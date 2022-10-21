ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown dead at 55

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Tony Brown, an NBA referee who worked more than 1,100 games over a 20-year career that included an appearance in the NBA Finals, died Thursday. He was 55.

Brown was surrounded by family members after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, WSB-TV reported.

“We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength, acceptance and peace,” Brown’s wife, Tina Brown, said in a statement. “We ask that you join us in that spirit as we prepare to celebrate Tony’s life. Our biggest thank you to our village of family and friends, near and far, old and new. Your love is immeasurable. Thanks to the Lustgarten Foundation and PanCan. Keep striving for the cures. Many, many thanks to our NBRA and NBA family whose generosity is unmatched. And a very special thank you to the Emory/Bridgeway Hospice Unit. Your compassion and care went above and beyond. We are forever grateful!”

Brown officiated 1,110 regular-season games and 35 playoff games during his years as an NBA referee, The Associated Press reported. He debuted as an NBA Finals referee during the 2019-20 season, the league said in its statement.

“Tony Brown was one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

Brown graduated from Clark Atlanta University, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), according to WSB. No scholarship was available there, so Brown worked his way through school as an employee of Delta Air Lines, the AP reported. He cleaned planes, drove passenger carts and then became a flight attendant.

He retired from Delta in 2007.

Brown was a member of the officiating crew that worked the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta, which honored HBCU schools, according to the NBA’s news release. He joined fellow Atlanta residents Tom Washington and Courtney Kirkland, who were also graduates of HBCU schools, the AP reported. The NBA raised more than $3 million in scholarships to HBCU schools from that game.

Brown was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April 2021 and took eight months off, Sports Illustrated reported. He returned in November 2021 to work in the NBA replay center, according to the AP.

“I haven’t had time to sit around and be like ‘Why me?’ or ‘What am I going to do?’” Brown told the AP earlier this year. “Me not fighting would have made me feel like I was letting people down. What kind of example was I going to be to my kids if I just laid in this bed and let it overtake me? I had to show my kids that there’s nothing in life that you can’t challenge and overcome if you have a positive mindset.”

Before the NBA, Brown worked four seasons in the NBA G League and CBA and three seasons in the WNBA, according to Sports Illustrated. The native of Tallahassee, Florida, worked the 2002 WNBA Finals, the 2002 WNBA All-Star Game and the 2001 CBA Finals, the magazine reported.

