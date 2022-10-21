Read full article on original website
Related
hopeprescott.com
Farmers Bank Foundation donates $5,000 to the Blevins Fire Department
(Magnolia, Ark. — October 25, 2022) – Farmers Bank Foundation has donated $5,000 to the Blevins Fire Department for equipment purchases at the all-volunteer agency. The Blevins Fire Department will use the new funds to help outfit a department side-by-side ATV with life-saving fire and rescue attachments. These attachments will aid in hard-to-reach wilderness area calls.
hopeprescott.com
UP donates to Arkansas Single Parent fund
LITTLE ROCK — The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro, Little...
hopeprescott.com
Hope Lions Hears From Hempstead County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Members
The Hope Lions Club on Monday heard from Mindy Lockhart and Stacy Womack of the Hempstead County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee. Lockhart is the chair of the group. She said there are about 12 ladies on the committee and they go to area schools to talk about agriculture. Lockhart said they clear up popular misconceptions (such as milk comes from Wal-Mart!). She noted they try to do one thing per grade such as donating one box of crayons to all kindergarten students in Hempstead County including Hope, Garrett, Spring Hill, and Blevins. Lockhart said when they donate the items they go see the kids and read a book about agriculture. She noted for 2nd graders they donated 20 copies of a book called “How to Grow a Monster” (which is about growing a zucchini) and also brought students zucchini seeds. Lockhart also detailed a program on hatching chickens for 3rd graders and a proposed 5th grade projects on beehives. She noted the group also does the barnyard at the District Fair. Other programs include the health expo and the county fair.
hopeprescott.com
HCHS to hear Jenny Vann story
HOPE – Have you ever heard about the life of Jenny Vann Vaughn of Hempstead County and how she woke up at her own funeral wake in 1866? Come hear about her story and the current funeral exhibit at Historic Washington State Park by HWSP Historian, Chris Adams at the meeting of the Hempstead County Historical Society.
hopeprescott.com
Beryl Henry Students Learn About Egypt
HOPE, ARK – At Beryl Henry Elementary School, Mrs. Smelley’s 6th grade Social Studies class has been studying Egypt. Mary Overton from the SW Arts Council has been helping the students with Egyptian Death Mask Projects with the use of oil pastels. Photos provided by Christi Sullivan.
hopeprescott.com
David Brian Moses, Jr., 37, of Hope
David Brian Moses, Jr., 37 of Hope, gained his wings October 20th. David was born in Baytown, Texas on July 26th, 1985. He was kindhearted, loving, and a ray of sunshine no matter where he was. He was a loving husband, son, brother, and friend. David was preceded in death...
hopeprescott.com
James Gilbert
Mr. James Gilbert, age 84 of Texarkana, Texas passed away Sunday October 23, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. James was born on January 22, 1938, in Hope, Arkansas, to Carl and Mildred Stophs Gilbert. He retired from Cal-Maine as a production supervisor. He was a former member of Calvary Baptist Church and a loving, devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Martha Felling and Martha Nations.
hopeprescott.com
City Employees Avert A Possible Bad Situation
Around 10am Tuesday, Hope Animal Control officers noticed a fire burning behind a house at 831 Henry C. Yerger. The officers knew the person that lived at the house had limited mobility and they were also aware of the current burn ban in Hempstead County. Upon entering the backyard, one officer encountered a lady and informed her of the burn ban (which she said she wasn’t aware of) and watched as she extinguished the fire. At the time of the fire, the wind was blowing around 20 to 25 miles per hour so the fire could have easily spread to the house. Residents are reminded despite the rain we received Monday night and Tuesday morning, it was not enough to lift the burn ban and all outside burning is prohibited until sufficient rain is received.
hopeprescott.com
Ronald Eugene “Ron” Lawson, 68
Arkansas, on July 10, 1954 to Sylvester Lawson and Florine Marie White Lawson. He was baptized at an early age, at Rising Star Baptist Church. He. Then went to Hopewell Elementary, Henry C. Yeager High and graduated from Hope High School in 1971.Ron was married to Alice Bright Lawson Briggs and to this union Two Children were born. Ron was employed at Arkansas Employment Security Department for 32 years where he was a faithful and loyal employee. Ron attended Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas and graduated in 1976 with a B.A. Degree in Political Science. Ron was a member of “Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.” the Mu Beta Chapter.
hopeprescott.com
Barbara Odom
Mrs. Barbara Odom age 90 of Hope, Arkansas passed away Thursday October 20, 2022, at her home. Graveside service will be 10:00AM Thursday October 27, 2022, at Bowen Cemetery Delight, Arkansas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
hopeprescott.com
67 Gas & Grill Features Jonathan Barham, Plans Final Show of 2023 With Frank Ross
The 67 Gas & Grill Band welcomed special guest Jonathan Barham Tuesday for the regular bi-monthly program at the Emmet store. Barham recently returned home to take a job at Bluff City and was available to be the special guest. The next and final program of 2022 is set for 6pm November 8th. The Gas & Grill Band and regulars will welcome special guest Frank Ross of Arkadelphia.
hopeprescott.com
Kinsmen, Jimmy Cogbill, Gerald Williams Delight Crowd at Calvary
A really nice crowd representing several local churches enjoyed the sounds of The Kinsmen Quartet this past Sunday evening at Calvary Baptist Churchin Hope. This was the quartet’s second time to sing at Calvary. Jimmy Cogbill, a Calvary church member, opened the evening with a song showcasing hissmooth bass voice. The Kinsmen sang a lot of older Southern Gospel selections, including “Give The World A Smile”, much to the delight of theaudience. Without a doubt, much of the crowd came to hear 89 year old bass singer, Gerald Williams, who sings with the Kinsmen. Williams did not disappoint, with several selections featuring his pleasing deep voice. Williams enjoyed striking up conversations with those in attendance, commenting to one that he recently received a good report from his heart doctor, which means he intends to keep on singing with the group!
hopeprescott.com
Pate Willis of Prescott and Maddie French of Nashville Win First Place in The Bass Federation of Arkansas Youth Trail
High School youth bass anglers team consisting of Pate Willis of Prescott and Maddie French of Nashville took home the 1st place slot of The Bass Federation of Arkansas Youth Trail held this past Saturday on Lake Greeson. The team had the winning total weight of 7.8 pounds with a total of 5 bass. According to Willis conditions on the lake were very windy but he was able to find a sweet spot at the beginning of the tournament and caught 7 bass right away. He was able to start culling within an hour of the start of the tournament. Dennis Kuykendall of Murfeesboro was the boat captain for the winning duo.
Comments / 0