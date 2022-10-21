Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
3 ‘very dangerous’ men sentenced in 2018 Durham killing, NC official says
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday the sentences of Reginald McClain, Joshua McClain, and Kenyawna Powell.
cbs17
Man injured in Durham stabbing: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed Friday, police confirmed. Officers responded after the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Nation Avenue, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking that anyone with information about this stabbing...
cbs17
Fact check: Did Wake County violent crime fall 42% when Donnie Harrison was sheriff?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For any candidate who’s running for sheriff, there may be no issue more important than crime. Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison is running to get his old job back, and campaign ads and mailers that support his candidacy repeat a big number — a 42-percent drop in violent crime during his previous 16-year run as sheriff.
North Carolina Home Depot worker spends 83rd birthday in hospital after thief shoves him to the ground, police say
“I hope his conscience bothers him," the victim's wife said. "I doubt it, but I hope it does. I hope he gets caught. And I hope he gets prosecuted."
foxwilmington.com
6 shot in Oxford, including 18-month-old: police
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Six people were shot in Oxford on Saturday night, according to the Oxford Police Department. On Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Oxford Police Department responded to the area of Piedmont Avenue, which is located downtown. After arriving, officers were directed by people on the...
Sources: Multiple people shot in Oxford, including at least 2 children
OXFORD, N.C. — Sources told WRAL News that multiple people were shot in Oxford on Saturday night. At least two of the gunshot victims were children. Witnesses to the shooting said it happened near Granville Street and Piedmont Avenue in downtown. The Granville County Sheriff's Office said the State...
6 shot in North Carolina, including 18-month-old: police
On Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Oxford Police Department responded to the area of Piedmont Avenue, which is located downtown.
Fight and BB gun at East Wake High leads to lockdown, students facing charges: Sheriff
Wake County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incidents.
20-year-old accused of murder after fatal shooting in North Raleigh
Raleigh Police officers did not locate the victim until about 20 minutes after they arrived on the scene Sunday afternoon.
Raleigh police investigating shooting after gunshot victim comes to Emergency Room
Investigators said the shooting is not random.
Family, community say goodbye to Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of an off-duty police officer killed during a North Carolina mass shooting recalled Saturday how she tried to save him after he was shot. “I’m glad you were still with me long enough so that I could kiss your skin while it was still warm,” Jasmin Torres said at the memorial service for Gabriel Torres, 29. “While I could still feel the pulse of your heart.”
WRAL
'An absolute horror scene': 4 adults, 2 children shot in Oxford
OXFORD, N.C. — Six people were shot on Saturday night in downtown Oxford, two of them children, sources told WRAL News. The youngest child was 18 months old. The oldest victim in the shooting was 64 years old, according to WRAL News' sources. City Commissioner Bryan Cohn was at...
cbs17
1 dead after shooting in Edgecombe County, hours after first shooting: deputies
CONETOE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a shooting on Sunday evening, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday around 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a “shots fired” call on Thigpen Road in Conetoe. After arriving, deputies found two males with gunshot wounds. One of the males succumbed from his injuries.
cbs17
1 shot at Snoopy’s Hot Dogs in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant, according to Raleigh police. The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. Police said an associate...
cbs17
Police ‘suspect juveniles’ in Cary mobile home fire, firefighters on scene
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Police and firefighters are responding to a fire in Cary Sunday afternoon, according to Cary dispatch. Officials said crews were called to the 1100 block of Morrisville Carpenter Road at about 1:46 p.m. Morrisville Police said they are at the scene and they “suspect juveniles.”...
'I wish we didn't have to do this': Memorial ride held for Raleigh officer killed in Hedingham shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sunday morning a line of motorcycles and vehicles moved through downtown Raleigh. It was a memorial ride for Raleigh officer Gabriel Torres, killed in the Hedingham mass shooting. The event is organized by Operation Fly our Flag, a non-profit that honors military members and first responders....
cbs17
Man shot, killed in Edgecombe County homicide, deputies say
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed Sunday in Edgecombe County, deputies say. Deputies said they received a call around 3 a.m. that a man had been shot off of Tolbert Place in Princeville. When they got to the scene, they said they found LaMichael Everette,...
cbs17
Man stabbed, ‘patted down’ during robbery, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man was stabbed during a robbery Friday night. Sometime before 6:52 p.m., officers said they were called to the 2600 block of Sanderford Road near Raleigh Fire Station 10. When they got to the scene, a man told them he had...
8 hurt in 6-vehicle pileup on Interstate 40 in North Carolina
On Sunday at 5:20 p.m., six vehicles were involved in a car crash on I-40 westbound at mile marker 309, near Garner.
Oxford police chief: 18-month-old, adult still hospitalized after shooting at celebration of life
"I don't think there's words that can possibly describe the level of trauma that this brings to a community."
Comments / 0