Veteran Canadian-American voice actress Cree Summers has joined the cast of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart, sources tell Deadline. A rep for Marvel declined comment. As Deadline reported earlier this month, Sacha Baron Cohen also has been tipped for a role in the series. Since our story ran, there has been further proof that Cohen has joined the MCU, something Marvel and Cohen’s reps have refused to comment on. I hear Cohen may appear later in Ironheart’s run, with Episodes 5 and 6 considered likely. In addition to in-person scenes, rumor is that there have been scans for CGI effects, which...

19 MINUTES AGO