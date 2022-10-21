Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Best Football Manager 23 wonderkids for every position and price range
Football Manager 2023 brings a new set of wonderkids for players to uncover, develop, and turn into superstars. But who are they and where can they be found? Here, we’re running through the best FM23 wonderkids for every position and price range. Football Manager 2023 is set to release...
dexerto.com
Vitality’s Salah: The remarkable story of Valorant’s youngest top head coach
Team Vitality announced that the organization had signed Salah ‘Salah’ Barakat, a 22-year-old, as its head coach on October 10. The young tactical mind has been given the reins of Vitality’s Valorant roster and has proved that he is wiser beyond his years. Salah has been around...
dexerto.com
Rode launches new gaming division, Rode X
The music industry giant is yet another to cross the gap over into gaming, launching Rode X, its new division dedicated to gaming peripherals. As the gaming industry begins to balloon into other factors, it was inevitable that the big players in the adjacent industries would begin to converge on it. Next in line is Rode, which has been the core piece of many streamers and online productions since it branched out with the original Rodecaster Pro.
dexerto.com
Deokdam shouldered the blame for DWG KIA getting eliminated from Worlds 2022
Following DWG KIA’s incredibly close set against GenG, Deokdam lamented his performance in both this set and through the year as a whole in an interview with Dexerto. DWG KIA vs GenG was an incredibly close set, one that was almost a reverse sweep. Taking down the team that took the Summer Split title in Korea would have been a massive upset at Worlds 2022, and a huge step up from DWG KIA’s regular season performance.
dexerto.com
Victrix Pro FS (PS5) review: The ultimate arcade stick
The Victrix Pro FS has been around for a couple of years, but it now comes armed with a model that comes with native PS5 support. But, is it worth the incredibly expensive $400 price point?. Over the years, we’ve taken a look at arcade sticks which range from cheap...
dexerto.com
Tyler1 says League on Twitch is “dead” as Worlds 2022 viewership declines
Twitch star Tyler ‘Tyler1′ Steinkamp claimed that Worlds 2022 has effectively “killed” the North American League of Legends Twitch scene, with streamers’ viewership numbers plummeting. He also questioned if League on Twitch is “dead” as a whole. Tyler1 has become known for his...
dexerto.com
FaZe Booya unveils resurgent Vanguard SMG that “melts” Warzone opponents
FaZe Booya is one of the go-to names in Warzone when it comes to loadouts and his build for this Vanguard SMG is guaranteed to absolutely melt the competition. Warzone is coming to its end but that doesn’t mean the demons who call it home are slowing down anytime soon. Booya has carved out a reputation as one of the best Resurgence players in the world and when he suggests that more people should be using a gun then his word is as good as gold.
Comments / 0