FaZe Booya is one of the go-to names in Warzone when it comes to loadouts and his build for this Vanguard SMG is guaranteed to absolutely melt the competition. Warzone is coming to its end but that doesn’t mean the demons who call it home are slowing down anytime soon. Booya has carved out a reputation as one of the best Resurgence players in the world and when he suggests that more people should be using a gun then his word is as good as gold.

2 DAYS AGO