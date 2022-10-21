Read full article on original website
Related
nrgmediadixon.com
Top Scarecrows Announced From This Years Festival
The judges of the Dixon Scarecrow Festival have decided on the best scarecrows for the festival. The top three scarecrows are….. 🥇 – Lincoln Avenue Open Sesame – Dreaming Tree Preschool. 🥈 – Dixon City Hall – Follow the Yellow Brick Road. 🥉...
nrgmediadixon.com
The Next Picture Show to Present Water Street Studios From Batavia
The Next Picture Show (TNPS) will present Water Street Studios from Batavia, IL to exhibit for the first time at TNPS. On display from October 29 – December 10, the exhibit will include work by 23 artists from the Chicago area. The all-media exhibit of original art will include mixed media, acrylic, oil, pastel, charcoal, sculpture, and watercolor.
nrgmediadixon.com
Thousands Descend on Downtown Dixon for Annual Scarecrow Festival
For an estimated 10-12,000 people on Saturday, downtown Dixon was the place to be. It was a time for vendors selling their items, street performers strolling the downtown, kids getting pumpkins, faces painted and petting small animals. Naturally, there were also dozens of scarecrows for this was the Annual Dixon...
nrgmediadixon.com
Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner to be Served by Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls
A free community Thanksgiving dinner will be served compliments of Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls, IL on Thanksgiving Day. Harvest Time Bible Church is located at 1802 Dixon Avenue, Rock Falls, IL. Doors will open at 11:30am on Thursday, November 24, 2022. For those dining in, dinner will...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Park District, City and Chamber Organizing When to Put Up New Christmas Lights and Decorations
For many years the Dixon Park District had Christmas light displays up around town at a couple of their parks. However, for the past couple of years the lights have been absent. This will change this year. The park district earlier this year, teamed up with the city and the...
nrgmediadixon.com
Barbara K Fordham
Barbara K. Fordham, age 72 of Dixon died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday Oct. 23, 2022 at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL. She was born on March 26, 1950 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Lewis) Conley. Barbara received her diploma of nursing from Swedish American Hospital School of Nursing in 1971. She was an RN and spent most of her years in the emergency department at KSB Hospital in Dixon, where she worked for over 47 years, retiring on June 7, 2019.
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Hospitalized, Including an Infant, Following Two Vehicle Crash
Just after 2:00 pm on Saturday October 22, Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Monroe Center and Kirkland Fire depts. responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Rte. 72 and Mulford Road. Investigation by Deputies revealed that a northbound vehicle on Mulford Road operated...
nrgmediadixon.com
Man Stopped for Squealing Tires in Amboy Now Facing Numerous Charges, Including DUI and Endangering a Child
Illinois State Troopers say 30 –year-old Brandon Wood of Plainfield was stopped for Squealing Tires and Disobey Stop Sign on Saturday October 15 at 5:27 p.m. at Main St – US52 in Amboy. Wood was charged with Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, Squealing Tires, Disobey Stop Sign,...
nrgmediadixon.com
How Would You Like to Look for Dragonfly’s at Nachusa Grasslands Next Year
The Friends of Nachusa Grasslands are recruiting Dragonfly and Damselfly Monitors. Nachusa’s coordinator, Cindy Crosby, is getting ready for next year’s monitoring season. No previous experience or scientific background is needed to volunteer, although everyone (including current monitors) is required to attend a training. For more information and to signup: https://www.nachusagrasslands.org/dragonflies…
nrgmediadixon.com
Following Investigation Regarding the Sale of Illegal Drugs, Dixon Man Arrested by Dixon Police on Numerous Drug Offenses
The Dixon Police Department began a criminal investigation regarding the sale of suspected cocaine in Dixon back in May of 2022. Through the course of the investigation, the Dixon Police Department identified 36-year-old Peter Aust as the suspect. Authorities say Aust of Dixon was arrested on Tuesday October 25 in...
nrgmediadixon.com
Illinois State Police Says Suspect Shot by ISP Trooper in Morrison Declared Brain Dead
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) continues to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred the morning of October 21, 2022 when ISP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison.
Comments / 0