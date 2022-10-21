Read full article on original website
MI to accept outdoor recreation grant applications starting Monday
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will begin accepting applications next week for communities interested in creating outdoor recreational opportunities. In March, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the Building Michigan Together Plan, a program that invests nearly $5 billion into state infrastructure. Part of that plan includes Michigan Spark Grants, which...
Many local elections officials won't pre-process absentee ballots, Michigan Department of State says
More than 1.8 million Michigan voters have requested to vote absentee this election cycle. Of that number, fewer than half — about 770,000 — have returned a ballot, according to the Secretary of State's office. But many election officials are saying they won’t take advantage of a new...
Michigan continues extra funding for food assistance programs
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that additional funding for Michigan food assistance programs will continue through October. Households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Electronic Benefits Transfer will get at least an additional $95 dollars this month. The payments began to blunt the effects of job loss...
Karamo questions Benson's fitness for office after Michigan poll challenger lawsuit; Benson to appea
Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo claimed victory Friday after a Michigan Court of Claims ruled against current Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson — though Karamo was not directly involved in the lawsuit. Five people who worked as Republican poll challengers during this year’s primary election, plus Republican...
Land owners encouraged to help stop decline in oak trees in Michigan
Michigan has an oak tree problem. Oaks are common throughout the state. That’s good, but the Forest Stewardship Coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources said that’s not the whole story. “We've got a lot of white oak that is getting older, but it's not successfully reproducing,” said...
Data shows Michigan had nation's steepest yearly decline in college enrollment
Michigan had the steepest decline in college enrollment in the country this year. That's according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, which has been tracking enrollment rates by state since 2019. It shows a 4% year-on-year decrease in enrollment in Michigan's public colleges and universities. Since the...
Whitmer, Dixon feud over familiar issues in final gubernatorial debate
Differences between Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon on abortion, guns and schools were on display in their second and final debate before the November election — although the fierce rivals also found something nice to say about each other. It was about 45 minutes in...
Michigan could see wetter winter with variable temps across state
Forecasters say Michigan could see wetter-than-average conditions this upcoming winter. They say temperatures could be more varied. Most of Michigan has a 40 to 50 percent chance of receiving above normal precipitation this winter. That’s according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s outlook for December through February.
Prosecutors to get one more shot at closing arguments before jurors decide kidnapping case
State prosecutors will have one more chance Tuesday morning to make their closing arguments in the trial of three Jackson County men accused of planning to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The trial is the latest test of whether prosecutors can convince jurors that a group of men committed crimes when...
