The Hope Lions Club on Monday heard from Mindy Lockhart and Stacy Womack of the Hempstead County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee. Lockhart is the chair of the group. She said there are about 12 ladies on the committee and they go to area schools to talk about agriculture. Lockhart said they clear up popular misconceptions (such as milk comes from Wal-Mart!). She noted they try to do one thing per grade such as donating one box of crayons to all kindergarten students in Hempstead County including Hope, Garrett, Spring Hill, and Blevins. Lockhart said when they donate the items they go see the kids and read a book about agriculture. She noted for 2nd graders they donated 20 copies of a book called “How to Grow a Monster” (which is about growing a zucchini) and also brought students zucchini seeds. Lockhart also detailed a program on hatching chickens for 3rd graders and a proposed 5th grade projects on beehives. She noted the group also does the barnyard at the District Fair. Other programs include the health expo and the county fair.

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO