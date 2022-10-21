Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Shows Off Nasty Battle Wounds From WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they eventually got fed up with her. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
PWMania
Video: Liv Morgan Shows Off Her Incredible Booty Workout
A recent episode of Sheamus’ YouTube series “Celtic Warrior Workouts” featured WWE Superstar Liv Morgan as a special guest. In the video, which can be seen below, the former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion is seen wearing a pair of tight red spandex while she explains to Sheamus on how she maintains her booty in such excellent condition.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Dayton, Ohio 10/22/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. * WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) * Omos (w/...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan ‘Feels Alive’ After Showing Off Her Dark Side
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Huge Title Match Takes Place After SmackDown
That’s how you wrap it up. A lot of different things take place at any given WWE television taping. You can get some huge matches and special appearances, but there are some people who just are not going to be able to make the broadcast. Most of the time WWE will add in something else after the show to sweeten the pot a bit and this week was no exception either.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Nash on the Passing of His Son, Their Decision to Quit Drinking, Vince McMahon and Others Reaching Out, More
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has opened up on the tragic passing of his son Tristen Nash, who passed away on October 19 at the age of 26. Nash noted on the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast that Tristen passed last Wednesday morning following a seizure caused by cardiac arrest. Nash revealed that he and Tristen had recently decided to stop drinking alcohol, but they went “cold turkey” and were not feeling well in the days leading up to the tragedy.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Reveals WWE Hall of Famer Refused To Join The NWO
Kevin Nash has discussed the WWE Hall of Famer who turned down a spot in the famed NWO group during their time in WCW. The NWO is one of the most popular and widely recognised groups in wrestling history, beginning life in 1996 when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were joined by the turncoat Hulk Hogan, declaring war on WCW. The faction soon added Ted DiBiase as its money man and The Giant before their version of Sting and Sean Waltman also donned the black and white.
Tristen Nash, son of WWE star Kevin Nash, dead at 26
Tristen Nash, the son of WWE wrestler and actor Kevin Nash, has died, according to a statement shared on behalf of the Nash family.
stillrealtous.com
Randy Orton Allegedly Caused WWE Star To Quit The Company
Randy Orton’s backstage behavior during his early days in WWE has become infamous as he quickly earned a reputation for being out of control. It seems that Orton’s behavior was too much for Rochelle Loewen who was part of WWE in 2003. Val Venis recently spoke to Wrestling...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Advises WWE To Not Bring Back Bray Wyatt’s ‘The Fiend’ Persona
WWE Hall of Famer and Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray has said WWE should avoid bringing back ‘The Fiend’ now that Bray Wyatt has returned. Wyatt returned to WWE in the closing moments of the Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event, 15 months after his release under the company’s previous regime.
wrestlingworld.co
WWE SmackDown Results, Oct 21: Uncle Howdy Introduces Himself, Uso Attacks Logan Paul, Women’s Tag Titles Defended
Following their brawl last week on SmackDown, this week’s show kicked off with Sheamus and Solo Sikoa looking to settle their differences one-on-one. Sikoa targetted Sheamus’ injured arm throughout the match and The Bloodline was able to neutralize The Brawling Brutes before Sikoa picked up the win following The Spinning Solo.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (10/24): Bianca Belair Vs. Bayley
Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" will emanate from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, just 12 days away from the Crown Jewel premium live event taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A major encounter has been booked for tonight's broadcast, as reigning "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will take...
ComicBook
WWE's Bron Breakker Defeats the Odds to Retain NXT Title at Halloween Havoc
It was finally time for the main event at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, which would be a Triple Threat match for the NXT Championship between Champion Bron Breakker and challengers Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh. After the KO Show segment during this week's NXT, it was clear that Breakker and Dragunov had it out for McDonagh, and they frequently looked to combine forces and make him pay. McDonagh would get payback though, as he cost Dragunov the match at one point by catching the referee's hand before the three count. That led to Breakker hitting the spear on Dragunov and retaining his NXT Championship, and despite the tease of a possible Austin Theory Money in the Bank cash-in, he was nowhere to be found.
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar is heading back to WWE Monday Night Raw even though the last time he was on the show, it was not a fun time for him!. On the October 17th episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley started the show with a promo calling for Brock Lesnar to come out there. The reason for that was because one week earlier on Raw, Lesnar attacked Lashley before his US Title defense against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since Lashley was hurt during the match, Rollins beat Lashley in under three minutes to win the US Title. Lashley was justified in blaming Lesnar for the title loss.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Planned Lineup For RAW Tonight
WWE is one week closer to November 5th’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. The red brand has a big show planned, and we’ve got the lineup. This is also your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp reported the plan for tonight’s lineup behind Fightful’s paywall. It appears that...
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Claims Hulk Hogan Nixed Early Randy Savage WWF Title Plans
There’s a game changer. It takes a special kind of star to rise to the top of WWE. Getting there is not easy and it often means making moves that hurt some people in the process. This might not be the nicest thing in the world, but it is the kind of thing that happens with almost every top star. Now a former WWE name is telling a story about one of the biggest stars WWE has ever seen.
Yardbarker
Triple H has more surprise WWE returns planned
Triple H has brought back several former WWE wrestlers since taking over creative from Vince McMahon over the summer, and the returns are expected to continue. It’s been reported that Triple H had more surprises planned, and Kofi Kingston has backed that up. While speaking with Steve Fall of...
