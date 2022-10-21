WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW wrestler and coach Billy Gunn recently spoke with Sports Illustrated. The interview included Gunn discussing the success of The Acclaimed and his thoughts on not being allowed to be part of the DX Reunion that took place on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw. Gunn missing out was reportedly due to a disagreement between AEW CEO and President Tony Khan and WWE management. It has been said Khan wanted WWE to mention Gunn’s employment with AEW during the DX Reunion segment on Raw.

