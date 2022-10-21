Read full article on original website
Related
Battalion Texas AM
3 takeaways from Monday’s press conference
The Texas A&M football team could not turn its season around in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday. South Carolina beat A&M for the first time in school history, 30-24. The Aggies’ first ever loss to the Gamecocks added insult to injury in what was already a painful 2022 season for the Aggies.
Battalion Texas AM
No. 2 A&M falls short against No. 5 Georgia
After a tough fight, No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian fell short of a victory against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in Bishop, Ga. The Oct. 22 A&M-Georgia equestrian meet ended 10-8 at the UGA Equestrian Complex, even after A&M pulled together in the second half of the meet.
Battalion Texas AM
GALLERY; Volleyball vs. Kentucky
The Texas A&M volleyball team was defeated by Kentucky 3-1 at Reed Arena on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. This comes after sweeping Kentucky for the first time in 5 years the day prior. The Aggies will play their next game against South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. on Friday, Oct. 28,...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M men’s golf ends fall on high note in Georgia
The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team closed its fall schedule with an eighth-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational in Alpharetta, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 23. A&M finished the three-day tournament at 7-under par behind champion Stanford who finished at 23-under par, Georgia Tech...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M falls 30-24 to South Carolina for third consecutive loss
Editor’s note: These are the immediate stats for A&M’s game against South Carolina. A full recap will follow after the postgame press conference and will be linked here when available. Texas A&M football sunk to 3-4 with a 30-24 loss to South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 22, in...
Battalion Texas AM
‘Dig Pink, Beat Kentucky’
Texas A&M volleyball swept Kentucky in its first match of a two-game series in front of a lively crowd of pink and maroon during the “Dig Pink” match on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Aggies entered the weekend 2-6 in conference play, with a six-game losing streak they hoped to snap in a match with SEC powerhouse Kentucky. With an energetic crowd filling Reed Arena in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a persistently gritty group of girls on the court, the team was able to take all three sets against the Wildcats.
Battalion Texas AM
A&M volleyball drops Game 2 against Kentucky in 4 sets
Texas A&M volleyball wrapped up its pair of matches against Kentucky on Sunday, Oct. 23, in Reed Arena. The annual “Maroon Out” match started off strong for the Aggies but ultimately ended in a four-set loss to the Wildcats due to inconsistency and defensive struggles later in the game.
Battalion Texas AM
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Mizzou
Texas A&M soccer team tied with Mizzou 1-1 at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Seniors on the team were celebrated before the game as part of Senior Night. The Aggies will not play at home for the rest of the season. The Aggies will play against Florida in...
Battalion Texas AM
No. 22 A&M women’s swimming and diving falls short against No. 3 Texas, No. 13 Indiana
On Friday, Oct. 21, Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving made the road trip to the Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin to participate in a dual meet against two ranked foes in Texas and Indiana. The Aggies lost both matchups, losing to Texas 209-89 and to Indiana 200-100.
Comments / 0