I eat out regularly, but I got to other neighborhoods,” said Jackie McKinney, Chairperson of the Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association. Asylum Hill resident, Jackie […]
Eyewitness News
Officers' procession heads through Hartford en route to East Hartford
Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Honoring fallen officers
While driving around town late Wednesday afternoon, I spotted a fellow putting up a set of blue Christmas lights on a telephone pole. I pulled my car over and began talking to him. This was local contractor Michael Masse, and the lights were to honor the two recently fallen Bristol police officers.
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
