Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Man injured in Durham stabbing: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed Friday, police confirmed. Officers responded after the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Nation Avenue, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking that anyone with information about this stabbing...
DURHAM, NC
foxwilmington.com

6 shot in Oxford, including 18-month-old: police

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Six people were shot in Oxford on Saturday night, according to the Oxford Police Department. On Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Oxford Police Department responded to the area of Piedmont Avenue, which is located downtown. After arriving, officers were directed by people on the...
OXFORD, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Family, community say goodbye to Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of an off-duty police officer killed during a North Carolina mass shooting recalled Saturday how she tried to save him after he was shot. “I’m glad you were still with me long enough so that I could kiss your skin while it was still warm,” Jasmin Torres said at the memorial service for Gabriel Torres, 29. “While I could still feel the pulse of your heart.”
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

'An absolute horror scene': 4 adults, 2 children shot in Oxford

OXFORD, N.C. — Six people were shot on Saturday night in downtown Oxford, two of them children, sources told WRAL News. The youngest child was 18 months old. The oldest victim in the shooting was 64 years old, according to WRAL News' sources. City Commissioner Bryan Cohn was at...
OXFORD, NC
cbs17

1 shot at Snoopy’s Hot Dogs in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant, according to Raleigh police. The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. Police said an associate...
RALEIGH, NC

