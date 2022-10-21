ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, IL

Top Scarecrows Announced From This Years Festival

The judges of the Dixon Scarecrow Festival have decided on the best scarecrows for the festival. The top three scarecrows are….. 🥇 – Lincoln Avenue Open Sesame – Dreaming Tree Preschool. 🥈 – Dixon City Hall – Follow the Yellow Brick Road. 🥉...
DIXON, IL
The Next Picture Show to Present Water Street Studios From Batavia

The Next Picture Show (TNPS) will present Water Street Studios from Batavia, IL to exhibit for the first time at TNPS. On display from October 29 – December 10, the exhibit will include work by 23 artists from the Chicago area. The all-media exhibit of original art will include mixed media, acrylic, oil, pastel, charcoal, sculpture, and watercolor.
DIXON, IL
Thousands Descend on Downtown Dixon for Annual Scarecrow Festival

For an estimated 10-12,000 people on Saturday, downtown Dixon was the place to be. It was a time for vendors selling their items, street performers strolling the downtown, kids getting pumpkins, faces painted and petting small animals. Naturally, there were also dozens of scarecrows for this was the Annual Dixon...
DIXON, IL
Barbara K Fordham

Barbara K. Fordham, age 72 of Dixon died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday Oct. 23, 2022 at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL. She was born on March 26, 1950 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Lewis) Conley. Barbara received her diploma of nursing from Swedish American Hospital School of Nursing in 1971. She was an RN and spent most of her years in the emergency department at KSB Hospital in Dixon, where she worked for over 47 years, retiring on June 7, 2019.
DIXON, IL
How Would You Like to Look for Dragonfly’s at Nachusa Grasslands Next Year

The Friends of Nachusa Grasslands are recruiting Dragonfly and Damselfly Monitors. Nachusa’s coordinator, Cindy Crosby, is getting ready for next year’s monitoring season. No previous experience or scientific background is needed to volunteer, although everyone (including current monitors) is required to attend a training. For more information and to signup: https://www.nachusagrasslands.org/dragonflies…

