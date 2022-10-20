Read full article on original website
KTVB
L.A.'s MaeDay Rescue Refutes Olivia Wilde's Ex-Nanny's Claim She Abandoned Dog for Harry Styles
Less than a week after Olivia Wilde's former nanny claimed the actress abandoned her dog in order to free up more time for Harry Styles, the animal rescue where she adopted the dog is refuting those claims by calling them a doggone lie. MaeDay Rescue, a Los Angeles-based non-profit that...
KTVB
Leslie Jordan's Dead: From Harry Styles to Dolly Parton, the Beloved Actor's 5 Best Celeb Stories
Leslie Jordan racked up some good stories throughout his life. The beloved actor and comedian, who died after a car crash on Monday at age 67, met many famous faces throughout his decades-long career. In honor of his life, ET is looking back at the five best, most star-studded interactions...
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
Geena Davis says a resurfaced interview where Bill Murray pulled down her dress strap was 'so devastating'
In an interview with i, Davis recalled a joint appearance with Murray on "The Arsenio Hall Show" while promoting the 1990 movie, "Quick Change."
Kerry Washington Wears Sheer White Corset Over Orange Lace Dress On ‘Good Morning America’
Kerry Washington always makes a statement with her outfits, no matter what the occasion is, and that’s exactly what she did when she was the special guest on Good Morning America in NYC on Oct. 25. The 45-year-old was promoting her new Netflix film, The School for Good and Evil when she wore a see-through white corset crop top over a peach, poofy dress.
KTVB
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump, Gets a Sweet Belly Kiss From Tom Pelphrey at the Pumpkin Patch
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey brought their little pumpkin-in-the-oven to the patch! The cute couple and parents-to-be enjoyed an autumn day date at a pumpkin patch, sharing a series of sweet snaps from the outing. The pregnant Meet Cuteactress cradles her baby bump in the photos, including one in which...
Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Celebrate Son’s 2nd Birthday With Epic Minions-Themed Bash: Photos & Videos
“#PapaBear, your Dad and I love you so much,” Nicki Minaj captioned one of the galleries she posted on Instagram on Monday (Oct. 24). Nearly a month after his birthday – “On 9/30/22, you turned 2” — Nicki, 39, posted videos and photos taken from “Papa Bear’s birthday party. In the first slides in the gallery, Nicki posed with her husband, Kenneth Petty, and their son. “Papa Bear,” whose official name has yet to be revealed, looked happy between his mom and dad. Kenneth, 44, wore a blue-and-black tracksuit, while Nicki opted for a Chanel jumpsuit and long pink hair.
KTVB
Star Jones Weighs In on Whether She Would Return to 'The View' (Exclusive)
Star Jones loved her time on The View -- but it’s not enough to get her to quit her day job. “I have so much fun with the girls,” Jones told ET on Saturday during the WACO Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. “But as the new judge on Divorce Court, my hands are completely full."
KTVB
Matthew Perry Reveals the 'Friends' Star Who Confronted Him About His Drinking
Matthew Perry is opening up about the Friends star who confronted him about his drinking, calling it "scary." In a preview of the 53-year-old actor's upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC News, Perry reveals Jennifer Aniston was the one who reached out the most when his drinking spiraled out of control. Perry, who confirmed taking Methadone, Xanax and consuming a "full quart of vodka" a day in addition to 55 Vicodin a day, admitted Aniston told him, "We know you're drinking."
KTVB
Kim Kardashian Takes Birthday Celebrations to In-N-Out After Missing Usher Concert in Las Vegas
Kim Kardashian’s Las Vegas birthday bash took a delicious detour! On Saturday, The Kardashians star -- who turned 42 on Oct. 21 -- documented her celebrations that included a surprise trip. In videos shared on her Instagram story, the SKIMS founder boarded her little sister, Kylie Jenner’s private jet, with a welcome from a pair of Vegas showgirls and a set of balloons that read “HAPPY BDAY KIM.”
KTVB
'A Life in 10 Pictures' Docuseries Shows How Amy Winehouse's Iconic Look Became Her Armor (Exclusive)
Amy Winehouse’s life and legacy will be explored in pictures. In an exclusive trailer for the late singer’s episode of Crackle’s A Life in 10 Pictures docuseries, photographers, friends and family reflect on the star’s life through a series of photographs. "A Life in 10 Pictures...
KTVB
'Pepsi, Where's My Jet?' Netflix Doc Chronicles Wild '90s Soda Scandal: Watch the Trailer (Exclusive)
With nostalgia for the '90s showing no signs of slowing down, a new Netflix docuseries is turning its attention to the soda wars that consumed the early half of the decade and an unexpected scandal that resulted from a hastily made TV ad. ET has the exclusive trailer for Pepsi, Where's My Jet?, which chronicles a teenager's battle with the soda brand over a sweepstakes promising one ambitious consumer the chance to win a Harrier jet valued at $23 million.
KTVB
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
KTVB
Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' and 'Call Me Kat' Star, Dead at 67
Leslie Jordan has died. The actor and comedian died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, ET confirms. He was 67. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times," Jordan's rep told ET in a statement. "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
KTVB
Tyrese Gibson Teases What 'Magic' Fans Can Expect From 'Fast X' (Exclusive)
Get ready for an epic high-octane thrill ride! Tyrese Gibson is excited for the 10th installment in the Fast & Furious franchise to race into theaters. Gibson spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier backstage at Byron Allen's TheGrio Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday, and revealed that fans will get a good look at the action-packed Fast X in just a few months.
KTVB
'Dancing with the Stars' Alum Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant With Second Child After Sharing Fertility Struggles
Dancing with the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold is expecting her second child with husband Samuel Cusick! The professional dancer shared the exciting news on Monday. "Baby #2 coming May 2023 🥰🥰,” she captioned a picture of her holding up a sonogram while standing next to her husband and their 23-month-old daughter, Sage. "We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister. #pregnancyannouncement #pregnancy #baby #pregnant #growingfamily."
KTVB
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: 'Geometry Beach' Explodes as the Connections Multiply
Bachelor in Paradise is getting complicated. On Monday night's episode of the ABC series, Johnny dubbed Paradise "geometry beach" thanks to the many love triangles and squares that were forming, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below. The night was full of ups and downs as...
KTVB
Mariah Carey Announces 'Merry Christmas to All' Concerts for December
Mariah Carey is taking her holiday hits on the road! On Monday, the reigning Queen of Christmas announced a pair of Christmas shows in New York City and Toronto to get her fans into the holiday spirit. "It's almost time NEW YORK + TORONTO!! Come celebrate Christmas with me this...
KTVB
British Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performing in Play
British actress Josephine Melville has died. Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the performer died backstage at the theater on Oct. 20 after performing in the play Nine Night. While the cause of her death is currently unclear, per the playhouse, she received immediate assistance from first aiders at the theater followed by paramedics, but died at the scene. Melville was reportedly 61 years old.
KTVB
Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Surprising Teenage Dream to Kelly Clarkson
Dwayne Johnson had his sights set on the honky-tonk! In a new video from his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Black Adam star revealed one of his career goals prior to stepping into the wrestling ring and on the big screen. "At one time, when I was 15...
