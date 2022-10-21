Five 2022 recruits that Notre Dame wishes they could have had

The Irish have had some clear and obvious misses in recruiting, and they have shown this fall by some lack of depth at important positions. Here are five recruits that committed elsewhere that Notre Dame wishes it could have had during the last recruiting cycle.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan - Arizona

This Irish team desperately needs playmakers on the outside. Does some of it have to do with play calling? Of course it does, but not having receivers that give your quarterback confidence doesn’t help either. The Irish had a shot with McMillan, they normally do well with players in Hawaii but couldn’t get him to the Midwest. Originally committing to Oregon then flipping to Arizona, he’s lived up to his high ranking. Averaging almost 17 yards-per-catch with 6 touchdown on 28 receptions, he would have looked very nice in Blue and Gold. McMillan would be leading the Irish in all receiving categories this season.

QB Drew Allar - Penn State

The Irish made a late push for the Ohio native, but Allar stuck with the Nittany Lions. From the limited time that we have seen him, the quarterback looks like a star in the making. This is by no means a knock on Steve Angeli; we just don’t have any idea who he is at this moment. We know what Allar is. He has put up solid numbers this fall, 17 of 29 for 200 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. Allar earned his way to be the second quarterback after enrolling early. The Irish could have used the depth even if he wasn’t the starter.

Safety Sonny Styles - Ohio State

The brother of Lorenzo was a wanted recruit and rightfully so. At the end of the day, it was his father’s alma mater that kept him home instead of following his brother. Although he’s not lighting up the stat sheet, the frame and instincts Sonny has shown early would have played for the Irish. With how the Irish like to rotate their safeties, the younger Styles surely would have seen the field often this season.

Defensive end Dasan McCullough - Indiana

The one-time Ohio State commit ended up following his father to Indiana, only to see Deland end up with the Irish before his son could play for the Hoosiers. It would have been great to see Dasan follow his dad to South Bend, but that didn’t happen. Now he’s tearing it up for IU. Playing rush end McCullough already has four sacks with 28 tackles. He would be leading the Irish in sacks and fourth in tackles.

Running back Nick Singleton - Penn State

The Nittany Lions were in some heated recruiting battles with the Irish during the last cycle and it worked out well for them with Singleton. The running back has had a tremendous first season, showing home run ability (long run of 70 yards) and a knack for finding the end zone (5 scores). Yes, the Irish are deep at running back but having another player there would still make a difference. Once could argue that if there was a fourth back playing at a high level, Chris Tyree could be moved over to wide receiver more and having more depth there.