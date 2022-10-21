ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Five 2022 recruits that Notre Dame wishes they could have had

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tl9cb_0ihCuxYp00

The Irish have had some clear and obvious misses in recruiting, and they have shown this fall by some lack of depth at important positions. Here are five recruits that committed elsewhere that Notre Dame wishes it could have had during the last recruiting cycle.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan - Arizona

This Irish team desperately needs playmakers on the outside. Does some of it have to do with play calling? Of course it does, but not having receivers that give your quarterback confidence doesn’t help either. The Irish had a shot with McMillan, they normally do well with players in Hawaii but couldn’t get him to the Midwest. Originally committing to Oregon then flipping to Arizona, he’s lived up to his high ranking. Averaging almost 17 yards-per-catch with 6 touchdown on 28 receptions, he would have looked very nice in Blue and Gold. McMillan would be leading the Irish in all receiving categories this season.

QB Drew Allar - Penn State

The Irish made a late push for the Ohio native, but Allar stuck with the Nittany Lions. From the limited time that we have seen him, the quarterback looks like a star in the making. This is by no means a knock on Steve Angeli; we just don’t have any idea who he is at this moment. We know what Allar is. He has put up solid numbers this fall, 17 of 29 for 200 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. Allar earned his way to be the second quarterback after enrolling early. The Irish could have used the depth even if he wasn’t the starter.

Safety Sonny Styles - Ohio State

The brother of Lorenzo was a wanted recruit and rightfully so. At the end of the day, it was his father’s alma mater that kept him home instead of following his brother. Although he’s not lighting up the stat sheet, the frame and instincts Sonny has shown early would have played for the Irish. With how the Irish like to rotate their safeties, the younger Styles surely would have seen the field often this season.

Defensive end Dasan McCullough - Indiana

The one-time Ohio State commit ended up following his father to Indiana, only to see Deland end up with the Irish before his son could play for the Hoosiers. It would have been great to see Dasan follow his dad to South Bend, but that didn’t happen. Now he’s tearing it up for IU. Playing rush end McCullough already has four sacks with 28 tackles. He would be leading the Irish in sacks and fourth in tackles.

Running back Nick Singleton - Penn State

The Nittany Lions were in some heated recruiting battles with the Irish during the last cycle and it worked out well for them with Singleton. The running back has had a tremendous first season, showing home run ability (long run of 70 yards) and a knack for finding the end zone (5 scores). Yes, the Irish are deep at running back but having another player there would still make a difference. Once could argue that if there was a fourth back playing at a high level, Chris Tyree could be moved over to wide receiver more and having more depth there.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

New Prairie Sends Strong Message in Sectional Opener

(New Carlisle, IN) - It was not an auspicious start to sectional football action for New Prairie Friday night. The heavily-favored Cougars gave up a touchdown on a 91-yard opening kickoff return to visiting Kankakee Valley. Having left the door wide open for an upset, New Prairie wasted no time...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
abc57.com

Goshen College student passes away following car accident

GOSHEN, Ind. -- 25-year-old Goshen College student-athlete Ezra Kipruto was taken off of life support on Saturday and died from his injuries, which were sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, Kipruto entered a curve on County Road 16 and...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Goshen College mourns loss of student-athlete who died from injuries suffered in crash

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen College community is mourning after a student-athlete died from the injuries he suffered in a car crash earlier this week. Goshen College officials say Ezra Kipruto Kogei, a sophomore nursing major from Eldoret, Kenya and member of the men’s cross-country team, was involved in a crash in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 16.
GOSHEN, IN
wdrb.com

Goshen, Indiana, man sentenced in Jan. 6 insurrection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Selfies snapped in the midst of chaos at the U.S. capitol caught up to a man from Goshen, Indiana. Jeffrey Munger was sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He was captured in surveillance footage taking a cell phone picture of himself as rioters breached the Capitol.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A short...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WANE-TV

Man killed by own vehicle in Indiana Toll Road crash

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police Toll Road Post is investigating a two vehicle crash in LaGrange County that killed a man from Florida. It happened shortly after 9:30 Sunday night on eastbound I-90 near the 111.2 mile marker. According to troopers’ preliminary investigation, Kubanychbek Abdyrakhmanov, 41, of Coral Springs, Florida, hit a deer in the left lane. Abdyrakhmanov stopped in that lane and got out to inspect the damage.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Big changes coming for 'River Queen' in Elkhart

Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through these areas. Mishawaka’s leaf pick-up program officially underway. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before...
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Republicans Host Red Wave Rally at Fairgrounds

(La Porte, IN) - Republicans nationwide are optimistic about their chances in upcoming elections. Here locally the party of Lincoln seems, to some, to be a house divided. Yet on Sunday Republicans were waxing their political surfboards for what they’re predicting will be a “red wave.” Party leaders invited the public to a meet-and-greet of candidates on Sunday afternoon at the La Porte County Fairgrounds.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

New Prairie School Corp. discusses gender policy at board meeting

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the New Prairie United School Corporation held a public meeting for a plan that could impact students’ lives. The meeting invited the public’s input on a support plan for New Prairie students who identify as transgender or nonbinary. The district superintendent,...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Man seriously hurt in Goshen shooting

Breast cancer not only affects people but threatens the health of dogs and cats as well. Trick-or-treating is back at Potawatomi Zoo, as its annual Zoo Boo event is taking place. Pokagon Art Fest held at Howard Park. Updated: 5 hours ago. The free event tied together the contributions of...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Officials searching for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway after the Indiana Department of Correction says a resident walked away from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center late Friday night. Shah’heed Webster, 21, did not return to the re-entry center after work at a South Bend business around 11:40 p.m....
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Overnight crash on Toll Road kills one man

One man is dead after a crash on the Toll Road Sunday night. Police say the man from Florida hit a deer around 9:30 p.m. Sunday near Shipshewana. He then stopped his vehicle in the left lane and got out to inspect the damage. Several drivers had to swerve around...
SHIPSHEWANA, IN
abc57.com

Man injured in shooting at Washington Park

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting at Washington Park's Lot 1 early Sunday morning, according to Michigan City Police. Police received a call around 4:30 a.m. by a person whose car was struck by gunfire at the Washington Park Lot 1. While interviewing the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Three arrested in Wabash County after stealing excavator

Three people were arrested after police say they stole an excavator from Wabash County. Deputies in Marshall County were told they excavator was at a home in the 20000 block of 14-B Road in Culver. Sure enough, when deputies arrived, they saw a pickup leaving the residence and pulling a...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
218K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy