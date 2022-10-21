Texas A&M volleyball swept Kentucky in its first match of a two-game series in front of a lively crowd of pink and maroon during the “Dig Pink” match on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Aggies entered the weekend 2-6 in conference play, with a six-game losing streak they hoped to snap in a match with SEC powerhouse Kentucky. With an energetic crowd filling Reed Arena in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a persistently gritty group of girls on the court, the team was able to take all three sets against the Wildcats.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO