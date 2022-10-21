Barbara K. Fordham, age 72 of Dixon died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday Oct. 23, 2022 at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL. She was born on March 26, 1950 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Lewis) Conley. Barbara received her diploma of nursing from Swedish American Hospital School of Nursing in 1971. She was an RN and spent most of her years in the emergency department at KSB Hospital in Dixon, where she worked for over 47 years, retiring on June 7, 2019.

