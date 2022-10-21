Read full article on original website
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Wrestling SPOILERS: Matches taped to air on AXS TV
Below are the spoilers for upcoming Sin City Showdown themed episodes of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV. The taping took place Friday night at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. X-Division Tournament:. -Black Taurus defeated Laredo Kid to advance. -Trey Miguel defeated Alan Angels to advance. -PJ Black...
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Wrestling star undergoes emergency surgery
IMPACT Wrestling and AAA Lucha Libre star star Laredo Kid announced on his Instagram that he underwent emergency surgery on Monday. As of this writing, there is no word how he was injured and what led to the surgery, or how long he will be out of action. Lorado Kid...
wrestleview.com
Billy Gunn comments on not being allowed to part of the DX Reunion on WWE Raw
WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW wrestler and coach Billy Gunn recently spoke with Sports Illustrated. The interview included Gunn discussing the success of The Acclaimed and his thoughts on not being allowed to be part of the DX Reunion that took place on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw. Gunn missing out was reportedly due to a disagreement between AEW CEO and President Tony Khan and WWE management. It has been said Khan wanted WWE to mention Gunn’s employment with AEW during the DX Reunion segment on Raw.
wrestleview.com
Latest on WWE/GCW rumors; FITE+ and indy promotions
According to a report from Fightful Select, several “prominent” independent professional wrestling promotions have reached deals to air on FITE+ in an expanded deal. Fightful indicated they were given the impression that a number of independent wrestling promotions would join as a live-streaming option for one tier of the membership. There will reportedly be a number of announcements coming in November. It is not clear if there are going to be additional pricing, packages, or details.
wrestleview.com
NJPW President addresses Karl Anderson being double booked
NJPW President Takami Ohbari has taken to Twitter to address WWE Superstar Karl Anderson being double booked for November 5. Anderson is scheduled to defend the NJPW NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn, which is the same day he is scheduled to team with AJ Styles & Luke Gallows against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, & Dominik Mysterio), at Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5.
wrestleview.com
What happened after AEW Rampage went off the air on Friday night
Below is what happened after AEW Rampage went off the air Friday night on TNT. Orange Cassidy celebrated with Danhausen and Best Friends. Tony Khan came out and congratulated Cassidy and 10 for their performances tonight. -1 and his younger brother, Nolan Huber (who was wearing a referee’s shirt) came out with Tony.
wrestleview.com
New matches added to WWE Crown Jewel on November 5
Below is the current card for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5, that now includes a Steel Cage Match and a Battle of the Giants. -Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross. -Battle of the Giants: Braun Strowman and Omos. -The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest,...
wrestleview.com
Video: WWE Raw Superstar appears on NASCAR meets WWE
WWE posted USA’s “Welcome to my World: NASCAR Meets WWE” with AJ Styles and Corey LaJoie, on their YouTube Channel. No. 7 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Corey LaJoie, Legend and Analyst Jeff Burton and Superstar AJ Styles learn about the exciting similarities between the worlds of NASCAR and WWE inside “the Roval” at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, NC.
wrestleview.com
Full IMPACT SPOILERS from Saturday night’s TV tapings
Below are the full spoilers from Saturday night’s Sin City Showdown IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings. The following matches taped at Sam’s Town Casino are expected to air in November. -X Division Title Tournament Semifinal: Trey Miguel def. Mike Bailey via DQ. -IMPACT Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry def....
wrestleview.com
Updated WWE Raw Preview: Belair vs. Bayley, Anderson vs. Balor
WWE has added Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor to tonight’s show. *Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network, and emanate from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. As of this writing, the only...
wrestleview.com
Uncle Howdy appears on WWE SmackDown; new QR Code reveals Bray Wyatt’s psych evaluation
During Friday night’s WWE SmackDown, the Uncle Howdy character made a sudden appearance with a message that included a new QR Code. The QR Code link – https://www.wwe.com/8552111333, goes directly to a redacted copy of Wyatt’s psychological evaluation form. The client ID listed in the upper right corner on the form is a phone number that has a creepy message from Wyatt saying that he did not lose control.
wrestleview.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event House Show (10/22) Dayton, Ohio
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event House Show on October 22, 2022 at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. The results are below, which are courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com. -WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion...
wrestleview.com
WWE Sunday Stunner House Show Results (10/23/22) – Pikeville, KY
WWE held a Sunday Stunner House Show on October 23, 2022 at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky. Below are the results courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com. -WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Uso’s (c) retained over Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. -Omos (w/ MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the...
wrestleview.com
NXT Halloween Havoc Quick Results And Highlights – 10/22/22
Below are the quick results and highlights from Saturday night’s NXT Halloween Havoc. Wes Lee defeated Carmelo Hayes , Nathan Frazer, Von Wagner, & Oro Mensah in a Ladder Match to win the vacant NXT North American Championship. Apollo Crews defeated Grayson Waller in a Spin The Wheel Make...
wrestleview.com
Kevin Nash discusses his son’s passing, reveals cause of death
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed his son’s passing on the October 24 episode of his “Kliq This” podcast. Nash revealed Tristen died from a seizure that caused cardiac arrest. Nash said that after the news broke, he was contacted by Vince McMahon, Vince Russo and Ric Flair.
wrestleview.com
Willow Nightingale is officially All Elite
Willow Nightingale is officially All Elite. During Friday night’s live episode of AEW Rampage on TNT, Tony Schiavone was in the ring with Nightingale after her win over Layla Gray. Schiavone announced that Nightingale was now All Elite. AEW CEO and President Tony took to Twitter later in the...
wrestleview.com
IMPACT star signs contract extension with the company
According to the Quebec publication Lutte, 54-year-old PCO (Pierre Carl Ouellet) has signed a contract extension with IMPACT Wrestling. Per the report, his contract will have him with IMPACT until October 31, 2023. As per the new contract, he will also have his own makeup artist in order to further enhance the his Frankenstein persona.
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown Preliminary Ratings For 10/21/22 Episode
The preliminary ratings for WWE SmackDown are now in. According to SpoilerTV, the October 21 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, averaged 2.163 million viewers. The first hour drew 2.266 million viewers, with the second hour at 2.060 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.50 rating. Friday night’s show making it No, 1 for the night on network television.
