makeuseof.com
Connect Your Raspberry Pi to a Cell Network
Thanks to the Raspberry Pi's small size, this single-board computer is highly portable. You may not always be in range of a Wi-Fi hotspot when you travel, though, so the option to connect to a cellular network is appealing if you want to keep your Pi online. With a mobile...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Windows Internet Connection Sharing Tool, and How Does It Work?
The Internet Connection Sharing (ICS) tool allows you to share an internet connection with other devices on a Local Area Network (LAN). But how does this tool work, and how do you enable it? What are its pros and cons?. This article will answer all these questions. Additionally, we’ll show...
Custom Controller Annotation with Spring Boot
Sometimes it becomes necessary to write your implementation of controllers using Spring Boot. For example, if you are not using REST, requests come to you from a non-standard communication channel. This article will describe how to create your custom annotation for request routing. I will be using Kotlin to demonstrate...
techeblog.com
Microsoft Launches Mac Mini-Like Windows Dev Kit 2023, Powered by Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform
Unlike the Mac Mini Mini, Microsoft’s all-new Windows Dev Kit 2023, formerly known as Project Volterra, is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform. This platform leverages Qualcomm’s Neural Processing SDK to makes it a breeze for developers to make use of its advanced AI capabilities and deliver best-in-class Windows apps.
4 Systems Services You Should Disable On Your iPhone ASAP For Better Battery Life
Your iPhone offers so many amazing features that can enhance your user experience. From brightness settings to location services that help you keep track of important addresses (when your brain just wants to discard them forever), there are numerous settings that make your life and work day run more smoothly. But with great features often comes one major downside: battery drainage. “Apple’s iOS operating system is more powerful than ever, but there are a few features that can drain your battery and reduce performance,” says Tech Expert Jaber Abbadi from Drclix.com. Here are four system services you should disable on your iPhone for better battery life.
makeuseof.com
How to Run Ubuntu Installed on a USB Drive in a Windows Virtual Machine
Virtual Machines are fascinating software implementations that allow you to run operating systems. There are many virtualization software available including VMWare and VirtualBox. Even Microsoft offers an inbuilt hypervisor called 'Hyper-V' to create and run virtual machines. But have you wondered whether you can run Ubuntu installed on a USB...
How To Get The News With Raspberry Pi Pico W and CircuitPython
With a little code we can use a Raspberry Pi Pico W and CircuitPython to grab the latest headlines and scroll them across a tiny OLED screen on our desktop.
Imagic: AI Image Editing from Text Commands
This week’s paper may just be your next favorite model to date. If you think the recent image generation models like DALLE or Stable Diffusion are cool, you just won’t believe how incredible this one is. "This one" is Imagic. Imagic takes such a diffusion-based model able to...
TechCrunch
Microsoft’s Windows Dev Kit 2023 lets developers tap AI processors on laptops
With Windows Dev Kit 2023, developers will be able to bring their entire app development process onto one compact device, giving them everything they need to build Windows apps for Arm, on Arm. As previously announced, the Windows Dev Kit 2023 contains a dedicated AI processor, called the Hexagon processor,...
makeuseof.com
Microsoft Edge Is Getting a Better Webpage Search Tool
Hitting CTRL + F to find something on a webpage is a quick and easy way to skip to where you want to go. However, sometimes a browser's search tool doesn't quite cut it. Microsoft aims to change that with a new search tool for Edge, which will make things easier to find.
TechCrunch
Docker launches a first preview of its WebAssembly tooling
Browser vendors pioneered Wasm to run web apps at native speeds, with code compiled from C, C++, Rust and other languages and run in a secure sandbox. Currently, you can compile about 40 languages to Wasm. But similar to how node.js brought JavaScript to the server, Wasm is now also migrating to the back end. Cloudflare supports it in its edge computing service, for example.
techunwrapped.com
A new version of Ubuntu arrives, the Linux that you should NOT install
Beyond Windows, users who want a faster, more private and stable operating system often go for Linux. This system is positioned as one of the main alternatives to Windows, increasingly popular given the problems with which Windows 11 has arrived on the market. But, within this ecosystem, we can find a large number of different editions, what we know as Linux distributions, each with a number of features to suit most users. And one of the best known is Ubuntu.
How to Setup Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on a Vagrant Virtual Box
This article will teach you how to set up Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on a Vagrant virtual box. It will also show how to configure the Virtual box to suit your preferences. Once we’re done with installation and configuration, I will show you how to move the ip configuration file from your virtual machine to your host machine.
technewstoday.com
Fixed: Windows Could Not Start the WLAN Autoconfig Service on Local Computer
If you encounter the ‘Windows could not start the WLAN Autoconfig service on Local Computer’ network error, you likely won’t be able to use your wireless network. Generally, this happens due to corrupted network drivers, outdated operating systems, or even hard drive issues. Moreover, some Windows users have complained about getting the error message after their PC crashed or when updating or upgrading OS.
Jetpack Compose debuts new Material Design 3 controls and expands to Android TV
Google is kicking off its annual Android Dev Summit with a welcome lineup of updates, new development libraries, and enhanced tooling. This year's big talking points feature Jetpack Compose, Material Design 3, and Android Studio Flamingo, but most of the individual form factors are also making appearances. This year’s event...
techunwrapped.com
Google will improve the search in Gmail and Chat with three new features
Not another thing, but if there is something that Google understands, it is search and although it is applied reliably in practically all its products and services, there is always room for improvement. Thus, the Internet giant has announced that it will implement innovations in this regard in the mobile applications of Gmail and Google ChatMainly, but not only.
The 10th-generation iPad leaves education users behind
If you’re an education user, the new 10th-generation iPad wasn’t made for you. Since Apple began to differentiate the iPad lineup with the iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro, the base model iPad slowly fell into the role of the beginner iPad and the iPad for education. The low cost of the base model made it a clear competitor with Google’s Chromebooks, and, since most kids end up with an iPad as their first “computer,” it’s easy for educators to deploy the tablet in schools as most students are familiar with the operating system.
Microsoft is testing its own CCleaner alternative
In brief: Many users like to keep their systems clean of unnecessary files with apps like CCleaner or Wise Disk Cleaner. Microsoft appears to be quietly working on a first-party alternative that could soon appear on the Microsoft Store, but it might also just be another way to push the company's Edge browser.
techunwrapped.com
Minisforum updates its Venus series Mini-PCs
The Chinese specialist in compact computers has announced the launch of two new Venus series Mini-PCs, created on the basis of AMD Ryzen processors and with some novelty of interest in the connectivity section. The first of those announced is the EliteMini UM590. It mounts a Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU...
ZDNet
Android apps on Windows: Microsoft's project takes another big step forwards
Microsoft has released an update for Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) on Windows 11 that addresses more gaps in cross-system support. This update to WSA, version 2209.40000.26.0, brings improvements to camera support, clipboard stability, multi-threaded performance, security for graphic streaming, and package launches. It also introduces security updates to the...
