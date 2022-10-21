Police: Manhunt underway for armed suspect in connection to possible abduction of child near Pocatello school

POCATELLO — An intense police manhunt is underway for an allegedly armed individual who possibly abducted a child in the area of Alameda Middle School on Thursday afternoon.

The good news is that the child involved in the possible abduction is safe, police said.

The child was located by police in the area of Olympus Drive and Pocatello Creek Road over 90 minutes after the possible abduction.

The child was then reunited with family members while police began piecing together what happened.

On Thursday evening Pocatello police said that the possible abduction occurred around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Alameda Middle School and they said a person of interest is an armed man of unknown race, slender in build and wearing dark colored pants and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt. Authorities said it's believed the man was armed with a handgun and was driving a silver sedan at the time of the possible abduction.

Police have provided a timeline of the events following the incident near Alameda Middle School, which is located on the 800 block of McKinley Avenue. Following the possible abduction the suspect vehicle traveled west on Alameda Road, then south on McKinley and then west on Marlu Street, police said.

The child exited the suspect vehicle around 5:20 p.m. in the area of Olympus Drive and Pocatello Creek Road, police said, adding that the vehicle was then seen in the area of Pole Line Road and West Cedar Street about 10 minutes later.

Police said they are following up on several leads and reviewing video from several sources as they continue to search for the suspect.

Police also said they are stepping up patrols in certain areas of the city in response to the incident.

Police have not yet provided much information on the child, such as age and gender, or given any details on how the child was possibly abducted near the school and then was able to exit the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspect and/or possible abduction should immediately contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6121.