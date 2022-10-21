ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'

By AJ Fabino
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Jennifer Hamilton
3d ago

if he really didnt want to be rich he would just give his money away and be done with it. SAYING he doesnt want to be rich is clearly for attention. and look at us all giving it to him

gravelord nito
3d ago

Bill...I have a debt I need to pay off and I'm struggling because I live off SSDI... I have Stage 3 breast cancer and because of the chemo I have developed osteoporosis now... I would like to take some of the burden of your wealth off you so let's talk okay

Kate Parrish
3d ago

He certainly isn’t qualified to be the world’s medical dictator. Though that hasn’t stopped him so far. Maybe he could just shut up, butt out, and go away? No, I don’t suppose he would be interested in that.🙄

