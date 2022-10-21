Read full article on original website
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
Ben Feigin, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer, Dies at 47
Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer who executive produced Schitt’s Creek, died Monday at age 47 from pancreatic cancer, TheWrap has confirmed. Feigin, who founded and served as CEO of production company Equation Unlimited LLC, executive produced all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek,” including Season 6, which won 9 times at the 2020 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy for Feigin.
‘Night of the Living Dead’ Sequel in the Works From ‘Nanny’ Director
George Romero’s classic zombie movie “Night of the Living Dead” is getting a sequel, with Village Roadshow Pictures partnering with the late Romero’s production company on a new film to be directed by “Nanny” filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu. The new “Night of the Living Dead” film will be an expansion of the 1968 original and is being conceived as a potential franchise, though plot details are being kept under wraps. LaToya Morgan of “The Walking Dead” fame is writing the script. Village Roadshow is putting together the film as a package to be presented to buyers at the upcoming American Film Market. They’ll...
‘Ironheart’: Cree Summers Latest To Join Marvel Series, More Sacha Baron Cohen Chatter
Veteran Canadian-American voice actress Cree Summers has joined the cast of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart, sources tell Deadline. A rep for Marvel declined comment. As Deadline reported earlier this month, Sacha Baron Cohen also has been tipped for a role in the series. Since our story ran, there has been further proof that Cohen has joined the MCU, something Marvel and Cohen’s reps have refused to comment on. I hear Cohen may appear later in Ironheart’s run, with Episodes 5 and 6 considered likely. In addition to in-person scenes, rumor is that there have been scans for CGI effects, which...
Women in Animation Diversity Awards Will Honor ‘Doc McStuffins‘ Creator Chris Nee, Epic Games
Writer-producer Chris Nee will be honored at the sixth annual Women in Animation (WIA) Diversity Awards alongside Iranian director Seyed Mohsen Pourmohseni Shakib and representatives from Epic Games for exemplary achievement in leading diversification efforts within the animation industry. Nee’s career began as an associate producer at Sesame Street Intl., but her ultimate legacy lies in the creation of Disney Junior’s “Doc McStuffins” — the first preschool show to ever feature a young Black girl using science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills, which 7-year-old Dottie “Doc” McStuffins uses to heal her injured toys. The show rapidly became one of the most...
wrestleview.com
NXT Quick Results/ Highlights – 10/25/22 (R-Truth, New Schism member, Mysterious character named Scrypts)
Below are the quick results and highlights from Tuesday night’s NXT that aired live on the USA Network. Tuesday’s show was the fallout from this past Saturday’s Halloween Havoc. The hooded person that has been seen over the past few weeks with The Schism was revealed to...
