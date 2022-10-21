ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
interlochenpublicradio.org

MI to accept outdoor recreation grant applications starting Monday

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will begin accepting applications next week for communities interested in creating outdoor recreational opportunities. In March, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the Building Michigan Together Plan, a program that invests nearly $5 billion into state infrastructure. Part of that plan includes Michigan Spark Grants, which...
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan continues extra funding for food assistance programs

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that additional funding for Michigan food assistance programs will continue through October. Households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Electronic Benefits Transfer will get at least an additional $95 dollars this month. The payments began to blunt the effects of job loss...
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Karamo questions Benson's fitness for office after Michigan poll challenger lawsuit; Benson to appea

Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo claimed victory Friday after a Michigan Court of Claims ruled against current Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson — though Karamo was not directly involved in the lawsuit. Five people who worked as Republican poll challengers during this year’s primary election, plus Republican...
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Land owners encouraged to help stop decline in oak trees in Michigan

Michigan has an oak tree problem. Oaks are common throughout the state. That’s good, but the Forest Stewardship Coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources said that’s not the whole story. “We've got a lot of white oak that is getting older, but it's not successfully reproducing,” said...
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Data shows Michigan had nation's steepest yearly decline in college enrollment

Michigan had the steepest decline in college enrollment in the country this year. That's according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, which has been tracking enrollment rates by state since 2019. It shows a 4% year-on-year decrease in enrollment in Michigan's public colleges and universities. Since the...
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Whitmer, Dixon feud over familiar issues in final gubernatorial debate

Differences between Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon on abortion, guns and schools were on display in their second and final debate before the November election — although the fierce rivals also found something nice to say about each other. It was about 45 minutes in...
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan could see wetter winter with variable temps across state

Forecasters say Michigan could see wetter-than-average conditions this upcoming winter. They say temperatures could be more varied. Most of Michigan has a 40 to 50 percent chance of receiving above normal precipitation this winter. That’s according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s outlook for December through February.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy