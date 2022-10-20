Arizona Cardinals with 2 pick-sixes in 64 seconds against Saints

Andy Dalton threw three picks in the first half of Thursday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals.

All had something to do with the end zone and none were good for the road team.

In the first quarter, Dalton was picked in the end zone.

It got worse in the second quarter as the veteran quarterback threw a pair of pick-sixes.

Marco Wilson grabbed the ball that deflected off the hands of Marquez Callaway.

The DB returned the pass 38 yards to give the Cardinals a 20-14 lead. He hit paydirt in style with a fantastic flip.

Sixty-four seconds later, Dalton was picked by Isaiah Simmons and he returned it 56 yards for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion was good.

What once was a 14-6 Saints lead became a 28-14 advantage for Arizona at the break

And … Arizona received the second-half kickoff.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar with the nugget on how close Dalton is to history, er, infamy.