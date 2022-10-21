Dixon School Board Learns More About Solar Panels for Buildings, Citizens Concerned About Panels Being Seen on top of the High School

Read full article on original website
Should Illinois Adapt A New School Cellphone Policy For The Entire State
In a world where young and old are glued to screens, a school district in Michigan has a new cellphone rule intended to will help students achieve higher grades while improving their mental health. This might be a first for Michigan and if it works other districts... (RPS 205?) may want to consider.
SVCC Set to Welcome New Cadets to Police Academy
The SVCC Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting last Monday night and there were several presentations and multiple action items. Under the leadership of Dr. Paul Edleman, Professor of Political Science and Communication, he gave an explanation that the college offers semester and summer study abroad programs for college credit through the Consortium for International Studies and Programs. Countries participating include Austria, Cambodia, China England, France, Ireland, and Spain.
Dixon Park District, City and Chamber Organizing When to Put Up New Christmas Lights and Decorations
For many years the Dixon Park District had Christmas light displays up around town at a couple of their parks. However, for the past couple of years the lights have been absent. This will change this year. The park district earlier this year, teamed up with the city and the...
Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
DeKalb County State's Attorney among those suing over the SAFE-T Act
DeKalb County State's Attorney Rick Amato is among those who have filed suit against the implementation of the state's cash free bail system as part of the SAFE-T Act. Amato says he was reluctant to resort to a lawsuit and has been planning to implement the new law to best of his ability, but arguments made in other lawsuits filed against the act changed his mind.
Is Freeport losing its ‘home rule’ status?
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Home rule in Freeport was no longer a guarantee in October 2021. The 2020 Census confirmed a dip in population below the 25,000 threshold. Freeport gathered Monday evening to talk about the future of the “Home Rule Act” in the city, and both side of the argument came out to voice […]
Top Scarecrows Announced From This Years Festival
The judges of the Dixon Scarecrow Festival have decided on the best scarecrows for the festival. The top three scarecrows are….. 🥇 – Lincoln Avenue Open Sesame – Dreaming Tree Preschool. 🥈 – Dixon City Hall – Follow the Yellow Brick Road. 🥉...
East Moline man arrested from Sannauk Forest Preserve
An East Moline man was arrested Saturday evening from the Sannauk Forest Preserve on Route 34 between Sandwich and Somonauk. DeKalb County deputies arrested 38-year-old Michael J. Schram and charged him with being a child sex offender in a public place. Police say the arrest happened after a routine patrol of the forest preserve which is operated by DeKalb County.
Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner to be Served by Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls
A free community Thanksgiving dinner will be served compliments of Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls, IL on Thanksgiving Day. Harvest Time Bible Church is located at 1802 Dixon Avenue, Rock Falls, IL. Doors will open at 11:30am on Thursday, November 24, 2022. For those dining in, dinner will...
UPDATE: Illinois police union condemns attack on East Moline officer
UPDATE, Oct. 25, 2022, 10:20 a.m.: Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge President Chris Southwood on Tuesday morning issued the following statement regarding the Monday evening on-duty bludgeoning of East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind, a seven-year veteran, who remains in critical condition due to his injuries:. “Sergeant...
Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford takes action as more people panhandle in various parts of the city in the past year. In September last year, city leaders posted signs at major intersections advising residents not to interact with panhandlers, and to donate instead. Although as more panhandlers pop up, residents question if these signs are really helping.
Thousands Descend on Downtown Dixon for Annual Scarecrow Festival
For an estimated 10-12,000 people on Saturday, downtown Dixon was the place to be. It was a time for vendors selling their items, street performers strolling the downtown, kids getting pumpkins, faces painted and petting small animals. Naturally, there were also dozens of scarecrows for this was the Annual Dixon...
Illinois has a new champion pork chop sandwich
Fifty-eight high schools competed for the title of Best Concession Stand Pork Chop Sandwich. The pairings for the Illinois High School Association football playoffs are set, but one champion has already been crowned. The 2022 Pork & Pigskins contest, sponsored by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers, has a new champion concession stand pork chop sandwich: Hall High School in Spring Valley. Hall’s athletic director and assistant principal Eric Bryant talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about what makes the sandwich a champion, about the booster club, HBO (Hall Booster Organization) and the great work the volunteers do to raise money for pretty much anything the school needs, from Chromebooks to chairs.
Firefighters douse small downtown Mendota fire
MENDOTA – Firefighters doused a small fire in the 700 block of Washington Street in downtown Mendota on Oct. 24. A call was received at 7:47 a.m. for the report of smoke in the building at 705 Washington St. In addition to the Mendota Fire Department, an ambulance and firemen from Troy Grove also responded to the scene. Upon arrival, smoke was found at 705 Washington St. and also heavy smoke was observed inside 703 Washington St.
Burn ban in effect for 3 Illinois districts
A burn ban is in effect for all residents within the Cordova, Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City fire protection districts, according to the fire chiefs. Tony DeCap, chief of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District; Chuck Smalley, chief of the Cordova Fire Protection District; and Don Carey, chief of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District; made the announcement Saturday.
Illinois suspect brain dead after pointing gun at officers executing search warrant
MORRISON, Ill. (WTVO) — An armed suspect was pronounced brain dead Saturday after an officer involved shooting. Illinois State Police SWAT, assisted by Blackhawk Area Task Force, executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Morrison’s N. Cherry Street Friday morning, according to ISP. Officers heard what they thought were gunshots from within the […]
Man arrested in DeKalb County for domestic battery, child endangerment
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Aurora man was arrested in DeKalb County Sunday after a domestic violence call. Deputies responded to a house in the 500 block of N. Loves Road in Cortland around 4:15 a.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation was conducted on the scene, and 32-year-old Darrius T. […]
Barbara K Fordham
Barbara K. Fordham, age 72 of Dixon died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday Oct. 23, 2022 at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL. She was born on March 26, 1950 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Lewis) Conley. Barbara received her diploma of nursing from Swedish American Hospital School of Nursing in 1971. She was an RN and spent most of her years in the emergency department at KSB Hospital in Dixon, where she worked for over 47 years, retiring on June 7, 2019.
One person killed in Boone County crash
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is dead after getting hit by a car in Boone County. Deputies were called to Cherry Valley Roade around 8:15 p.m. Monday. A car was stopped on the road, and deputies believe that it may have been disabled. Another car came up behind it, hitting both the vehicle […]
One killed in Green/Lafayette Co. officer-involved shooting
BROWNTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an officer-involved, cross-county car chase in Lafayette and Green Counties that left one dead Saturday. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department initially responded to a vehicle pursuit in Grant County that began in Dubuque, Iowa. At 2:34 p.m., a...
